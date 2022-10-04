Shell CEO Calls For Higher Taxes To Protect Consumers

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 86.63 +3.00 +3.59%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 91.83 +2.97 +3.34%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 91.30 +0.68 +0.75%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.818 +0.348 +5.38%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.659 +0.146 +5.82%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 82.16 -2.85 -3.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 82.16 -2.85 -3.35%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 89.79 +1.63 +1.85%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 92.34 -0.42 -0.45%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 82.03 +4.54 +5.86%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.659 +0.146 +5.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 87.53 -1.19 -1.34%
Graph up Murban 2 days 90.58 +0.34 +0.38%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 85.10 +1.76 +2.11%
Graph down Basra Light 309 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 90.53 +1.55 +1.74%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 89.79 +1.63 +1.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 89.79 +1.63 +1.85%
Chart Girassol 2 days 89.53 +1.57 +1.78%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 92.34 -0.42 -0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 5 days 56.84 -1.70 -2.90%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 62.38 +4.14 +7.11%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 85.78 +4.14 +5.07%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 84.03 +4.14 +5.18%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 81.18 +4.14 +5.37%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 77.88 +4.14 +5.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 77.88 +4.14 +5.61%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 79.18 +4.14 +5.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 88.13 +4.14 +4.93%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 77.48 +4.14 +5.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 82.16 -2.85 -3.35%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 76.00 -1.75 -2.25%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 69.75 -1.75 -2.45%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 89.03 -0.41 -0.46%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 76.12 -1.74 -2.23%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 75.97 -1.74 -2.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 75.97 -1.74 -2.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 76.00 -1.75 -2.25%
Chart Kansas Common 43 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 89.50 -1.74 -1.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 20 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 2 hours "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 24 hours ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 9 hours Wind droughts
  • 6 days Kazakhstan Is Defying Russia and Has the Support of China. China is Using Russia's Weakness to Expand Its Own Influence.
  • 6 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days Xi Is Set To Be Re-Elected As China’s Leader
  • 10 days Oil Prices Fall After Fed Raises Rates
  • 1 day 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 19 hours Australian power prices go insane
  • 12 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 23 hours Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.

Breaking News:

Shell, Aramco: There’s No Quick Fix For Tight Oil Market

Only One EU Member Is Still Receiving Russian Natural Gas

Only One EU Member Is Still Receiving Russian Natural Gas

With three of four pipelines…

German Manufacturers Struggle As Energy Crisis Persists

German Manufacturers Struggle As Energy Crisis Persists

Germany’s manufacturing industries are crumbling…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Related News

Shell CEO Calls For Higher Taxes To Protect Consumers

By Michael Kern - Oct 04, 2022, 10:30 AM CDT

The current energy crisis cannot be left to the roiled market to sort itself out and will need smart government intervention by taxing the wealthier to shield the most vulnerable consumers, according to Shell’s chief executive Ben van Beurden.

“One way or another there needs to be government intervention,” van Beurden told the Energy Intelligence Forum in London on Tuesday.

 “A government intervention that somehow results in protecting the poorest, that probably may then mean that governments need to tax people in this room to pay for it,” van Beurden said.

Last month, the European Commission, for example, said it would propose a revenue cap for companies producing electricity at a low cost and a “crisis contribution” from the extra profits of fossil fuel companies in a plan to raise $138 billion (140 billion euros) to cushion the energy crisis blow to European citizens and economy.

“These are all emergency and temporary measures we are working on, including our discussions on price caps,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in the middle of September. 

At the London forum today, Shell’s van Beurden expressed doubts that oil and/or natural gas price caps would work and incentivize large LNG traders such as Shell itself to deliver more gas to customers.

“I struggle with understanding how effective an oil price cap on Russian oil will be,” van Beurden said. 

“Intervening in complex energy markets is going to be very difficult. Governments need to consult with market experts on what they can and cannot do in terms of interventions,” he added. 

Related: The LME Is Carefully Considering A Potential Ban On Russian Metals

A price cap on gas would be even more challenging, according to Shell’s outgoing CEO who is stepping down at the end of this year.

Van Beurden sees protecting the most vulnerable consumers as the better approach than a market intervention which will face tremendous challenges in its implementation. 

Moreover, a price cap on gas would make Shell’s and other traders’ efforts to bring more LNG to Europe much more difficult.= 

“We will do our best to bring gas to Europe where it’s needed, but if the market signal is not there it’s going to be really challenging,” said van Beurden.   

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

UK Blocks Russia From Purchasing Array Of Services From British Firms

Next Post

Here’s How The U.S. Wants To Structure The Russian Oil Price Cap

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025
Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch
Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions

Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions
Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices

Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build


Most Commented

Alt text

Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of The EU Energy Emergency Plan

 Alt text

Failing To Invest In Oil And Gas Would Be The “Road To Hell For America”

 Alt text

The Global Water Crisis Could Crush The Energy Industry
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com