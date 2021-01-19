Investors Growing More Bullish On Oil

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 52.94 +0.58 +1.11%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 55.90 +1.15 +2.10%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.548 -0.189 -6.91%
Graph down Mars US 4 days 53.11 -1.51 -2.76%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 53.92 -0.76 -1.39%
Graph up Urals 28 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 55.57 +0.56 +1.02%
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 55.57 +0.56 +1.02%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 54.39 +0.06 +0.11%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 51.05 -1.10 -2.11%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.548 -0.189 -6.91%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 54.19 -1.23 -2.22%
Graph down Murban 2 days 54.33 -1.20 -2.16%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 51.39 +0.40 +0.78%
Graph down Basra Light 5 days 56.77 -1.07 -1.85%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 54.61 +0.18 +0.33%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 54.39 +0.06 +0.11%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 54.39 +0.06 +0.11%
Chart Girassol 2 days 55.45 +0.10 +0.18%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 53.92 -0.76 -1.39%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 days 39.41 +1.59 +4.20%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 41.42 -1.15 -2.70%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 51.42 -1.15 -2.19%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 52.82 -1.15 -2.13%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 47.42 -1.15 -2.37%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 46.17 -1.15 -2.43%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 46.17 -1.15 -2.43%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 47.92 -1.15 -2.34%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 49.52 -1.15 -2.27%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 46.17 -1.15 -2.43%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 55.57 +0.56 +1.02%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 48.75 -1.25 -2.50%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 42.50 -1.25 -2.86%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 57.45 +0.65 +1.14%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 46.31 -1.21 -2.55%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 50.26 -1.21 -2.35%
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 50.26 -1.21 -2.35%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 48.75 -1.25 -2.50%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 42.50 -1.25 -2.86%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 58.25 -1.21 -2.03%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 9 mins Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 21 hours https://www.prageru.com/video/whats-wrong-with-wind-and-solar/
  • 5 mins The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 16 hours Here it is, the actual Complaint filed by Dominion Voting Machines against Sydney Powell
  • 13 hours Is the Chinese CCP Following the Left's Leadership, or the Left Following the CCP's?
  • 3 hours Did I Miss Something?
  • 2 days JACK MA versus Xi Jinping
  • 2 days Researchers Are Harvesting Precious Metals From Industrial Waste
  • 24 hours CNN's Jake Tapper questions double amputee purple heart recipient GOP Rep's commitment to democracy. Tapper is a disgrace.
  • 24 hours 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers
  • 1 day Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 1 day Do Republicans like Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, Mitt Romney and now McConnell think voting for Impeachment can save the party ? Without Trump base what is the Republican constituency ? It's over.

Breaking News:

India’s December Oil Imports Jump To Highest Level In Three Years

Iran Looks To Poach Saudi Oil Contracts With New Projects

Iran Looks To Poach Saudi Oil Contracts With New Projects

Iran has been looking in…

Is This The Most Exciting ESG Play Of 2021?

Is This The Most Exciting ESG Play Of 2021?

The ESG boom brought in…

OPEC Predicts A Rebound In U.S. Shale

OPEC Predicts A Rebound In U.S. Shale

While oil prices fell back…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Investors Growing More Bullish On Oil

By Irina Slav - Jan 19, 2021, 8:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

Investors are becoming increasingly bullish on crude oil, with trading activity on the most popular crude and fuels contracts off to a strong start of the year.

Reuters’s John Kemp reported yesterday that hedge funds had increased their purchases of crude oil and fuels by the equivalent of 51 million barrels in the week to January 12. This, Kemp noted, was the biggest weekly buying spree for the past seven weeks, bringing the total to 540 million barrels of oil equivalent since mid-November.

Bloomberg also notes a sharp uptick in buying on the oil futures market as the outlook on the commodity brightened, and banks started revising their price forecasts for this year upwards.

“People are reconsidering the investment case for the commodities asset class,” Bloomberg quoted Harry Tchilinguirian, oil strategist at BNP Paribas, as saying. “Open interest in oil is rising again as macro-oriented funds look at the case for commodities.”

There is also considerable hedging activity, the Bloomberg report noted. West Texas Intermediate has been rising as strongly as Brent crude, with 2022 futures close to hitting $50 a barrel—a level at which a “big chunk” of U.S. shale oil is profitable, according to the head of the International Energy Agency, Fatih Birol.

As a result, embattled shale drillers are hedging their future production at these higher prices thanks to the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines and continued OPEC+ cuts with an additional gift of a 1-million-bpd cut in Saudi production.

Some have started to wonder if shale producers would be able to resist the siren call of production growth. In the meantime, sentiment among traders has almost recovered to pre-pandemic levels. Kemp reports the ratio of long to short positions in the week to January 13 stood at more than 5:1, which compared to below 2:1 in November.

A year ago, the Reuters analyst noted, the long:short position ratio stood at between 6:1 and 7:1.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Iran Looks To Poach Saudi Oil Contracts With New Projects

Next Post

Oil Rallies Despite Growing Demand Concerns
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

BlackRock Is Leading A $120 Trillion Investment Boom That Is Upending Wall St.

BlackRock Is Leading A $120 Trillion Investment Boom That Is Upending Wall St.
Biden's Boom: The $30 Trillion ESG Sector Is Set To Explode In 2021

Biden's Boom: The $30 Trillion ESG Sector Is Set To Explode In 2021
The Miraculous Material Transforming Energy Storage

The Miraculous Material Transforming Energy Storage
Why Oil Will Keep Rising In 2021

Why Oil Will Keep Rising In 2021
The Oil Industry Is In Dire Need Of Investment

The Oil Industry Is In Dire Need Of Investment



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com