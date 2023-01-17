IEA: Half Of All Cars Sold In Top Markets Will Be Electric By 2030

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.99 +1.13 +1.41%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 86.46 +2.00 +2.37%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.01 +1.37 +1.64%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.663 +0.244 +7.14%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.559 +0.026 +1.01%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 80.22 +0.96 +1.21%
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 80.22 +0.96 +1.21%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.84 -0.15 -0.18%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.86 +1.13 +1.40%
Chart Mars US 4 days 76.11 +2.22 +3.00%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.559 +0.026 +1.01%

Graph up Marine 1 day 80.94 +0.68 +0.85%
Graph up Murban 1 day 83.55 +0.13 +0.16%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 79.68 -1.01 -1.25%
Graph down Basra Light 413 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 84.83 -0.56 -0.66%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 84.84 -0.15 -0.18%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.84 -0.15 -0.18%
Chart Girassol 1 day 83.64 -0.67 -0.79%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.86 +1.13 +1.40%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 57.86 +2.30 +4.14%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 58.61 +1.47 +2.57%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 82.01 +1.47 +1.83%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 80.26 +1.47 +1.87%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 77.41 +1.47 +1.94%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 74.11 +1.47 +2.02%
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 74.11 +1.47 +2.02%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 75.41 +1.47 +1.99%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 84.36 +1.47 +1.77%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 73.71 +1.47 +2.03%

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 80.22 +0.96 +1.21%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 76.25 +1.50 +2.01%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 70.00 +1.50 +2.19%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 81.02 +0.87 +1.09%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 72.69 +1.47 +2.06%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 76.34 +1.47 +1.96%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 76.34 +1.47 +1.96%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 76.25 +1.50 +2.01%
Chart Kansas Common 13 days -66.250 -100.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 82.52 +1.97 +2.45%

  Energy Armageddon
  How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  US Oil Independence is a myth and will always be a myth
  Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  Natural gas price to spike when USA is out of the market
  "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

OPEC’s December Production Jumped, But Remains Below Target

Energy Professionals Predict $87 Oil In 2023

Energy Professionals Predict $87 Oil In 2023

An annual survey of more…

UK Government Could Save Billions As Energy Bills Continue To Fall

UK Government Could Save Billions As Energy Bills Continue To Fall

Energy bills could fall under…

The Truth Behind European Big Oil’s Bet On Hydrogen

The Truth Behind European Big Oil’s Bet On Hydrogen

A new study has found…

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

IEA: Half Of All Cars Sold In Top Markets Will Be Electric By 2030

By Michael Kern - Jan 17, 2023, 9:00 AM CST
  • Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the head of the IEA made some bold statements regarding electric vehicles.
  • According to Fatih Birol, every second car sold in China, Europe, and the United States in 2030 will be an electric car.
  • The IEA has warned of bottlenecks in battery supply chains, but clearly believes demand will continue to climb
Every other car sold in 2030 in the three largest EV markets – China, Europe, and the United States – will be an electric vehicle, the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday.

In 2030, every second car sold in Europe, the US, and China, the three largest car markets for electric cars, will be an electric car, the IEA’s Executive Director Fatih Birol said on Tuesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.  

“In addition to this immediate response to the energy crisis, there is also more structural response coming from the countries,” Birol said.

In the Global EV Outlook 2022 published in May 2022, the IEA said that while electric car sales continued to break records, mineral supply constraints are looming. Battery supply chains face bottlenecks and lack diversification as most battery metal processing is being done in China, according to the IEA.

“Pressure on the supply of critical materials will continue to mount as road transport electrification expands to meet net-zero ambitions. Additional investments are needed in the short term, particularly in mining, where lead times are much longer than for other parts of the supply chain,” the agency said.

The IEA also praised in October the surge in renewables and EVs for limiting the rise in global emissions. Carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from the combustion of fossil fuels globally were expected to rise by just under 1% in 2022, a much smaller increase compared to last year’s thanks to record deployment of renewable energy sources and electric vehicles, the IEA said in October. In 2021, CO2 emissions from burning fossil fuels jumped as the global economy began to recover rapidly from the economic crisis triggered by Covid, the IEA said. 

In 2022, the rise in those emissions would be much smaller, defying expectations of a major jump because of the increased use of coal for power generation amid soaring natural gas prices, the international agency said.  

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

OPEC Is ‘Cautiously Optimistic’ About Global Oil Demand In 2023
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

