Has Saudi Arabia Fooled Oil Analysts?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 67.79 -0.10 -0.15%
Brent Crude 12 mins 72.92 -0.14 -0.19%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.695 -0.033 -1.21%
Mars US 3 hours 67.19 +0.13 +0.19%
Opec Basket 4 days 71.57 +0.66 +0.93%
Urals 20 hours 69.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 71.56 +0.89 +1.26%
Louisiana Light 4 days 71.56 +0.89 +1.26%
Bonny Light 20 hours 74.52 +1.32 +1.80%
Mexican Basket 4 days 65.20 +0.88 +1.37%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.695 -0.033 -1.21%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 71.03 -0.05 -0.07%
Murban 20 hours 73.77 -0.01 -0.01%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 69.33 +1.18 +1.73%
Basra Light 20 hours 72.12 +0.30 +0.42%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 73.25 +0.99 +1.37%
Bonny Light 20 hours 74.52 +1.32 +1.80%
Bonny Light 20 hours 74.52 +1.32 +1.80%
Girassol 20 hours 73.77 +1.12 +1.54%
Opec Basket 4 days 71.57 +0.66 +0.93%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 41.11 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 38.26 +1.02 +2.74%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 65.26 +0.02 +0.03%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 68.56 +0.02 +0.03%
Sweet Crude 4 days 60.26 +0.02 +0.03%
Peace Sour 4 days 58.26 +0.02 +0.03%
Peace Sour 4 days 58.26 +0.02 +0.03%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 61.26 +0.02 +0.03%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 69.26 +0.02 +0.03%
Central Alberta 4 days 60.26 +0.02 +0.03%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 71.56 +0.89 +1.26%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 64.50 -2.50 -3.73%
Giddings 20 hours 58.25 -2.50 -4.12%
ANS West Coast 6 days 73.94 +0.52 +0.71%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 61.84 -2.57 -3.99%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 65.79 -2.57 -3.76%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 65.79 -2.57 -3.76%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 64.34 -2.57 -3.84%
Kansas Common 4 days 60.75 +1.00 +1.67%
Buena Vista 4 days 76.97 +1.00 +1.32%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Trade War of 1930s, Extended the Great Depression
  • 14 minutes Does Anyone Think the EU Can Successfully Defy US Iran Sanctions?
  • 21 minutes Rally on Hold, if 69.5 don't break, 62.5 could be next.
  • 3 hours Oil @ 69.5, headed for 62.5. Down for 3+ weeks
  • 1 min Costa Rica Will Become The First Nation In The World To Completely Eliminate Fossil Fuels
  • 5 hours US production hits record
  • 8 hours China’s Plastic Waste Ban Will Leave 111 Million Tons of Trash With Nowhere To Go
  • 8 hours Tesla Asks Suppliers for Cash Back to Help Turn a Profit
  • 6 hours Putin Offers to Help America on Oil
  • 1 hour Elon is a full blown con man
  • 10 hours A Massive Trove of Rare-Earth Metals Has Been Found in Japan
  • 18 hours Baltimore joins oil lawsuit
  • 11 hours Apple's $300 fund in China
  • 9 hours Goldman Sachs' Grim Number on Solar
  • 2 hours US disavows carbon tax
  • 9 hours Iran's President Warns Over U.S. Push For Countries To Stop Buying Oil From Iran

Breaking News:

Iran Overtakes Saudi As India’s Second Largest Oil Supplier

Alt Text

This Oil Price Crash Was Just A Correction

While oil prices may have…

Alt Text

World’s Biggest Oil Trader Launches Renewables Fund

Vitol, the world’s biggest oil…

Alt Text

Has The Movement For CO2 Controls Peaked?

The Trump Administration’s stance on…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Cyril Widdershoven

Cyril Widdershoven

Dr. Cyril Widdershoven is a long-time observer of the global energy market. Presently, he holds several advisory positions with international think tanks in the Middle…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Has Saudi Arabia Fooled Oil Analysts?

By Cyril Widdershoven - Jul 23, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT Aramco

There is never a dull moment in the Desert Kingdom when looking at the ongoing economic changes taking place inside Saudi Arabia. The world’s largest oil company Saudi Aramco, the main revenue source for the Kingdom, is the latest source of intrigue for observers, with rumors that it is targeting a majority stake in one of the world’s largest petrochemical giants - SABIC. This move has been misunderstood by many analysts, and may actually be an ambitious attempt to counter the continuous delays that the planned Aramco IPO has faced. MBS’s advisors have come up with this strategy in order to restructure the Saudi economic base, provide the Kingdom with renewed power in the downstream sector, and address the much-needed additional funding for Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

Rumors that Saudi Aramco was looking to acquire SABIC began with suggestions that the oil giant would acquire a minority stake in the petrochemical company, but now it appears that Aramco is making a much larger move.

Today, Saudi sources have stated that Aramco is targeting the entirety of the 70 percent stake in SABIC that is currently held by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF. This move would create an oil company the likes of which has never been seen before. Whether these latest reports are reliable is yet to be seen, but the impact on the shape of global oil markets would be significant. Sources have reported that JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley have been appointed as advisors to Aramco’s move to buy a controlling stake in SABIC.

SABIC has long been ruling the downstream sector in the Kingdom, while Aramco was focused on its upstream endeavors. The continuous international growth in Saudi Arabia’s downstream sector and the successful acquisition of entities in Europe (including DSM Petrochemicals) and elsewhere, saw SABIC growing increasingly powerful.

As always, success created not only competition but also a kind of envy. Aramco’s dream of ruling the world’s up and downstream sector was always partly constrained by SABIC’s ongoing success. But now that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has taken control in the Kingdom, it appears that Aramco will regain full power in downstream and lock in its own future demand in targeted markets. By acquiring a controlling stake in Saudi Arabia’s second most influential oil company, Aramco would gain near-complete control. Related: Rosneft Sees Oil At $80 By Christmas

At the same time, the Aramco move is regarded to be a sign that its IPO adventures are unlikely to end in success. Aramco CEO Nasser indicated that the possible acquisition of a majority stake in SABIC would delay the IPO again. Analysts see it as yet another sign that this ambitious plan is unlikely to become a reality.

There is still a chance however that the IPO could be saved, with Aramco gaining the option of putting only its downstream group up for an IPO in the coming months. A possible acquisition and merger of the two downstream groups could lead to a more interesting option for Aramco than attempting to IPO the entire company. With a complete focus on downstream, some major legal and financial risks could be mitigated. A downstream IPO is nothing new to the market, and does not involve the Kingdom’s main asset, the 276-billion-barrel oil reserve.

No major discussion will be needed to assess the existing valuation of reserves, or the overall status of the fields. A focus on downstream would also not put the crown jewels of the Kingdom within reach of a potential legal action from other nations.

At the same time, and possibly a more important factor for crown prince MBS, the sale of PIF’s 70 percent stake in SABIC to Aramco would inject tens of billions into the coffins of the sovereign wealth fund, which is currently desperately seeking additional funding to support its vast list of projects (Red Sea, NEOM and Qiddiya) and investments.

Additional investments would help to stimulate Saudi Arabia’s struggling job market and the development of SMEs. A sale of SABIC, leading to a downstream IPO by Aramco, could give a significant boost to MBS’s main target at present of developing the city of the future, called NEOM, a $500 billion investment project in the northwest of the Kingdom, including a free zone in the Sinai (Egypt). The leverage of the expected $70-80billion of the SABIC equity sale to Aramco would give the PIF and MBS enough breathing space to get going.

The SABIC acquisition will for sure put some pressure on Aramco’s financial position, but with higher oil revenues and still very low interest rates globally, the pain will be minimal. At the same time, Aramco’s valuation will go up based on SABIC assets and the global market position. Related: Anti-OPEC Bill Could Be A Game-Changer For Oil Markets

All in all, this move may act as a much-needed pressure valve for Riyadh and Dhahran. The pressure on the Saudi government and Aramco to perform above market standards in order to hit the targets required for a successful IPO will be slightly reduced. SABIC will likely be strengthened by the move, gaining access to Aramco’s oil production and technical assistance.

In contrast to Aramco, SABIC is struggling to keep up with market changes of late. An Aramco influx of management and technical skills could however be just what the downstream giant needs.

Analysts have been left dazed and confused by the stream of news and apparent struggles in Saudi Arabia of late, but the Crown Prince could well be smiling behind the closed doors in his Riyadh palace. Without loosing face or support, MBS could now be able to push forward his grand strategy.

The risks of an IPO are now being mitigated, while financial resources are available to push forward on other fronts. The Kingdom will first get the rewards of the inclusion into the FTSE and MSCI Emerging Markets Index in the next 12-18 months, resulting a multibillion dollar influx of FDI and other investments. With the Tadawul (Riyadh Stock Exchange) growing, possibilities of having a larger share of the Aramco IPO in Riyadh also becomes an option. Perhaps the market confusion is coming from a misunderstanding of the strategy of MBS.

By Cyril Widdershoven for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Can Oil Demand Rise Much Further?

Next Post

5 Companies To Watch As The Cannabis Market Goes Global
Cyril Widdershoven

Cyril Widdershoven

Dr. Cyril Widdershoven is a long-time observer of the global energy market. Presently, he holds several advisory positions with international think tanks in the Middle…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Is The Oil World In Panic Mode?

Is The Oil World In Panic Mode?
Surprise Crude Oil Build Sends Oil Prices Down

Surprise Crude Oil Build Sends Oil Prices Down

 Is This The End Of The Oil Rally?

Is This The End Of The Oil Rally?

 Oil Prices At Risk Of Economic Downturn

Oil Prices At Risk Of Economic Downturn

 Is The LNG Floating Storage Boom Over?

Is The LNG Floating Storage Boom Over?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com