  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 38 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Ocean Heat Could Supply Endless Clean Energy
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Exports Rose From a 28-Month Low in September

Goldman Sachs Sees 31% Returns For Energy Over 12 Months

Goldman Sachs Sees 31% Returns For Energy Over 12 Months

Goldman Sachs sees energy netting…

Oil Prices Move Higher As OPEC And The IEA Forecast Demand Growth

Oil Prices Move Higher As OPEC And The IEA Forecast Demand Growth

There hasn't been much that…

Time To Buy The Dip As Lithium Stocks Tank?

Time To Buy The Dip As Lithium Stocks Tank?

After the plunge in lithium…

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

Premium Content

America’s Best-Selling Sedan Will Be Hybrid-Only by 2025

By ZeroHedge - Nov 16, 2023, 9:00 AM CST
  • The 2025 Toyota Camry will have a 2.5-liter gas engine combined with an electric drive, offering more power than 2024 hybrids.
  • This move comes amidst government regulations pushing for higher average mileage in car fleets, with a proposed 58 mpg standard for 2032.
  • While the pricing of the 2025 Camry has not been disclosed, hybrids typically cost more upfront than gas-only models, potentially impacting consumers financially.
Toyota

In a major milestone in the government-coerced push away from gas-powered vehicles, the best-selling sedan in America will only be available with gas-electric hybrid powertrains starting with the 2025 model year, Toyota revealed in Malibu on Tuesday night. 

The 2025 Toyota Camry will feature a 2.5-liter gas engine paired with an electric drive that will deliver more power than the 2024 hybrids. Toyota is already the leading seller of hybrid vehicles, which, depending on the driving scenario, use only electric power, only gasoline, or both. Hybrids recapture energy from the braking system that helps boost the range. 

It could be a very risky move for Toyota, considering that combustion models comprise about 85% of Camry's 2024 sales volume. The Camry is king of the sedan market. However, as Americans increasingly prefer crossovers and SUVs, total sedan sales have plummeted from 7.2 million a year in 2012 to just 2.9 million in 2022, notes the Wall Street Journal.  

Toyota's radical shift comes in part because of a government gun held to manufacturers' heads. Whether consumers want it or not, the federal government is using regulation to force gas vehicles out of the marketplace by tightening average mileage requirements for manufacturers' fleets. Most recently, the White House proposed a 58 mpg standard for the 2032 model year.  The 2022 average was 27 mpg

The 2025 Toyota Camry will come with any kind of powertrain you want, so long as it's a hybrid

While Toyota didn't disclose its 2025 pricing yet, at a time when Americans are reeling from inflation, cutting out gas-only models is likely to make the cheapest Camry more expensive next year. For the 2024 model year, the cheapest gas-only Camry is costs about $2,400 less than the cheapest hybrid.  "We think the value the hybrid powertrain brings is worth that kind of premium," Toyota's North America brand chief David Christ told Reuters

According to federal fuel economy numbers, the current Camry hybrid saves $650 a year versus the gas version, reflecting the 52mpg vs 32 mpg difference. That implies a 3.7-year break-even on the price differential between the hybrid and gas-only version. Critically, that math does not include:

  • Extra interest expense for those financing a more expensive vehicle
  • Higher sales and other taxes linked to the sales price
  • Higher insurance costs -- on average, hybrids cost about 7% more to insure, according to carinsuranceplan.org

By Zerohedge.com 

Will Falling Oil Prices Lead to Deeper OPEC+ Cuts?
