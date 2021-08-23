How Will The Taliban Finance Afghanistan?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 65.54 +3.40 +5.47%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 68.67 +3.49 +5.35%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.929 +0.078 +2.03%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.003 +0.095 +4.99%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.119 +0.096 +4.73%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 63.05 -1.34 -2.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 63.05 -1.34 -2.08%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 64.71 +0.17 +0.26%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 66.13 +0.05 +0.08%
Chart Mars US 10 mins 59.64 -1.61 -2.63%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.119 +0.096 +4.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 65.32 +0.13 +0.20%
Graph up Murban 4 days 66.05 +0.25 +0.38%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 61.04 +0.28 +0.46%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 66.23 -0.95 -1.41%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 65.16 +0.45 +0.70%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 64.71 +0.17 +0.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 64.71 +0.17 +0.26%
Chart Girassol 4 days 64.48 +0.05 +0.08%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 66.13 +0.05 +0.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 49.17 -1.22 -2.42%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 48.64 -1.86 -3.68%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 61.14 -1.36 -2.18%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 62.54 -1.36 -2.13%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 57.99 -1.36 -2.29%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 55.14 -1.36 -2.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 55.14 -1.36 -2.41%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 57.79 -1.36 -2.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 60.69 -1.36 -2.19%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 56.14 -1.36 -2.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 63.05 -1.34 -2.08%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 62.25 +3.75 +6.41%
Graph up Giddings 16 hours 56.00 +3.75 +7.18%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 66.44 -1.09 -1.61%
Graph up West Texas Sour 16 hours 59.59 +3.32 +5.90%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 60.22 -1.37 -2.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 60.22 -1.37 -2.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 62.25 +3.75 +6.41%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 52.50 -1.50 -2.78%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 67.21 -3.14 -4.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 8 minutes NordStream2
  • 12 minutes Europe risks freezing in the dark this winter
  • 39 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 44 mins Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 19 mins Wasn't August 13, 2021 supposed to be "Reinstatement Day?"
  • 3 days Corporations are Falling into the Woke Trap. Oil and Gas Companies are Included.
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 4 days U.S. Calls On OPEC And Its Allies To Pump More Oil

Breaking News:

Uganda Suspends NGOs Opposing Oil Projects

Are America’s Electric Vehicle Targets Too Ambitious?

Are America’s Electric Vehicle Targets Too Ambitious?

The United States is looking…

Big Oil Looks To Woo Investors Back With Massive Dividends

Big Oil Looks To Woo Investors Back With Massive Dividends

The majority of the oil…

China Wants Huge New Green Hydrogen Plant Operational In 2023

China Wants Huge New Green Hydrogen Plant Operational In 2023

China has just unveiled plans…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Safehaven.com

Safehaven.com

Safehaven.com is one of the most established finance and news sites in the world, providing insight into the most important sectors in the business and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

How Will The Taliban Finance Afghanistan?

By Safehaven.com - Aug 23, 2021, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Once the excitement of taking over a country settles, such as checking out the presidential gym and enjoying some fun on bumper cars, Afghanistan’s new Taliban authorities will face the same issues any other government will: how to finance the country.

Following the Taliban's takeover of the country last weekend, many international financial institutions have blacklisted the new government, and the currency is in freefall. 

On Thursday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) decided that Afghanistan would no longer be able to access its resources.

The lender said that resources of over $370 million had been set to arrive later this month. The funds were approved last November and intended to support Afghanistan’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, anchor economic reforms, and spur donor financing.

An IMF spokesperson said it was due to "lack of clarity within the international community" over recognizing a government in Afghanistan.

The IMF’s decision follows a letter of more than a dozen GOP lawmakers to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressing alarm over IMF funds heading to the Taliban.

“The potential of the Special Drawing Rights (SDR) allocation to provide nearly half a billion dollars in unconditional liquidity to a regime with a history of supporting terrorist actions against the United States and her allies is extremely concerning,” they wrote.

Earlier this week, the Biden administration also announced that central bank assets the Afghan government has in the U.S. would not be made available to the Taliban, who remain on the Treasury Department’s sanctions designation list in the aftermath of the 9/11 attack.

According to the media, the U.S. has frozen nearly $9.5 billion in assets belonging to the Afghan central bank and stopped shipments of cash there.

Reuters cited an Afghanistan official saying that the country's central bank, Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) is thought to hold foreign currency, gold and other treasures in its vaults--most of which is said to be held outside Afghanistan.

In addition to that, Western Union has also suspended money transfer services to Afghanistan "until further notice".

According to data compiled by Bloomberg, the country's currency Afghani has fallen as much as 4.6% to 86.0625 per dollar on its fourth day of decline. 

The Taliban won’t be able to easily finance Afghanistan on its time-honored trade of opium poppy farming, which it has pledged to ban. Afghanistan is estimated to be responsible for around 80% of global opium and heroin supplies. 

According to a UN report from June,  the "primary sources of Taliban financing remain criminal activities," including "drug trafficking and opium poppy production, extortion, kidnapping for ransom, mineral exploitation and revenues from tax collection in areas under Taliban control or influence.

But the alleged new and improved Taliban have promised not to be a drug dealing cartel any longer (along with pledges to respect women’s rights to some extent and to cease retaliatory violence). It would hardly behoove the IMF to fund the world’s biggest heroin operation.

Following this week's IMF and U.S. financial intervention, and considering that some 75% of public spending is financed through international aid grants, many believe that without opium, the Taliban can’t survive.

So far, there is no evidence of any change of heart.

Dozens of reports have emerged claiming that those failing to comply with Sharia law or Taliban “virtues” are being beaten up and tortured, mostly women and those who cooperated with U.S. forces in the country.

The United Nations has warned that the Taliban are searching for people who worked with U.S. and NATO forces and are going “door to door” to find them.

On Thursday, hundreds of demonstrators came out in the capital, Kabul, and other cities to protest the Taliban regime. Those protests were quickly squashed. 

 By Safehaven.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Will Activist Investors Succeed In Transforming ExxonMobil?
Safehaven.com

Safehaven.com

Safehaven.com is one of the most established finance and news sites in the world, providing insight into the most important sectors in the business and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Oil Price Collapse Continues

The Oil Price Collapse Continues
Semiconductor Shortage Puts World’s Largest Automaker At Risk

Semiconductor Shortage Puts World’s Largest Automaker At Risk
‘Skimming Stones’ Pattern Shows Wall Street Is Wrong About Oil

‘Skimming Stones’ Pattern Shows Wall Street Is Wrong About Oil
Big Oil Looks To Woo Investors Back With Massive Dividends

Big Oil Looks To Woo Investors Back With Massive Dividends
Oil Sinks On Signals Fed May Soon End Stimulus

Oil Sinks On Signals Fed May Soon End Stimulus



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com