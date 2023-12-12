How Greenwashing Could Undermine Hydrogen’s Future

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 68.39 -2.93 -4.11%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 73.04 -2.99 -3.93%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 73.26 -3.25 -4.25%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.365 -0.066 -2.71%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 1.984 -0.059 -2.89%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 73.80 +0.08 +0.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 73.80 +0.08 +0.11%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 76.53 -0.13 -0.17%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 77.98 +0.51 +0.66%
Chart Mars US 39 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 1.984 -0.059 -2.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 76.23 +0.78 +1.03%
Graph up Murban 1 day 76.75 +0.55 +0.72%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 75.57 -0.29 -0.38%
Graph down Basra Light 742 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 76.07 -0.12 -0.16%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 76.53 -0.13 -0.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 76.53 -0.13 -0.17%
Chart Girassol 1 day 76.43 +0.06 +0.08%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 77.98 +0.51 +0.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 196 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 hours 52.47 +1.24 +2.42%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 73.47 +0.09 +0.12%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 71.72 +0.09 +0.13%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 62.57 -0.36 -0.57%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 56.57 -0.41 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 56.57 -0.41 -0.72%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 60.82 -0.06 -0.10%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 63.82 -0.26 -0.41%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 56.82 -0.41 -0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 73.80 +0.08 +0.11%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 67.80 +0.09 +0.13%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 61.55 +0.09 +0.15%
Graph down ANS West Coast 11 days 80.30 -2.83 -3.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 65.40 +0.09 +0.14%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 67.80 +0.09 +0.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 67.80 +0.09 +0.13%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 68.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 59.75 -2.75 -4.40%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 77.14 +1.64 +2.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 28 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 6 days e-cars not selling
  • 7 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population

Breaking News:

Russia Claims The EU Won’t Succeed In Halting Russian Gas Imports

Oil Markets Are Ignoring Geopolitical Risk

Oil Markets Are Ignoring Geopolitical Risk

Despite rising geopolitical risk around…

AAA Expects Record Number Of Americans At Airports

AAA Expects Record Number Of Americans At Airports

The latest report from the…

Is China Undermining Putin's Plan for Higher Oil Prices?

Is China Undermining Putin's Plan for Higher Oil Prices?

Putin's quick trip to the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

How Greenwashing Could Undermine Hydrogen’s Future

By Felicity Bradstock - Dec 12, 2023, 12:00 PM CST
  • Governments' aggressive plans for grey and blue hydrogen expansion raise concerns about environmental sustainability and the neglect of green hydrogen.
  • The U.K.'s focus on blue hydrogen, with significant taxpayer funding, has sparked criticism due to potential reliance on fossil fuels and doubts about carbon capture effectiveness.
  • Despite the current cost advantages of grey and blue hydrogen, increasing global investment in green hydrogen production is expected to drive down its operational costs.
Join Our Community
Hydrogen

While there are big plans to expand the clean hydrogen sector, most hydrogen continues to be derived from fossil fuels, with major plans for the expansion of the grey and blue hydrogen industries, which could result in greenwashing to the detriment of the renewable hydrogen industry. As the U.K. and other global powers plan to develop their natural gas-derived hydrogen industries, the rollout of green hydrogen technologies is under threat of being overlooked while governments push for cheaper forms of hydrogen under the guise of being low carbon. 

Hydrogen is viewed by many governments as critical for a green transition, as it is a versatile carrier that can be applied in a range of ways, from powering fuel cells in cars and aviation to heating and cooking. Green hydrogen is produced using electrolysis, powered by renewable energy sources, to split water into oxygen and hydrogen, emitting only vapor in the process. In contrast, grey hydrogen – the most common form of production at present, is produced using natural gas, or methane, to power a steam reforming process, bringing together natural gas and heated water as steam to produce hydrogen. Carbon dioxide is also produced as a by-product. Blue hydrogen is produced in the same way, but the CO2 produced is sequestered using carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology, allowing it to be promoted as “low-carbon” hydrogen. 

At present, most of the world is heavily dependent on natural gas for its fossil fuel production, a trend that is expected to continue, as many countries label gas as a transition fuel. IN 2022, approximately 92 percent of hydrogen produced was grey. Current estimations suggest that blue and green hydrogen could contribute 22 percent of the total hydrogen production by 2035, meaning that the industry will still be largely driven by fossil fuels in over a decade. The hydrogen industry is expected to grow significantly in value over the next decade, from around $159.5 billion at present to $334 billion by 2030.

As green hydrogen projects take off worldwide, the U.K. has big plans to expand its blue hydrogen industry. Earlier this year, the government announced the low carbon hydrogen standard (LCHS) to support its UK Hydrogen Strategy and Energy Security Strategy. The LCHS defines what constitutes ‘low carbon hydrogen’ at the point of production, as well as provides a methodology for calculating the emissions associated with hydrogen production. Yet, the government has big plans to expand the country’s blue hydrogen production at a much faster rate than green hydrogen. 

At present, 84 percent of the U.K.’s “low-carbon” hydrogen production pipeline falls into the blue category, meaning it is produced using methane, with CO2 emissions being captured and stored using CCS technologies. Much of the funding for these blue hydrogen projects comes from taxpayers, as they are deemed to meet LCHS standards. Although the emissions produced during blue hydrogen operations are expected to be captured via CCS tech, they still rely heavily on fossil fuels, which is a major concern for environmentalists. There has been widespread criticism over the efficacy of CCS tech and there is also the potential for methane leaks, with a new independent study suggesting that fugitive emissions from the North Sea could equate to at least 0.72 percent of production, five times more than is assumed by the government. 

Even if successful, the expansion of the industry means that CCS companies will be developing equipment for blue hydrogen companies, when the focus should be on hard-to-abate industries, with further taxpayer funding going to support this. In 2021, Chris Jackson, the chair of a leading hydrogen industry lobby group, resigned from his position citing the cause as the unsustainability of the U.K.’s hydrogen production. Jackson stated that the blue hydrogen projects on offer in the UK are “not sustainable” and “make no sense at all”.

One of the main reasons that governments and private companies continue to opt for grey and green hydrogen production is due to the lower costs involved in operations. Green hydrogen continues to be much more expensive to produce than fossil fuel-derived hydrogen. Adithya Bhashyam, a hydrogen analyst at BloombergNEF, stated, “When it comes to producing green hydrogen today, the numbers are stacked against us.”Bhashyam explained “Gray hydrogen, which comes from natural gas, costs $0.98-$2.93 per kilogram to produce. Blue hydrogen, or hydrogen produced with fossil fuels but subject to carbon capture, costs $1.8-$4.7 per kilogram. And green hydrogen, which is produced by running an electric charge through water, costs a whopping $4.5-$12 per kilo. In every single market we’ve surveyed, green hydrogen is more expensive than its grey counterpart.” However, that could soon change.

Thanks to increasing worldwide investment in green hydrogen production, innovations in technologies and commercial-scale projects are driving down operational costs. Bhashyam believes a tipping point is close ahead. He and his team estimate that by the end of the decade, producing green hydrogen in a new plant could be as much as 18 percent cheaper than continuing to run an existing grey hydrogen plant in five major economies around the world. So, while the U.K.’s blue hydrogen plan may make sense in the short term, it could be detrimental not only environmentally but also economically within the next few years.

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Interest Rate Concerns Keep Oil Prices Under Pressure
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The World’s Second-Biggest Coal Company Is Looking to Exit the Industry

The World’s Second-Biggest Coal Company Is Looking to Exit the Industry
China Launches World's First Fourth-Generation Nuclear Reactor

China Launches World's First Fourth-Generation Nuclear Reactor
Oil Demand Will Take a Hit from Yet Another Decline in U.S. Manufacturing

Oil Demand Will Take a Hit from Yet Another Decline in U.S. Manufacturing
U.S. Cements Position as Energy Superpower with Soaring Oil Exports

U.S. Cements Position as Energy Superpower with Soaring Oil Exports
This Country is About To Export its First Ever Crude Oil

This Country is About To Export its First Ever Crude Oil

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com