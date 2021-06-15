Investors Are Buying Bitcoin In A Bear Market But Ignoring Oil In A Bull Market

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 71.81 +0.93 +1.31%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 73.72 +0.86 +1.18%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.297 -0.055 -1.64%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.111 -0.001 -0.04%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.170 -0.001 -0.07%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 72.84 -0.16 -0.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 72.84 -0.16 -0.22%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 72.66 +0.58 +0.80%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 71.99 +0.68 +0.95%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 70.43 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.170 -0.001 -0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 72.01 +0.87 +1.22%
Graph up Murban 1 day 73.02 +0.99 +1.37%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 68.63 +1.03 +1.52%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 72.98 +0.25 +0.34%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 72.13 +0.69 +0.97%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 72.66 +0.58 +0.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 72.66 +0.58 +0.80%
Chart Girassol 1 day 72.88 +0.58 +0.80%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 71.99 +0.68 +0.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 56.27 +0.26 +0.46%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 57.38 +0.52 +0.91%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 69.88 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 71.28 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 66.33 -0.03 -0.05%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 63.88 -0.03 -0.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 63.88 -0.03 -0.05%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 66.23 -0.03 -0.05%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 69.13 +0.07 +0.10%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 63.78 -0.03 -0.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 72.84 -0.16 -0.22%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 67.50 +0.50 +0.75%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 61.25 +0.50 +0.82%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 72.67 +0.46 +0.64%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 64.86 +0.62 +0.97%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 68.81 +0.62 +0.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 68.81 +0.62 +0.91%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 67.50 +0.50 +0.75%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 61.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 76.32 +0.44 +0.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 6 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 12 minutes Colonial pipeline hack
  • 10 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours Succession Planning in Human Resources for Vaccinated Individuals in the Oil & Gas Industry

Breaking News:

Are U.S. Refiners Ramping Up Fuel Production Too Early?

Natural Gas Is The Secret To Scaling Geothermal Energy

Natural Gas Is The Secret To Scaling Geothermal Energy

Natural gas-based geothermal energy generation…

Oil Investors Shrug Off EV 'Revolution'

Oil Investors Shrug Off EV 'Revolution'

Despite all the gloomy headlines,…

Two Top Commodity Traders Bet Big On The Future Of Oil

Two Top Commodity Traders Bet Big On The Future Of Oil

While there have been plenty…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Investors Are Buying Bitcoin In A Bear Market But Ignoring Oil In A Bull Market

By Charles Kennedy - Jun 15, 2021, 9:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

While thousands of retail investors crowd the bitcoin space, many are missing out on some substantial gains from oil, investment celebrity Richard Bernstein has warned, as quoted by CNBC.

“Bitcoin has been in a bear market, and everybody loves the asset. And, oil has been in a bull market, and it’s basically, you never hear anything about it. People don’t care,” Bernstein told CNBC’s Trading Nation this week.

“We’ve got this major bull market going on in commodities, and all people are saying is that it doesn’t matter,” he added.

Oil has indeed been on the rise for several weeks now, spurred by reopening economies that have pushed up demand considerably. Benchmarks hit the highest in three years this week as the prospect of Iranian oil returning to markets and changing the supply and demand dynamics became a little more distant than it was last week.

However, even last week, when the chances of additional supply from Iran seemed greater, oil was trending higher as the strength of demand recovery more than offset any possible worry of excessive supply. If anything, there have been warnings of supply tightness and even higher prices. The near-term outlook is also very bullish. Related: How An Oil Pipeline Hack Sent Bitcoin Prices Tumbling

Global oil demand will rise by 6 million barrels per day (bpd) this year from the lows of 2020, led by strong consumption in China and the United States, especially in the second half of 2021 with growing economies and border reopenings, OPEC said last week in its monthly report.

The International Energy Agency, which was recently calling on the oil industry to suspend all new exploration, chimed in with its latest monthly oil report.

“Our first detailed look at 2022 balances confirms earlier expectations that OPEC+ needs to open the taps to keep the world oil markets adequately supplied. Global oil demand will continue to recover and, in the absence of further policy changes, by end-2022 reach 100.6 mb/d,” the agency said.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Two Top Commodity Traders Bet Big On The Future Of Oil

Next Post

Saudi Arabia To Boost Oil Production To 10 Million Bpd As Prices Rise
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Delivers Crushing Blow To Wind, Solar Power

China Delivers Crushing Blow To Wind, Solar Power
Oil Could Reach $80 This Summer, But There’s A Catch

Oil Could Reach $80 This Summer, But There’s A Catch
Is This The Most Exciting Oil Play Of The Last 20 Years?

Is This The Most Exciting Oil Play Of The Last 20 Years?
Oil Markets Baffled As The IEA Calls For More Production

Oil Markets Baffled As The IEA Calls For More Production
IEA Tells OPEC To “Open The Taps”

IEA Tells OPEC To “Open The Taps”



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com