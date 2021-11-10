Hedge Funds Take Profits But Believe Oil Prices Will Continue To Rise

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.56 +0.22 +0.27%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.84 +0.20 +0.24%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.925 +0.045 +0.92%
Graph down Heating Oil 15 mins 2.449 -0.003 -0.12%
Graph up Gasoline 18 mins 2.299 +0.002 +0.09%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 84.22 +2.16 +2.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 84.22 +2.16 +2.63%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.78 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.64 +0.30 +0.36%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 78.24 -2.66 -3.29%
Chart Gasoline 18 mins 2.299 +0.002 +0.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 83.63 +1.66 +2.03%
Graph up Murban 1 day 85.87 +1.92 +2.29%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 78.13 -0.33 -0.42%
Graph down Basra Light 1 day 82.59 -1.81 -2.14%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 84.80 -0.21 -0.25%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 83.78 +0.04 +0.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.78 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.31 -0.14 -0.17%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.64 +0.30 +0.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 60.68 -3.14 -4.92%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 63.90 +2.47 +4.02%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 23 hours 83.15 +2.22 +2.74%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 23 hours 84.55 +2.22 +2.70%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 79.90 +2.47 +3.19%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 76.25 +2.22 +3.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 76.25 +2.22 +3.00%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 79.35 +2.42 +3.15%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 81.35 +2.67 +3.39%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 76.15 +2.22 +3.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 84.22 +2.16 +2.63%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 77.75 -2.75 -3.42%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 71.50 -2.75 -3.70%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 84.68 +0.80 +0.95%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 75.29 -2.81 -3.60%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 79.24 -2.81 -3.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 79.24 -2.81 -3.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 77.75 -2.75 -3.42%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 74.50 +2.25 +3.11%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 87.39 +2.22 +2.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 6 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 1 day Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day The Ultimate Heresy: Technology Can't Fix What's Broken
  • 2 days Can Technology Keep Coal Plants Alive and Well?
  • 1 day Al Gore says: "…a lot of these fossil fuel assets are going to be worthless.”
  • 1 day China Plans to Build 150 Nuclear Plants to Meet Their Energy Needs
  • 1 day Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 3 days ETHEREUM Cryptocurrency - ETCG Stock based on Ethereum
  • 14 hours Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

WTI Crude Slides As Inflation Fears Spook Traders

Breaking Down The $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill

Breaking Down The $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill

The infrastructure bill that was…

Electricity Shortages Are Causing Chaos In Tajikistan

Electricity Shortages Are Causing Chaos In Tajikistan

Reports coming out of Tajikistan…

Bearish News Piles Up For Crude Oil

Bearish News Piles Up For Crude Oil

Although prices are moving higher…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Hedge Funds Take Profits But Believe Oil Prices Will Continue To Rise

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 10, 2021, 6:00 PM CST
  • Hedge funds have been liquidating their long positions in order to take profits from the recent oil price rally
  • The liquidation of long positions was driven by a desire to take profits ahead of the Fed policy announcement and OPEC+ meeting
  • Overall, hedge funds remain bullish on oil prices in the short term
Join Our Community

Portfolio managers are still betting on higher oil prices in the short term, despite liquidating some of their long positions to take profits from the price rally in recent weeks.   Hedge funds reduced their net long position—the difference between bullish and bearish bets—in Brent Crude and WTI Crude for a fourth week running in the week to November 2. The decline in the net long, however, was mostly driven by a liquidation of longs rather than an opening of short positions as money managers sought to take profit before the Fed policy announcement and the OPEC+ group’s decision on oil supply. 

Overall, in the week to November 2—the latest reporting week in the Commitment of Traders (COT) report—hedge funds continued to believe that oil prices could go higher. 

Portfolio managers’ positioning in the most actively-traded petroleum futures and options contracts still points to a prevalent bullish sentiment in the market, which is also reflected in the latest forecast from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) and the latest outlooks on oil demand by major investment banks and oil companies.  

In the week to November 2, hedge funds sold the equivalent of 45 million barrels in the six most important petroleum-related contracts, according to estimates by Reuters market analyst John Kemp based on the latest COT report. 

Related: The Oil Price Rally Is Far From Over But the sales were overwhelmingly driven by liquidation of longs, not new shorts, suggesting that portfolio managers took a breather and took profits after the October rally in oil prices

“In energy the net selling of WTI and Brent extended to a fourth week with the combined net long being reduced by 27k lots to a two-month low at 573k lots. Brent longs were already being reduced before the price on October 26 fell short by 4 cents in touching the 2018 high, and since then long liquidation has picked up,” Ole Hansen, Head of Commodity Strategy at Saxo Bank, said on Monday, commenting on the COT report. 

“With all fuel products also being hit by profit-taking the total 50k lots reduction was the biggest sector reduction since August,” Hansen added. 

While profit-taking dominated the oil market in the days preceding the Fed policy announcement and the OPEC+ meeting on November 3 and 4, respectively, the positioning data still points to generally bullish market sentiment. 

The world’s largest investment banks echo this bullish stance, with many predicting oil could reach $90, $100, or even $120 a barrel over the next six months, on the back of a rebound in air travel, gas to oil switching amid high natural gas prices, and a full comeback of Asian demand.

Related: Oil Rally Reverses On Signs Of Cooling Demand

Global oil demand has already topped 100 million barrels per day (bpd) last seen before the pandemic, supermajor BP said earlier this month.

“We are at or about 2019 levels now,” Russell Hardy, CEO at the world’s biggest independent oil trader, Vitol, told the online Reuters Commodities Trading Conference this week, as carried by Bloomberg

Demand is set to continue rising into next year, Hardy added. 

“Crude oil prices have risen over the past year as result of steady draws on global oil inventories, which averaged 1.9 million barrels per day (b/d) during the first three quarters of 2021,” the EIA said in its latest Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) published on Tuesday.  

The EIA expects Brent Crude prices will remain near current levels for the rest of 2021, averaging $82 a barrel in the fourth quarter. Next year, Brent is set to average $72 per barrel amid higher production from OPEC+, U.S. shale, and other non-OPEC+ countries that will outpace slowing growth in global oil consumption. 

“We forecast global stock builds starting in the spring of 2022, which likely will reduce some of the tightness in the market that may be contributing to high front-month prices,” the EIA noted.

The OPEC+ group and its leader Saudi Arabia continue to justify the decision to keep the market tight with an expected stock build within just a few months. But the current tightness in supply makes hedge funds and investment banks bullish on oil in the short term.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Can U.S Shale Drillers Help Prevent An Energy Crunch?

Next Post

Breakthrough Green Tech Could Transform The Oil Industry
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Could This Be The Biggest Winner Of The Oil Price Boom?

Could This Be The Biggest Winner Of The Oil Price Boom?
Bearish News Piles Up For Crude Oil

Bearish News Piles Up For Crude Oil
U.S. Shale Is Finally Ready To Open The Taps

U.S. Shale Is Finally Ready To Open The Taps
Why Oil Prices Fell After The OPEC+ Meeting

Why Oil Prices Fell After The OPEC+ Meeting
Saudi Arabia Warns Of Shrinking Spare Oil Production Capacity

Saudi Arabia Warns Of Shrinking Spare Oil Production Capacity



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com