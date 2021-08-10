Iran Nuclear Deal Talks Stalled Following Oil Tanker Attack

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 68.45 +1.97 +2.96%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 70.76 +1.72 +2.49%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.103 +0.043 +1.06%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.086 +0.044 +2.14%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.268 +0.034 +1.50%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 67.16 -1.70 -2.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 67.16 -1.70 -2.47%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 67.69 -2.08 -2.98%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 70.66 -1.17 -1.63%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 64.48 -1.80 -2.72%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.268 +0.034 +1.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 5 days 70.31 +1.79 +2.61%
Graph up Murban 5 days 71.24 +1.73 +2.49%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 64.55 -1.85 -2.79%
Graph down Basra Light 5 days 71.57 -0.70 -0.97%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 68.40 -2.08 -2.95%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 67.69 -2.08 -2.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 67.69 -2.08 -2.98%
Chart Girassol 2 days 67.61 -2.00 -2.87%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 70.66 -1.17 -1.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 52.31 -1.83 -3.38%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 52.83 -1.80 -3.29%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 65.48 -1.80 -2.68%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 66.88 -1.80 -2.62%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 62.53 -1.80 -2.80%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 59.73 -1.80 -2.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 59.73 -1.80 -2.93%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 62.28 -1.80 -2.81%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 65.08 -1.80 -2.69%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 60.73 -1.80 -2.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 67.16 -1.70 -2.47%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 63.00 -2.50 -3.82%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 56.75 -2.50 -4.22%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 71.61 +1.00 +1.42%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 60.43 -2.61 -4.14%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 64.38 -2.61 -3.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 64.38 -2.61 -3.90%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 63.00 -2.50 -3.82%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 56.75 -1.75 -2.99%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 71.37 -1.80 -2.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 6 minutes Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 8 minutes NordStream2
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 22 hours U.S. Gas Export Pioneers Sell Shares to Satisfy Loans
  • 2 days French Doctor treats 36 Covid-19 patients with Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) + ZPAK and obtains great results. The worst of this virus could be over in a couple of months if U.S. could secure supply.

Breaking News:

Baghdad Says Iran Halted Electricity Exports To Iraq

BofA: Saudi Aramco’s $75B Dividend Isn’t Enough

BofA: Saudi Aramco’s $75B Dividend Isn’t Enough

Saudi Aramco will have to…

How France Secured Major Oil And Gas Projects In Iraq

How France Secured Major Oil And Gas Projects In Iraq

France has been rewarded for…

Why Big Oil And Environmentalists Need To Support This Climate Tech

Why Big Oil And Environmentalists Need To Support This Climate Tech

Big Oil is all too…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Iran Nuclear Deal Talks Stalled Following Oil Tanker Attack

By ZeroHedge - Aug 10, 2021, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

With new president Ebrahim Raisi now in office, Iran says it's ready to resume JCPOA nuclear talks with world powers in Vienna, which includes indirect negotiations with the United States.

The prior sixth round of talks had concluded on June 20, and have since been stalled with prior speculation that the seventh would continue by mid-August. But that doesn't look to happen either, with the Associated Press now citing EU officials familiar with the talks saying the expectation is for a resumption of talks in September

Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi, via Tasnim News Agency

The Biden administration has previously called it "an urgent priority" to get Iran back to the table at talks which have been taking place at a hotel in Vienna. Iran had pushed back to the talks until after the hardline cleric Raisi entered office, resulting in French and German accusations that Tehran was stepping back from the talks.

EU officials familiar with the situation say that they’ve been told Iran’s new Raisi government is ready to restart the nuclear talks in Vienna, which had been put on hold pending the inauguration, resulting in some European leaders charging Tehran with backing away from talks. Both sides have since accused the other of stalling.

It's also as yet unclear who on the Iranian side will be heading up the talks. The Times of Israel suggests the following based on a top European official

The senior official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the EU’s negotiator on the file, Enrique Mora, attended Raisi’s swearing-in in Tehran last Thursday and spoke with the Iranian official designated to take charge of the nuclear talks, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. He is the former deputy foreign minister for Arab and African Affairs in Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Amir-Abdollahian "is supposed to be the new foreign minister" in Raisi’s cabinet, but that has not yet been announced, the EU official said.

The consistent position of Iran in the talks has been that Washington must immediately drop the Trump-era sanctions in order to return to the JCPOA nuclear deal. Only then will Tehran in turn reduce its uranium enrichment capacity.

In the meantime the 'tanker wars' between Israel and Iran appear to be back in full force. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is currently demanding "accountability" for alleged Iranian attacks on the Mercer Street tanker off Oman late last month and the brief hijacking of the Asphalt Princess in Gulf waters last week. The new comments come after a week ago he vowed a "collective response" for the Israeli-managed Mercer Street drone attack, which British and Romanian crew members dead.

The longer that Vienna talks fail to resume, the more the likelihood of a sabotage event or direct conflict between Iran and Israel (or Western allies) remains, which could shut down talks permanently.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

2021 Has Been A Blockbuster Year For Offshore Oil And Gas

Next Post

Peak Oil: Is This Top U.S. Refiner Ditching Oil For Batteries?
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh Salameh on August 10 2021 said:
    Iran’s hardline president Ebrahim Raisi and his supports in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) will derail any further negotiations on a new Iran deal unless it is on their own terms. This means a lifting of US sanctions first and no limits to be imposed on Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile development programmes.

    Without the United States agreeing first to lift the sanctions, Iran won’t even negotiate with the Biden administration. On the other hand, the United States won’t lift the sanctions without Iran agreeing to renegotiate the nuclear deal and therein lies the problem.

    From the United States’ point of view and its allies’, renegotiating the deal means Iran’s relinquishing its nuclear and ballistic missile development programmes which Iran will never do.

    The positions of Iran and the United States are irreconcilable. That is why a lifting of US sanctions against Iran won’t see the light of day soon or ever.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

Leave a comment




Most Popular

High Service Costs: The Reality Of Owning An EV

High Service Costs: The Reality Of Owning An EV
Exxon’s Falling Production Is Highly Bullish For Oil Prices

Exxon’s Falling Production Is Highly Bullish For Oil Prices
Trouble Is Brewing At The World’s Largest Copper Mine

Trouble Is Brewing At The World’s Largest Copper Mine
Something Interesting Is Happening In Copper Markets

Something Interesting Is Happening In Copper Markets
Recon Africa De-Risks The World's Most Exciting Oil Find

Recon Africa De-Risks The World's Most Exciting Oil Find



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com