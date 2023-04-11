How Clean Are Tesla’s Cars Really?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.49 +1.75 +2.19%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.61 +1.43 +1.70%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.01 -0.27 -0.32%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.191 +0.019 +0.87%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.862 +0.054 +1.93%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.79 -0.90 -1.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.79 -0.90 -1.09%
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 85.03 +0.46 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.50 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 78.59 -0.71 -0.90%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.862 +0.054 +1.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 84.09 +0.35 +0.42%
Graph up Murban 2 days 86.27 +0.33 +0.38%
Graph up Iran Heavy 6 days 82.29 +0.36 +0.44%
Graph down Basra Light 498 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 6 days 85.66 +0.89 +1.05%
Graph up Bonny Light 6 days 85.03 +0.46 +0.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 85.03 +0.46 +0.54%
Chart Girassol 6 days 86.96 +0.87 +1.01%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.50 +0.01 +0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 64.67 -1.07 -1.63%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 58.49 -0.96 -1.61%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 81.89 -0.96 -1.16%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 80.14 -0.96 -1.18%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 77.29 -0.96 -1.23%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 73.99 -0.96 -1.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 73.99 -0.96 -1.28%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 75.29 -0.96 -1.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 84.24 -0.96 -1.13%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 73.59 -0.96 -1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.79 -0.90 -1.09%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 76.25 -1.00 -1.29%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 70.00 -1.00 -1.41%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 84.27 +0.10 +0.12%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 72.27 -0.96 -1.31%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 76.22 -0.96 -1.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.22 -0.96 -1.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 76.25 -1.00 -1.29%
Chart Kansas Common 42 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 9 days 85.58 +6.05 +7.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Proposed petrol car bans weakening but not by much
  • 6 days What compelled the OPEC+ to change its position suddenly? It's not rocket science to figure it out!!
  • 6 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Return To Recent Highs

Citi Bucks The Bullish Trend, Bets Oil Prices Will Fall

Citi Bucks The Bullish Trend, Bets Oil Prices Will Fall

Citigroup believes oil prices will…

What China's Growing Geopolitical Power Means For Energy Traders

What China's Growing Geopolitical Power Means For Energy Traders

Saudi Arabia’s move to join…

Sinopec Has Big Plans For Green Hydrogen

Sinopec Has Big Plans For Green Hydrogen

Sinopec is doubling down on…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

How Clean Are Tesla’s Cars Really?

By Alex Kimani - Apr 11, 2023, 1:00 PM CDT
  • To determine the environmental costs, both the production, the lifecycle analysis and disposal cost of vehicles needs to be taken into account.
  • Vehicle emissions are divided into two general categories: air pollutants, which contribute to health problems and greenhouse gasses.
  • Tesla says that in 2020, its cars saved 5.0 million metric tons of CO2e emissions, equal to the emissions of ~1.1 million automobiles.
Join Our Community

Electric vehicle skeptics sometimes argue that the manufacturing and disposal of battery-electric vehicles like Teslas as well as reliance on coal to generate the electricity that powers them leaves EVs with a larger carbon footprint than nonelectric vehicles. 

While that claim on the surface might sound absurd, it has a solid basis nonetheless because it has been proven that manufacturing and disposal of EVs results in significantly more greenhouse gasses than nonelectric models. However, that’s only part of the picture because most of the pollution associated with vehicles is linked to their on-road use over many years.

To determine the environmental costs of the trade-off, several universities and trade organizations have conducted life cycle analyses that compare the amount of greenhouse gasses created from the production, use and disposal of a B.E.V. vs. gasoline-powered vehicles of comparable size. 

Vehicle emissions are divided into two general categories: air pollutants, which contribute to health problems and greenhouse gasses (GHGs), such as carbon dioxide and methane. Both categories of emissions are frequently evaluated on a tailpipe basis, a well-to-wheel basis, and a cradle-to-grave basis. Well-to-wheel emissions are emissions related to fuel production, processing, distribution and use while cradle-to-grave emissions include well-to-wheel emissions as well as vehicle-cycle emissions associated with vehicle and battery manufacturing, recycling, and disposal.

The good news: whereas these studies have arrived at varying emission figures, they have invariably found that the greenhouse-gas emission difference caused by the carbon-intensive production of BEVs vs. ICE vehicles is virtually erased in the first few years of an EVs life. 

In one such study conducted by the University of Michigan, it takes 1.4 to 1.5 years for EV sedans to erase the pollution advantage of ICE vehicles due to the manufacturing process; 1.6 to 1.9 years for S.U.V.s and about 1.6 years for pickup trucks. These numbers are based on the average number of vehicle miles driven in the United States. 

According to the study, on average, emissions from B.E.V. sedans are ~35% of the emissions from an internal-combustion sedan; electric S.U.V.s produce ~37% of the emissions of a gasoline-powered vehicle while B.E.V. pickups create ~34% of the emissions of an internal combustion model. All-electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs, which operate as EVs for limited distances), produce lower tailpipe emissions than ICE vehicles, and zero tailpipe emissions when they run only on electricity. 

Electricity Generation

Even though all-electric vehicles as well as PHEVs running only on electricity produce zero tailpipe emissions, electricity production may generate emissions depending on how the electricity is generated. 

According to Greg Keoleian, director of the Center for Sustainable Systems at the University of Michigan, 78 of the 3,143 counties in the United States actually have more emissions from electric sedans than from internal combustion vehicles because they generate most of their electricity by burning coal.

But overall, electric vehicles are much kinder on the environment than ICEs. 

According to the U.S. Department Of Energy, the average all-electric vehicle in the U.S. produces 2,817 pounds of CO2 equivalent per year; plug-in hybrids emit 4,824 pounds of CO2 equivalent, hybrid vehicles generate 6,898 pounds while gasoline-powered vehicles produce 12,594 pounds of CO2 equivalent per year. 

Source of electricity and its impact on emissions

Source: U.S. Department Of Energy

The Tesla Juggernaut

In Tesla’s latest Impact Report, the company says it has implemented full vertical integration in its manufacturing process to minimize its emissions profile. The EV maker says that Tesla cars can convert electricity into power more efficiently than other equivalent EVs, and claims that the Model 3 Standard Range Plus (SR+) is the most energy-efficient vehicle on the market.

When it comes to battery disposal, Tesla says that few Tesla batteries, even from older models, have been decommissioned to-date because its battery packs are designed to outlast the vehicle itself. The company says that in preparation for the future, its battery factories have begun implementing an in-house, closed-loop recycling system that will recycle all types of Tesla batteries and re-use up to 92% of their raw metals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tesla says that in 2020, its cars saved 5.0 million metric tons of CO2e emissions, equal to the emissions of ~1.1 million automobiles or about the same as the yearly emissions of the state of Vermont.

Average lifecycle emissions

Source: Tesla

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Exxon: Decarbonization Business Is Set For Huge Growth

Next Post

5 Trends Driving The Oil And Gas Industry In 2023
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Tokyo Scientists Unveil Solid-State Battery Breakthrough

Tokyo Scientists Unveil Solid-State Battery Breakthrough
U.S. Losing Influence As Saudi Arabia Joins Shanghai Cooperation Organization

U.S. Losing Influence As Saudi Arabia Joins Shanghai Cooperation Organization
Oil Markets Are Misinterpreting The OPEC+ Cut

Oil Markets Are Misinterpreting The OPEC+ Cut
Texas May Launch Its Own Gold-backed Digital Currency

Texas May Launch Its Own Gold-backed Digital Currency
Central Banks Double Down On Gold Buying

Central Banks Double Down On Gold Buying

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com