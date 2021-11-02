BP: Oil Demand Has Already Topped 100 Million Bpd

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 83.48 -0.57 -0.68%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.44 -0.27 -0.32%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.508 +0.322 +6.21%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.499 -0.004 -0.18%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.439 +0.030 +1.23%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 83.70 +0.67 +0.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 83.70 +0.67 +0.81%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.33 +0.83 +0.99%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 82.41 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 80.15 +0.48 +0.60%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.439 +0.030 +1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 81.79 -0.75 -0.91%
Graph down Murban 2 days 83.80 -0.68 -0.80%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 78.89 +0.91 +1.17%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 84.18 +0.34 +0.41%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 85.53 +0.99 +1.17%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 84.33 +0.83 +0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.33 +0.83 +0.99%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.42 +0.90 +1.08%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 82.41 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 67.19 +0.58 +0.87%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 68.75 +1.18 +1.75%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 83.05 +0.48 +0.58%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 84.45 +0.48 +0.57%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 81.45 +1.38 +1.72%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 78.95 +1.53 +1.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 78.95 +1.53 +1.98%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 81.40 +3.08 +3.93%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 82.60 +0.78 +0.95%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 78.85 +1.28 +1.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 83.70 +0.67 +0.81%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 80.50 +0.50 +0.63%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 74.25 +0.50 +0.68%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 85.50 +0.25 +0.29%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 78.00 +0.48 +0.62%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 81.95 +0.48 +0.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 81.95 +0.48 +0.59%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 80.50 +0.50 +0.63%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 73.75 +0.75 +1.03%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 86.85 -1.99 -2.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 6 minutes China and India are both needing more coal and prices are now extremely high. They need maximum fossil fuel.
  • 11 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 6 hours Green Groups Thwarting Geothermal Solutions to Energy Problems
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours NordStream2
  • 2 days US intel warns China could dominate advanced technologies By NOMAAN MERCHANT October 22, 2021
  • 5 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 17 hours Demand for LNG is only going to rise. By Irena Slav
  • 10 hours "A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis" by Irina Slav --- MUST READ
  • 2 days Putin and Xi have decided not to attend the Climate Summit in Glasgow
  • 11 hours Chinese energy crisis may be over, but consequences will haunt the world for months to come!
  • 2 days American LNG for Europe in 2021
  • 9 hours Pipeline Rupture
  • 2 days I want one!
  • 8 hours US Oil Refinery Fexibility

Breaking News:

BP Expands Share Buybacks As Oil Price Rally Boosts Profit

Iran Wants New Nuclear Deal By March 2022

Iran Wants New Nuclear Deal By March 2022

After many months of delays,…

China Asks Refiners To Help Ease Diesel Crisis

China Asks Refiners To Help Ease Diesel Crisis

Chinese officials have met with…

Oil, Gas Rally Lifts Chevron’s Quarterly Profit To 8-Year-High

Oil, Gas Rally Lifts Chevron’s Quarterly Profit To 8-Year-High

Chevron Corporation reported on Friday its…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

BP: Oil Demand Has Already Topped 100 Million Bpd

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 02, 2021, 10:00 AM CDT
  • BP: Global oil demand has already exceeded the threshold of 100 million barrels per day
  • Demand will continue to increase and reach pre-COVID levels at some point in 2022
Join Our Community

Global oil demand has already exceeded the threshold of 100 million barrels per day (bpd) last seen before the pandemic, supermajor BP estimates.

Demand will continue to increase and reach pre-COVID levels at some point in 2022, BP’s chief financial officer Murray Auchincloss said on Tuesday at a conference call following the release of the Q3 results.

“Somewhere next year we will be above pre-Covid levels,” Auchincloss said on the call, as carried by Bloomberg.

“OPEC+ is doing a good job managing the balance, so we remain constructive on oil prices,” BP’s CFO added on the call about BP’s third-quarter results, which beat analyst estimates.

Brent Crude prices rose by 7 percent to average $74 per barrel in the third quarter and moved above $80 per barrel in recent weeks, Auchincloss said at the Q3 results presentation.

“This reflects the strong rebound in oil demand as the impact of COVID eases as well as the measured increases in OPEC+ supply. As a result, inventories have reduced back toward pre-pandemic levels. As we look ahead to the end of the year, we expect oil prices to be supported by continued inventory draw-down, with the potential for additional demand from gas to oil switching,” BP’s executive added.

BP’s view about global oil demand is generally in line with most analyst and industry estimates pointing to consumption returning to pre-pandemic levels as soon as this quarter or early next year.

The oil industry is “massively underinvesting” in supply to meet growing demand, which is set to return to pre-COVID levels as soon as the end of 2021 or early 2022, Greg Hill, president of U.S. oil producer Hess Corp, said at the end of September.

OPEC sees 2022 global oil demand averaging 100.8 million bpd next year, while the International Energy Agency (IEA), although with a more conservative estimate of 2022 demand, expects consumption at 99.6 million bpd in 2022, “slightly above pre-Covid levels.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Iran Wants New Nuclear Deal By March 2022

Next Post

OPEC+ Ignores Calls For More Crude, Adds Meagre 140,000 Bpd In October
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Global Food Prices Set To Soar As The Oil And Gas Crunch Continues

Global Food Prices Set To Soar As The Oil And Gas Crunch Continues
The End Of A Remarkable Rally In Energy Prices

The End Of A Remarkable Rally In Energy Prices
What Happens With Oil Prices If Cushing Inventories Fall To Zero?

What Happens With Oil Prices If Cushing Inventories Fall To Zero?
The “Energy Crisis” Isn’t Real

The “Energy Crisis” Isn’t Real
Crude Build Puts The Brakes On The Oil Price Rally

Crude Build Puts The Brakes On The Oil Price Rally



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com