How Worried Should Venezuela’s Maduro Be?

Graph up WTI Crude 40 mins 83.88 +1.07 +1.29%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 87.06 +0.82 +0.95%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 87.09 +0.80 +0.93%
Graph down Natural Gas 40 mins 2.418 -0.017 -0.70%
Graph up Gasoline 40 mins 2.601 +0.028 +1.08%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.99 -0.61 -0.70%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 86.99 -0.61 -0.70%
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.43 +0.92 +1.06%
Chart Mars US 243 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 40 mins 2.601 +0.028 +1.08%

Graph up Marine 6 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 6 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 6 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 947 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 6 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 6 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 6 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.43 +0.92 +1.06%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 400 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 67.21 -2.62 -3.75%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 84.96 -0.57 -0.67%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 83.21 -0.57 -0.68%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 78.16 -1.42 -1.78%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 75.81 -0.57 -0.75%
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 75.81 -0.57 -0.75%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 78.06 -0.57 -0.72%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 82.41 -1.72 -2.04%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 76.31 -0.57 -0.74%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.99 -0.61 -0.70%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 79.29 -0.57 -0.71%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 73.04 -0.57 -0.77%
Graph up ANS West Coast 10 days 86.68 +0.97 +1.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 78.04 -0.57 -0.73%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 79.29 -0.57 -0.71%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 79.29 -0.57 -0.71%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 79.25 -0.50 -0.63%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 73.00 -0.75 -1.02%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 89.85 +1.84 +2.09%

Google's Emissions Have Surged Nearly 50% Due to AI Energy Demand

Can the West Afford to Ditch Cheap Chinese Green Tech Imports?

Can the West Afford to Ditch Cheap Chinese Green Tech Imports?

The U.S. and EU are…

The U.S. and EU are…

Oil Markets Are on Edge as Hurricane Beryl Barrels Towards Jamaica

Oil Markets Are on Edge as Hurricane Beryl Barrels Towards Jamaica

Oil prices, already moving higher…

Oil Prices Surge as Geopolitical Risk and Crude Demand Both Rise

Oil Prices Surge as Geopolitical Risk and Crude Demand Both Rise

Rising geopolitical risk in the…

How Worried Should Venezuela’s Maduro Be?

By Editorial Dept - Jul 03, 2024, 9:00 AM CDT
Maduro

With less than a month before Venezuelan elections, on July 28, incumbent President Nikolas Maduro has told Washington that he is now willing to restart direct talks. If Maduro wins, helped along by the banning and arrest of opposition figures, it will give him six more years to rule. 

According to Maduro, negotiations will start this week already, presumably looking for a pre-election win in the form of some sentiment that crippling economic sanctions will be eased. 

Of the nine opposition candidates, the one that everyone pays attention to is Gonzalez Urrutia. They pay attention despite the fact that he is really only a stand-in for Maria Machado, the opposition candidate barred by Maduro on trumped-up charges. But the opposition is gaining momentum, and Maduro is worried. When Urrutia hits the campaign trail physically, Machado has gone with him, and it’s Machado, the far-right leader, who is popular. The other eight candidates get little, if any attention, and Urrutia is intended to serve as a place-holder for the key opposition at large (Unitary Platform coalition). Machado had already won the opposition primaries, at which point Maduro had her barred. It was actually Machado’s fiery speeches that prompted Maduro to renege on his deal with Washington in the first place. She suddenly emerged as a real threat to his regime. 

The talks that Maduro is now calling “urgent” would be a reinstatement of talks that broke down earlier between Maduro and Washington,…

