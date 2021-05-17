Oil Markets Optimistic As Air Travel Starts To Recover

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 64.44 +0.62 +0.97%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 67.70 +0.65 +0.97%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.984 +0.011 +0.37%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.011 +0.010 +0.48%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.112 +0.016 +0.78%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 67.96 +0.75 +1.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 67.96 +0.75 +1.12%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 66.21 -2.23 -3.26%
Chart Opec Basket 7 days 66.57 -1.63 -2.39%
Chart Mars US 8 hours 63.82 -2.16 -3.27%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.112 +0.016 +0.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 66.63 +0.97 +1.48%
Graph up Murban 2 days 67.06 +0.77 +1.16%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 62.36 -2.18 -3.38%
Graph down Basra Light 1 day 68.59 -0.22 -0.32%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 66.00 -2.10 -3.08%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 66.21 -2.23 -3.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 66.21 -2.23 -3.26%
Chart Girassol 1 day 67.14 -2.00 -2.89%
Chart Opec Basket 7 days 66.57 -1.63 -2.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 50.62 -2.28 -4.31%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 51.17 -2.26 -4.23%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 hours 62.82 -2.26 -3.47%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 hours 64.22 -2.26 -3.40%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 59.62 -2.26 -3.65%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 57.97 -2.26 -3.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 57.97 -2.26 -3.75%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 60.02 -2.26 -3.63%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 62.62 -2.26 -3.48%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 57.92 -2.26 -3.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 67.96 +0.75 +1.12%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 60.50 -2.25 -3.59%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 54.25 -2.25 -3.98%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 67.48 +0.48 +0.72%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 57.77 -2.26 -3.76%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 61.72 -2.26 -3.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 61.72 -2.26 -3.53%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 60.50 -2.25 -3.59%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 56.25 +1.00 +1.81%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 72.42 +0.80 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Cyberattack Forces Shutdown Of Largest Gasoline Pipeline In United States - Zero Hedge
  • 6 minutes Renewable Energy Capacity Jumped 45% Worldwide In 2020; IEA Sees 'New Normal'
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 3 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 11 hours Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?
  • 5 hours Electric vehicle market growth is a blessing for some metals — and not a big worry for oil
  • 12 hours .
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 1 day CRAPPIFORNIA DOES IT AGAIN! California proposes to steer new homes from gas appliances
  • 2 days 1 in 5 electric vehicle owners in California switched back to gas because charging their cars is a hassle, new research shows

Breaking News:

Leading Chinese Lithium Producer May Open Battery Plant In Argentina

Toyota Says Most Of Its U.S. Cars Will Still Run On Gasoline In 2030

Toyota Says Most Of Its U.S. Cars Will Still Run On Gasoline In 2030

Most Toyotas in the United…

IEA: The Global Oil Glut Is Gone

IEA: The Global Oil Glut Is Gone

In its latest report, the…

Biden's $2.5 Trillion Infrastructure Plan Could Send These EV Stocks Soaring

Biden's $2.5 Trillion Infrastructure Plan Could Send These EV Stocks Soaring

President Joe Biden’s massive $2.5…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Markets Optimistic As Air Travel Starts To Recover

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 17, 2021, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The number of global commercial flights has more than doubled since this time last year, while U.S. traveler throughput has jumped six-fold since May 2020, suggesting that global jet fuel demand is starting to lift off.

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has been screening more than 1 million passengers at American airports every day since the middle of March.

Most recently, 1,850,531 passengers traveled on May 16, up from just 253,807 passengers on the same day last year. Yesterday’s figure is still off the 2,620,276 passengers who boarded airplanes on May 16, 2019, but numbers have been steadily rising in recent weeks.

In addition, the number of commercial flights globally stood at 71,728 on May 16, more than double the 29,843 flights on the same day in 2020, according to data from global flight tracking service Flightradar24. The number is still below the 2019 figure of 119,993 commercial flights, but it is much more than the worst months for air travel in the spring of last year. 

The recovery of global aviation fuel demand is expected to be the slowest among all fuels, and a return to pre-pandemic levels is unlikely at least until 2023, analysts say.

U.S jet fuel demand is rising along with an increase in domestic air travel, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said earlier this month.

However, a full recovery to the pre-pandemic levels would take place when most long-haul flights return, according to analysts.

Since long-distance flights consume more aviation fuel than shorter fights, the reopening of international travel and quarantine-free vacations abroad will be a big boost to jet fuel demand when this happens at some point later this year.

Recently, signs emerged that there could be an opening for the summer holidays. In Europe, the European Commission proposes that the European Union (EU) allow entry for non-essential travel for anyone who has received the last dose of an EU-approved vaccine at least two weeks before arrival.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Parts Of East Coast Still Face Gas Shortages Despite Pipeline Restart
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

One Junior Miner May Have Sparked A New Gold Rush In Canada 

One Junior Miner May Have Sparked A New Gold Rush In Canada 
Hackers Behind U.S. Pipeline Attack Say They Lost Access To Ransom Money

Hackers Behind U.S. Pipeline Attack Say They Lost Access To Ransom Money
The UK’s Brilliant Plan To Repurpose Abandoned Coal Mines

The UK’s Brilliant Plan To Repurpose Abandoned Coal Mines
Oil Prices Set For Biggest Daily Drop Since Early April

Oil Prices Set For Biggest Daily Drop Since Early April
Russia Is Making A Mad Dash To Outrun Peak Oil Demand

Russia Is Making A Mad Dash To Outrun Peak Oil Demand



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com