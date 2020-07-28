OPEC May Have To Adapt To Lower-For-Longer Oil Demand

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 41.17 -0.43 -1.03%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 43.37 -0.04 -0.09%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.758 +0.024 +1.38%
Graph up Mars US 17 hours 42.30 +0.21 +0.50%
Graph down Opec Basket 1 day 43.14 -0.24 -0.55%
Graph up Urals 1 day 43.95 +0.05 +0.11%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 42.66 -0.42 -0.97%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 42.66 -0.42 -0.97%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 44.12 +0.49 +1.12%
Chart Mexican Basket 1 day 37.77 +0.23 +0.61%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.758 +0.024 +1.38%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 5 days 44.27 +0.11 +0.25%
Graph up Murban 5 days 44.74 +0.19 +0.43%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 43.73 +0.40 +0.92%
Graph down Basra Light 5 days 46.27 -1.30 -2.73%
Graph up Saharan Blend 5 days 43.57 +0.36 +0.83%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 44.12 +0.49 +1.12%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 44.12 +0.49 +1.12%
Chart Girassol 5 days 45.01 +0.60 +1.35%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 43.14 -0.24 -0.55%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 18 hours 30.23 +0.10 +0.33%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 34.10 -0.59 -1.70%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 40.60 +0.31 +0.77%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 42.00 +0.31 +0.74%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 38.35 +0.31 +0.81%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 37.35 +0.31 +0.84%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 37.35 +0.31 +0.84%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 38.60 +0.31 +0.81%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 40.45 +0.31 +0.77%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 37.35 +0.31 +0.84%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 42.66 -0.42 -0.97%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 38.25 +0.50 +1.32%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 32.00 +0.50 +1.59%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 43.38 -0.56 -1.27%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 35.55 +0.31 +0.88%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 39.50 +0.31 +0.79%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 39.50 +0.31 +0.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 38.25 +0.50 +1.32%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 31.75 +0.25 +0.79%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 46.34 +0.31 +0.67%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Biden Seeks $2 Trillion Clean Energy And Infrastructure Spending Boost
  • 7 minutes Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 9 minutes Why Oil could hit $100
  • 11 minutes A Million Tesla Semi Trucks can replace 3 million barrels of oil per day?
  • 4 hours Why No One Has Started a Thread on Portland
  • 14 hours The Incredible Shrinking Republican Party
  • 1 day Trump is turning USA into a 3rd world dictatorship
  • 19 hours Donald Aced This Test
  • 1 day NY State has the highest death rate from CV19 @ 1600 per million . . and FAUCI PRAISES NY ? U.S. has lower death rate per capita then ALL EUROPEAN COUNTRIES except Germany.
  • 4 hours Rational analysis of CV19 from Harvard Medical School
  • 10 hours Mask Disposal
  • 1 day Judge family attacked
  • 14 hours Chinese Company to Buy a Canadian Gold Mine
  • 1 day You may all go to hell
  • 3 days Shell Eyes Looming UK Fuels Ban
  • 9 hours Biden said "nurses breathe in my nostrils" . THE NEXT LEADER OF THE FREE WORLD. LOL
  • 3 days A story of a cured Trump cultist

Breaking News:

Hyundai Goes All In On EVs

Jet Fuel Crisis Will Hurt Oil Demand For Years To Come

Jet Fuel Crisis Will Hurt Oil Demand For Years To Come

The aviation industry has been…

Oil Markets Face New Glut As OPEC Prepares To Open The Taps

Oil Markets Face New Glut As OPEC Prepares To Open The Taps

The upcoming partial return of…

Is This The World’s Riskiest Oil Frontier?

Is This The World’s Riskiest Oil Frontier?

Somalia’s government has announced that…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

OPEC May Have To Adapt To Lower-For-Longer Oil Demand

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 28, 2020, 9:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

OPEC is trying to come to terms with the idea that the coronavirus crisis may have brought with it permanent changes in consumer behavior, stifling oil demand over the next two decades in stark contrast to the demand that the cartel had expected just a year ago.  

Some officials at OPEC are admitting the possibility – unthinkable until just six months ago – that global oil demand may not recover to the pre-pandemic levels, ever, OPEC officials and industry sources close to the cartel told Reuters’ Alex Lawler.

In the wake of the demand destruction in the pandemic, OPEC now faces a new long-term conundrum on top of its short-term mission to manage oil supply during the crisis. This new problem for the cartel is how to make the most of its oil and get the most revenues for it in a world in which oil demand growth could be much slower than anticipated, or zero.  

A key concern at OPEC is whether the COVID-19 crisis has significantly accelerated the timeline of peak oil demand, or whether we are already past that peak, according to OPEC officials and sources close to OPEC who spoke to Reuters.

Some of the top executives in the industry, including Shell and BP’s CEOs, are not committing to predictions, but they admitted earlier this year that we don’t know what lies beyond this crisis. They also admit that oil demand might have peaked.

“[E]nergy demand and certainly mobility demand will be lower even when this crisis more or less [is] behind us. Will it mean that it will never recover? It’s probably too early to say. But it will have a permanent knock for years,” Shell’s chief executive Ben van Beurden told IHS Markit Vice Chairman Daniel Yergin in an interview earlier this month.

BP’s chief executive Bernard Looney is not ruling out either that the oil demand crash and perhaps the subsequent lasting change in people’s lifestyle may have already brought about peak oil demand.  

OPEC, as usual, is not publicly expressing any worries about ‘peak oil demand.’ Yet, if there is a lasting change in demand patterns after the crisis, the cartel and its members – many of which rely heavily on oil revenues for budget income – may be in for many behind-closed-doors meetings and brainstorming sessions about what to do next.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

China Signs Series Of Deals To Develop Supergiant Oilfield In Iran

Next Post

Oil Markets Face New Glut As OPEC Prepares To Open The Taps
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Google, Apple And Amazon Are Leading A $30 Trillion Assault On Wall Street

Google, Apple And Amazon Are Leading A $30 Trillion Assault On Wall Street
Is Warren Buffet Right About Natural Gas?

Is Warren Buffet Right About Natural Gas?
Halliburton Looks Beyond Shale As Fracking Remains Unprofitable

Halliburton Looks Beyond Shale As Fracking Remains Unprofitable
Perfect Timing? China Announces Hydropower Megaprojects In Pakistan

Perfect Timing? China Announces Hydropower Megaprojects In Pakistan
Canada’s TransMountain Pipeline Faces Another Major Setback

Canada’s TransMountain Pipeline Faces Another Major Setback



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com