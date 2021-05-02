How Will Biden Pay For His $6 Trillion Economic Overhaul?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 63.65 +0.07 +0.11%
Graph up Brent Crude 13 mins SellBuy 66.82 +0.06 +0.09%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.941 +0.010 +0.34%
Graph up Heating Oil 11 mins SellBuy 1.925 +0.003 +0.14%
Graph up Gasoline 16 mins 2.080 +0.003 +0.16%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 66.95 +1.19 +1.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 66.95 +1.19 +1.81%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 64.99 -1.29 -1.95%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 65.71 +1.18 +1.83%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 63.68 -1.43 -2.20%
Chart Gasoline 16 mins 2.080 +0.003 +0.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 65.40 +0.28 +0.43%
Graph up Murban 3 days 65.85 +0.17 +0.26%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 61.72 -1.05 -1.67%
Graph down Basra Light 3 days 66.07 -1.63 -2.41%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 65.45 -1.25 -1.87%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 64.99 -1.29 -1.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 64.99 -1.29 -1.95%
Chart Girassol 3 days 65.73 -1.51 -2.25%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 65.71 +1.18 +1.83%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 51.92 -1.30 -2.44%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 52.16 +1.15 +2.25%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 64.01 +1.15 +1.83%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 65.41 +1.15 +1.79%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 60.86 +1.15 +1.93%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 59.76 +1.15 +1.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 59.76 +1.15 +1.96%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 60.61 +1.15 +1.93%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 64.01 +1.15 +1.83%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 59.76 +1.15 +1.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 66.95 +1.19 +1.81%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 61.50 +1.25 +2.07%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 55.25 +1.25 +2.31%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 66.20 +0.94 +1.44%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 58.96 +1.15 +1.99%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 62.91 +1.15 +1.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 62.91 +1.15 +1.86%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 61.50 +1.25 +2.07%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 55.25 +1.25 +2.31%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 71.35 +1.15 +1.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 19 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 3 hours *****5 STAR Article by Irina Slav - "The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power"
  • 3 hours America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 8 hours Americans are not agreement capable.
  • 2 hours Battery storage 30% cheaper than new gas peaker plants, Australian study finds
  • 3 hours Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 3 days New Chinese Coal Plants Equal All those in U.S.A

Breaking News:

Argentina’s Shale Output Set To Normalize After Roadblocks Are Lifted

OPEC+ Buoys Oil Despite India Concerns

OPEC+ Buoys Oil Despite India Concerns

Oil prices posted some modest…

Amazon, Google and Netflix Are Fighting Over This Rare Gas

Amazon, Google and Netflix Are Fighting Over This Rare Gas

Conventional helium deposits are reported…

IEA: Electric Vehicle Sales Are Soaring Globally

IEA: Electric Vehicle Sales Are Soaring Globally

Worldwide sales of electric vehicles…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Safehaven.com

Safehaven.com

Safehaven.com is one of the most established finance and news sites in the world, providing insight into the most important sectors in the business and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

How Will Biden Pay For His $6 Trillion Economic Overhaul?

By Safehaven.com - May 02, 2021, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

In his first address to Congress on Wednesday, President Joe Biden unveiled his ambitious and expensive economic stimulus plan in what is essentially the third blockbuster domestic funding proposal. Biden has already hit the road to sell his jobs, infrastructure and policing initiatives that add up to about $6 trillion and reflect a desire to restore the federal government to its old role during the New Deal and Great Society. Biden, however, faces an uphill climb trying to sell his plans--both from Republican and a cross-section of Democratic lawmakers alike.

Biden now faces bipartisan pushback against his ambitious economic plans, including from his own party particularly from powerful West Virginia Democrat, Sen. Joe Manchin, signaling the long slog ahead facing the White House's sweeping domestic agenda.

Big government is back

In his 1996 State of the Union address, former President Bill Clinton famously declared that "the era of big government is over." That declaration marked a radical shift for Democrats then trying to show attention to fiscal responsibility. 

But Biden is now looking to turn back the hands of time, and has declared that Big Government is back

Biden has been unabashedly rolling out new, liberal federal programs, and has already notched one legislative achievement on his belt with the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill as well as a $2.3 trillion infrastructure bill, dubbed the American Jobs Plan.

And now he wants to throw in the American Families Plan for good measure.

Related: U.S. Power Demand Won’t Recover To Pre-Pandemic Level Until 2022 About a month ago, the President signed into law the American Rescue Plan, designed to provide immediate relief to American families and communities. According to the White House, ~161 million payments of up to $1,400 per person have gone out to American households. The Rescue Plan is projected to lift more than five million children out of poverty this year, effectively cutting child poverty by more than half. 

However, Biden’s government feels that more needs to be done, which is what the American Families Plan is meant to accomplish.

The government is now touting the $1.8 trillion American Families Plan as an investment in American families to help them cover basic expenses, lower health insurance premiums, and advance the American Rescue Plan’s historic reductions in child poverty. The pay would be equal to two-thirds a worker’s average weekly wages, up to $4,000 per month, with workers in the lowest wage cohort having 80% of their average weekly wages replaced.

Overall, the American Families Plan includes $1.8 trillion in investments and tax credits consisting of about $1 trillion in investments and $800 billion in tax cuts for American families and workers. 

Higher corporate tax

And now, the million-dollar question: How will Biden pay for his ambitious plans?

Biden has proposed raising the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28% and forcing multinational corporations to pay significantly more in taxes.

Wall Street, however, is quite skeptical that Biden’s plans will see the light of day and has adopted a wait-and-see mode as investment firms encourage clients to see how lawmakers carve up the plan.

Related: IEA: Electric Vehicle Sales Are Soaring Globally

As Evercore ISI head of U.S. public policy research, Sarah Binahci has noted, “There is a vast difference between what Biden proposes and what can eventually pass Congress.” 

For starters, Biden and the Democrats will have to win Sen. Manchin over.

Manchin, a pivotal swing vote in the 50-50 Senate, has raised concerns about the price tag along with the proposed tax increases, and is demanding for a bipartisan approach that will see Senate Democrats work hand in hand with their Republican counterparts.

In total, Biden has outlined almost $6 trillion in spending--a good $4 trillion on top of what Congress has already approved and a staggering sum given the country’s record deficits. Democrats have managed to muscle through a COVID-19 relief bill through both chambers essentially on party-line votes. Whether they will manage to do the same with the American Families Plan in the face of mounting opposition remains to be seen.

By Safehaven.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

South American Oil Feels The Full Force Of The Latest COVID Wave

Next Post

How Canada Could Repurpose Oil Wells For Its Renewable Revolution
Safehaven.com

Safehaven.com

Safehaven.com is one of the most established finance and news sites in the world, providing insight into the most important sectors in the business and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Goldman: Oil To Hit $80 On Largest Ever Demand Jump

Goldman: Oil To Hit $80 On Largest Ever Demand Jump
Amazon, Google and Netflix Are Fighting Over This Rare Gas

Amazon, Google and Netflix Are Fighting Over This Rare Gas
The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power

The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power
Three Things That Will Drive Oil Prices In May

Three Things That Will Drive Oil Prices In May
Oil Prices Climb As OPEC+ Holds Firm On Output Cuts

Oil Prices Climb As OPEC+ Holds Firm On Output Cuts



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com