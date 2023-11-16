Get Exclusive Intel
Innovative Glass Coating Harnesses Cosmic Cold for Climate Control

By Brian Westenhaus - Nov 16, 2023, 12:00 PM CST
  • The microporous glass coating reflects up to 99% of solar radiation and uses radiative cooling to lower temperatures indoors by 3.5 degrees Celsius.
  • Environmentally stable and durable, the coating withstands water, UV radiation, dirt, and high temperatures, making it suitable for a variety of surfaces.
  • The technology aligns with global energy-saving efforts, potentially reducing air conditioning usage and carbon footprint, with commercialization underway through the startup company CeraCool.
Glass Building

University of Maryland researchers’ new technology is a microporous glass coating that can lower the temperature of the materials beneath it by 3.5 degrees Celsius at noon. The new glass is said to be a new ‘cooling glass’ that can turn down the heat indoors without electricity by drawing on the cold depths of space.

The research team led by Distinguished University Professor Liangbing Hu in the University of Maryland’s Department of Materials Science and Engineering described the new technology in a paper published in the journal Science.

The coating works in two ways: First, it reflects up to 99% of solar radiation to stop buildings from absorbing heat. More intriguingly, it emits heat in the form of longwave infrared radiation into the icy universe, where the temperature is generally around -270 degrees Celsius, or just a few degrees above absolute zero.

In a phenomenon known as “radiative cooling,” space effectively acts as a heat sink for the buildings; they take advantage of the new cooling glass design along with the so-called atmospheric transparency window – a part of the electromagnetic spectrum that passes through the atmosphere without boosting its temperature – to dump large amounts of heat into the infinite cold sky beyond. (The same phenomenon allows the earth to cool itself, particularly on clear nights, although with much less intense emissions than those from the new glass developed at UMD.)

Assistant Research Scientist Xinpeng Zhao, the first author of the study noted, “It’s a game-changing technology that simplifies how we keep buildings cool and energy-efficient. This could change the way we live and help us take better care of our home and our planet.”

Unlike previous attempts at cooling coatings, the new UMD-developed glass is environmentally stable – able to withstand exposure to water, ultraviolet radiation, dirt and even flames, enduring temperatures of up to 1,000° Celsius.

The glass can be applied to a variety of surfaces like tile, brick and metal, making the technology highly scalable and adoptable for wide use.

The team used finely ground glass particles as a binder, allowing them to avoid polymers and enhance its long-term durability outdoors, Zhao said. And they chose the particle size to maximize emission of infrared heat while simultaneously reflecting sunlight.

The development of the cooling glass aligns with global efforts to cut energy consumption and fight climate change, said Hu.

“This ‘cooling glass’ is more than a new material – it’s a key part of the solution to climate change,” he said. “By cutting down on air conditioning use, we’re taking big steps toward using less energy and reducing our carbon footprint. It shows how new technology can help us build a cooler, greener world.”

Along with Hu and Zhao, mechanical engineering Professor Jelena Srebric and Professor Zongfu Yu from the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Madison are co-authors of this study, contributing their expertise on building CO2 savings and structure design, respectively.

The team is now focusing on further testing and practical applications of their cooling glass. They are optimistic about its commercialization prospects and have created the startup company CeraCool to scale up and commercialize it.

***

When one considers that this coating can applied to more than just window glass the prospects of use increase dramatically. For the tropics and much of the temperate zones this tech could be a major player in cutting costs for air conditioning.

The bug is that in higher latitudes the solar gains during winter are welcome indeed. But where space heating is unusual this technology should take off in a very big way.

For quite a large part of human’s living and working spaces this tech has a useful future.

By Brian Westenhaus via New Energy and Fuel

