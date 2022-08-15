Iran’s Top Automaker Looks To Secure Russian Investments

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 88.85 -0.56 -0.63%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 94.23 -0.87 -0.91%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 95.55 -2.71 -2.76%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 8.838 +0.110 +1.26%
Graph down Gasoline 20 mins 2.943 -0.009 -0.31%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 97.36 -1.96 -1.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 97.36 -1.96 -1.97%
Chart Bonny Light 47 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 103.2 +1.91 +1.89%
Chart Mars US 8 hours 87.86 -2.73 -3.01%
Chart Gasoline 20 mins 2.943 -0.009 -0.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 47 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 47 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 47 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 259 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 47 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 47 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 47 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 47 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 103.2 +1.91 +1.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 68.45 -2.79 -3.92%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 23 hours 77.99 -2.25 -2.80%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 23 hours 94.24 -2.25 -2.33%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 23 hours 92.49 -2.25 -2.37%
Graph down Sweet Crude 23 hours 90.39 -2.25 -2.43%
Graph down Peace Sour 23 hours 87.54 -2.25 -2.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 23 hours 87.54 -2.25 -2.51%
Chart Light Sour Blend 23 hours 89.64 -2.25 -2.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 93.19 -2.25 -2.36%
Chart Central Alberta 23 hours 87.84 -2.25 -2.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 97.36 -1.96 -1.97%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 90.75 +2.25 +2.54%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 84.50 +2.25 +2.74%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 105.4 +2.26 +2.19%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 90.75 +2.25 +2.54%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 82.25 -2.25 -2.66%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 100.9 -2.25 -2.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 15 mins Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Hopes Are Dashed For International Oil Companies In North Iraq
  • 19 hours 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 1 day The United Nations' AGENDA 2030 - The vision for One World Governance ...an article by the famous Dr Robert Malone
  • 4 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 7 hours "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)
  • 15 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 6 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Permian Basin On Track For Record September Production

The $369 Billion Promise That Sent Clean Energy Stocks Soaring

The $369 Billion Promise That Sent Clean Energy Stocks Soaring

Clean energy stocks are soaring…

An Iran Nuclear Deal Could Send Oil Prices Tumbling Towards $80

An Iran Nuclear Deal Could Send Oil Prices Tumbling Towards $80

While the disruption of Russian…

The Inflation Reduction Act Is A Game-Changer For Decarbonization

The Inflation Reduction Act Is A Game-Changer For Decarbonization

The Inflation Reduction Act looks…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Iran’s Top Automaker Looks To Secure Russian Investments

By RFE/RL staff - Aug 15, 2022, 1:00 PM CDT
  • Western producers and investors are pulling the plug on Iran due to U.S. sanctions. 
  • Iran’s top carmaker is aiming to secure a piece of the Russian market.
  • "The Russian market, with its capacities, will be one of our important markets," Iran Khodro CEO Mehdi Khatibi said.
Join Our Community

Iran's leading automaker is seeking to grab a share of the Russian market after Western producers halted output or exited the market following sanctions.

Iran Khodro CEO Mehdi Khatibi made the announcement on August 14 as he unveiled the company's latest model -- the crossover Rira.

"We are going to pay special attention to the Russian market, and we are also thinking of partnering with Russian investors," he said.

"The Russian market, with its capacities, will be one of our important markets," Khatibi added.

Iran Khodro will begin exporting to Russia this year, he said.

Khatibi said he had been in negotiations "with Moscow," but he did not clarify whether the talks just revolved around exports or also included possible local production.

Iran Khodro had briefly exported cars to Russia during the 2000s, according to Iranian media.

Russian President Vladimir Putin traveled to Iran in July to meet his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Moscow is seeking to enhance economic ties with Tehran after the West imposed punishing sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Iran is also under wide-ranging Western sanctions.

Russian auto production has plummeted since the imposition of sanctions, because manufacturers can no longer import microprocessors and other parts needed for final assembly.

Related: Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End

Several Western and Asian companies have idled their Russian plants for the time being while some have announced they are permanently leaving the market.

Exports of Western cars to Russia have also sunk sharply.

Khatibi did not say how many cars he expects to export this year to Russia.

While the exit of Western models opens a door for Iran Khodro, Russia's economy is expected to contract sharply in the coming years, hurting demand for big-ticket items like cars.

By RFE/RL

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Heatwave Sends European Gas Prices Higher

Next Post

What Does China’s Dismal Economic Report Mean For Commodities?
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Are Oil Prices Set For A Comeback?

Are Oil Prices Set For A Comeback?
Why Solar Power Is Failing Amid Record-Breaking Heat

Why Solar Power Is Failing Amid Record-Breaking Heat
Aramco Stands Ready To Boost Oil Output To 12 Million Bpd

Aramco Stands Ready To Boost Oil Output To 12 Million Bpd
Oil Market Surplus Strengthens Case For New OPEC Output Cuts

Oil Market Surplus Strengthens Case For New OPEC Output Cuts
Asia Gobbles Up Cheap U.S. Crude At OPEC’s Expense

Asia Gobbles Up Cheap U.S. Crude At OPEC’s Expense



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com