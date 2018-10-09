Gulf Of Mexico Producers Brace For Hurricane Michael

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 74.78 +0.49 +0.66%
Brent Crude 10 mins 84.70 +0.79 +0.94%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.265 -0.002 -0.06%
Mars US 19 hours 79.29 -0.05 -0.06%
Opec Basket 2 days 81.88 -1.36 -1.63%
Urals 2 days 80.58 -1.06 -1.30%
Louisiana Light 2 days 82.77 -1.37 -1.63%
Louisiana Light 2 days 82.77 -1.37 -1.63%
Bonny Light 2 days 85.24 -1.13 -1.31%
Mexican Basket 2 days 76.55 -0.45 -0.58%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.265 -0.002 -0.06%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 80.95 -3.54 -4.19%
Murban 2 days 83.79 -3.16 -3.63%
Iran Heavy 2 days 79.28 -0.88 -1.10%
Basra Light 2 days 82.99 -2.13 -2.50%
Saharan Blend 2 days 83.02 -2.81 -3.27%
Bonny Light 2 days 85.24 -1.13 -1.31%
Bonny Light 2 days 85.24 -1.13 -1.31%
Girassol 2 days 83.32 -1.12 -1.33%
Opec Basket 2 days 81.88 -1.36 -1.63%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 33.73 +0.08 +0.24%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 25.29 -0.05 -0.20%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 65.29 -0.05 -0.08%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 74.44 -0.05 -0.07%
Sweet Crude 2 days 46.79 -0.05 -0.11%
Peace Sour 2 days 43.29 -0.05 -0.12%
Peace Sour 2 days 43.29 -0.05 -0.12%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 61.79 -0.05 -0.08%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 53.29 -0.05 -0.09%
Central Alberta 2 days 44.29 -0.05 -0.11%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 82.77 -1.37 -1.63%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 70.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 2 days 64.50 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 5 days 83.51 -0.18 -0.22%
West Texas Sour 2 days 68.24 -0.05 -0.07%
Eagle Ford 2 days 72.19 -0.05 -0.07%
Eagle Ford 2 days 72.19 -0.05 -0.07%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 70.74 -0.05 -0.07%
Kansas Common 2 days 64.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 83.05 -0.05 -0.06%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes A $2 Trillion Saudi Aramco IPO Keeps Getting Less Realistic
  • 11 minutes How High Can Oil Prices Rise? (Part 2 of my previous thread)
  • 17 minutes Saudi Crown Prince to Trump: We've Replaced All Iran's Lost Oil
  • 3 mins WTI @ $75.75, headed for $64 - 67
  • 5 hours Epic Fail as Solar Crashes and Wind Refuses to Blow
  • 13 hours U.N. About Climate Change: World Must Take 'Unprecedented' Steps To Avert Worst Effects
  • 24 mins UN Report Suggests USD $240 Per Gallon Gasoline Tax to Fight Global Warming
  • 39 mins U.S. - Saudi Arabia: President Trump Says Saudi Arabia's King Wouldn't Survive "Two Weeks" Without U.S. Backing
  • 12 hours Mercedes-Benz Breaks Ground on EV Battery Factory in Alabama
  • 1 hour Experts Skeptical: Pompeo Hails 'Significant' North Korea Progress
  • 21 mins Texas Coal Plant To Shut Down by 2020
  • 3 hours SOS: Pakistan Seeks Up To $7bn Bailout From IMF
  • 8 mins China Tariff Threatens U.S. LNG Boom
  • 13 hours Oil stocks are heating up again! What's on your Watchlist?
  • 23 hours Saudi Aramco Can't Pay Salaries? UAE/Saudi Halt 3 Projects of $243 Billion?
  • 1 day Irrational Oil Market - WTI climbs after 8 million barrel build

Breaking News:

U.S. Grants Sanction Waiver To BP, Serica for Iran-Shared Field

Alt Text

EIA Report Threatens Oil Price Rally

After a very bullish week…

Alt Text

Can Nord Stream 2 Be Stopped?

The controversial Nord Stream 2…

Alt Text

The U.S. Will Ensure A “Well Supplied Oil Market”

The U.S. Special Envoy to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Gulf Of Mexico Producers Brace For Hurricane Michael

By Irina Slav - Oct 09, 2018, 11:00 AM CDT Baldplate

Oil and gas field operators in the Gulf of Mexico began to evacuate platform staff and shut in production ahead of Hurricane Michael, which is expected to make landfall in Florida tomorrow. So far, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement reported Monday, more than 19 percent of oil and 11.09 percent of gas production capacity in the Gulf of Mexico have been shut in, and more will likely follow ahead of the hurricane.

The shut-in capacity stands at 324,190 bpd of oil production and 283.88 million cu ft of natural gas output. That’s all according to daily reports that field operators send to the BSEE. According to meteorologists, the hurricane is being fed by warmer sea surface temperatures, which could lead to waves of between 15 and 20 feet—enough to disrupt oil and gas production in the Gulf.

Reuters reported Monday that fuel prices in the United States did not react in any strong way to the news of another hurricane threatening oil and gas production, with most traders assuming the effect of Michael would be temporary. The storm is currently moving away from the area with the greatest refinery density, which may have affected this sentiment.

So far, BP has shut down oil and gas production at four platforms, with Anadarko, Chevron, and BHP Billiton shutting in two each. Exxon and Equinor evacuated the personnel from one platform each. The total number of shut-in platforms and rigs as of end of day Monday was 15, including 10 platforms and 5 rigs.

If the hurricane continues up along the East Coast, it could affect refineries, however. S&P Global Platts reports that Michael’s extended path passes by part of the coast that’s home to at least five refineries with a combined production capacity of more than a million barrels of oil daily.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Goldman: The Oil Market Can Handle Iran Outages
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

New Breakthrough Could Slash Solar Prices To New Lows

New Breakthrough Could Slash Solar Prices To New Lows
This Country Strengthens Ties With Iran As U.S. Sanctions Loom

This Country Strengthens Ties With Iran As U.S. Sanctions Loom

 Why The Oil Price Rally May Soon End

Why The Oil Price Rally May Soon End

 US Demands For More Oil Could Backfire

US Demands For More Oil Could Backfire

 Why The Saudis Can’t Keep A Lid On Oil Prices

Why The Saudis Can’t Keep A Lid On Oil Prices

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com