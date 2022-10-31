How Record U.S. Gas Exports Could Fuel The Energy Transition

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 85.94 -1.96 -2.23%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 94.65 -1.12 -1.17%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 94.31 +0.69 +0.74%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.137 +0.453 +7.97%
Graph down Gasoline 15 mins 2.814 -0.092 -3.17%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 91.56 -0.53 -0.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 91.56 -0.53 -0.58%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 94.74 -1.49 -1.55%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 94.73 +1.41 +1.51%
Chart Mars US 3 days 82.90 -1.03 -1.23%
Chart Gasoline 15 mins 2.814 -0.092 -3.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 91.91 +0.33 +0.36%
Graph up Murban 3 days 95.10 +0.11 +0.12%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 89.23 -1.20 -1.33%
Graph down Basra Light 335 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 95.61 -1.10 -1.14%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 94.74 -1.49 -1.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 94.74 -1.49 -1.55%
Chart Girassol 3 days 95.54 -1.41 -1.45%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 94.73 +1.41 +1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 58.59 -1.92 -3.17%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 66.65 -1.18 -1.74%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 90.05 -1.18 -1.29%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 88.30 -1.18 -1.32%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 85.45 -1.18 -1.36%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 82.15 -1.18 -1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 82.15 -1.18 -1.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 83.45 -1.18 -1.39%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 92.40 -1.18 -1.26%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 81.75 -1.18 -1.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 91.56 -0.53 -0.58%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 85.50 +1.25 +1.48%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 79.25 +1.25 +1.60%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 94.57 +2.68 +2.92%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 84.11 +1.17 +1.41%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 85.56 +1.17 +1.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 85.56 +1.17 +1.39%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 85.50 +1.25 +1.48%
Chart Kansas Common 13 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 99.64 +0.92 +0.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 7 minutes Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 9 minutes OPEC+ Cuts Risk Oil-Price Spike and World Recession, IEA Warns
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 day Wind droughts
  • 2 days Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap by Reuters
  • 6 days Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 5 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 5 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 9 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 3 hours European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 5 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 12 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 6 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

German Commission Proposes 12 Euro Cent Gas Price Cap

Europe Could Drop Natural Gas As A Bridge Fuel

Europe Could Drop Natural Gas As A Bridge Fuel

With natural gas prices now…

OPEC Boosts Global Oil Demand Forecast

OPEC Boosts Global Oil Demand Forecast

OPEC has increased its global…

Hopes Of Fed Pivot Fade As U.S. Economy Returns To Growth

Hopes Of Fed Pivot Fade As U.S. Economy Returns To Growth

The US economy has surprisingly…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

How Record U.S. Gas Exports Could Fuel The Energy Transition

By Irina Slav - Oct 31, 2022, 11:00 AM CDT
  • Climbing domestic natural gas prices could accelerate the energy transition in the United States.
  • It is Europe that is changing the price environment for natural gas on a global scale.
  • Rystad Energy: on an LCOE base, solar is now 10 times cheaper to build in Europe than new natural gas generation capacity.
Join Our Community

The United States has been exporting natural gas at record levels this year, with exporters making big profits on it and expected to continue making big profits because of Europe’s continued demand for the commodity. Yet prices at home have begun to climb higher, too, because natural gas production is growing at a much lower rate than exports. One team of analysts warned as early as the beginning of this year that eventually, U.S. gas prices and global gas prices will converge. For some, this would be good news.

Right now, the gas supply and demand situation looks more or less under control. Prices at home are down significantly, and exports are not rising as fast as they were in early 2022 because Europe’s storage facilities are full.

Meanwhile, over the first ten months of the year, U.S. LNG exporters shipped 11 percent more of the commodity abroad, with exports to Europe soaring by 150 percent, according to data from Kpler cited by Reuters.

It is Europe that is changing the price environment for natural gas on a global scale because Russian pipeline gas is not coming back anytime soon, while Europe has a long way to go to wean itself off natural gas as a whole. This means it will need even more U.S. LNG next year—this year, it had Russian gas until June. And this means that prices for gas at home will go higher because production will continue lagging behind demand.

According to Reuters’s Gavin Maguire, this could stimulate the transition to alternative energy sources based on their economics. On a levelized cost of electricity basis, he wrote, some forms of low-carbon energy, such as solar and onshore wind, are already much cheaper than natural gas power plants.

Related: Deep OPEC Output Cuts Upend Biden’s Attempt To Lower Oil Prices

Indeed, Norwegian energy consultancy Rystad Energy also estimated that solar in particular, is now 10 times cheaper to build in Europe than new natural gas generation capacity. Again, on a levelized cost of electricity basis.

The concept of LCOE is the basis normally used as a basis for the promotion of wind and solar as opposed to fossil fuel generation capacity. However, many critics oppose the use of this metric because it can be quite misleading.

First, the LCOE overlooks certain costs that are present in reality. Second, it assumes a certain level of electricity production that may or may not materialize because, ultimately, the output of wind and solar depends on the weather, and the weather is not exactly a reliable, immutable factor. Thirdly and perhaps most importantly, LCOE does not account for the backup baseload capacity necessary for every MW of wind or solar.

In other words, building more wind and solar capacity might actually end up necessitating the construction of more gas-powered plants to be used as a backup during the night for solar, or on windless days, for wind.

This is where federal subsidies for renewable energy come in. These could go a long way towards making wind and solar more economical than gas and coal generation. Yet the need for backup capacity will remain, meaning the demand for gas will remain. And this would make the situation with gas prices and electricity affordability even more complicated in the United States.

“Asian and European natural gas prices stand at $35 per mmbtu, versus $8.20 per mmbtu here in the United States. Given the underlying fundamentals that have now developed in US gas markets, we believe prices are about to surge and converge with international prices within the next six months,” investment firm Goehring & Rozencwajg said in May this year.

So far, prices haven’t surged that high for various reasons, notably the pipeline shortage in Texas that pushed gas prices to zero earlier this month. A glut of LNG tankers in Europe also affected short-term prices, as did warmer-than-usual October weather across Europe. Yet demand for gas remains robust and will only increase as winter begins—and it is about to begin, for real.

Interestingly, investment banks seem to expect prices to remain relatively low next year, with Goldman forecasting an average of $5 per million British thermal units and Bank of America seeing it at $4.50 per mmBtu. This year’s price jumped because of record exports. Next year, this record will be broken if Europe continues to rely on U.S. LNG, which it will, for lack of alternatives.

Yet even if the banks turn out to be right and U.S. gas prices remain below this year’s average, which so far has been $6.60 per mmBtu, it would be a significant increase on gas prices from the past few years. On its own, this may not be enough to motivate a lot more wind or solar capacity. Federal subsidies, however, are another matter. They would certainly help the energy transition in the U.S., whatever the price of gas.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The U.S. Diesel Shortage Is Worsening
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Nanotech Breakthrough Sets World Record For Solar Cell Efficiency

Nanotech Breakthrough Sets World Record For Solar Cell Efficiency
Saudi Arabia’s $500 Billion Bet On A Future Without Oil

Saudi Arabia’s $500 Billion Bet On A Future Without Oil
Russian Oil Is Amassing In Asian Ports

Russian Oil Is Amassing In Asian Ports
Texas Natural Gas Prices Go Negative

Texas Natural Gas Prices Go Negative
The Global Semiconductor Shortage Is Now Becoming A Glut

The Global Semiconductor Shortage Is Now Becoming A Glut



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com