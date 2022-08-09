Green Jet Fuel Is Causing Problems For Biden's Inflation Reduction Act

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 50 mins 90.50 -0.26 -0.29%
Graph down Brent Crude 27 mins 96.58 -0.07 -0.07%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 96.99 -0.38 -0.39%
Graph up Natural Gas 50 mins 7.833 +0.244 +3.22%
Graph up Gasoline 50 mins 2.960 +0.074 +2.56%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 96.17 +1.55 +1.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 96.17 +1.55 +1.64%
Chart Bonny Light 41 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 100.8 +0.77 +0.77%
Chart Mars US 11 mins 88.45 -2.31 -2.55%
Chart Gasoline 50 mins 2.960 +0.074 +2.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 41 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 41 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 41 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 253 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 41 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 41 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 41 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 41 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 100.8 +0.77 +0.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 70.05 +1.67 +2.44%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 76.66 +1.75 +2.34%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 92.91 +1.75 +1.92%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 91.16 +1.75 +1.96%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 89.06 +1.75 +2.00%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 86.21 +1.75 +2.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 86.21 +1.75 +2.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 88.31 +1.75 +2.02%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 91.86 +1.75 +1.94%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 86.51 +1.75 +2.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 96.17 +1.55 +1.64%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 87.25 +1.75 +2.05%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 81.00 +1.75 +2.21%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 100.2 +1.68 +1.70%
Graph up West Texas Sour 12 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 12 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 12 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 87.25 +1.75 +2.05%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 81.00 +1.75 +2.21%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 99.80 +1.25 +1.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 7 hours Changing Gazprom ADRs to Russian shares
  • 9 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 4 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 5 days "How China Could Send LNG Prices Into The Stratosphere" by Irina Slav
  • 6 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 7 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

API Sees Another Surprise Build In Crude Inventories

U.S. Drilling Activity Slows As Prices Ease

U.S. Drilling Activity Slows As Prices Ease

The U.S. oil rig count…

Europe's Energy Crisis Spills Over Into Food

Europe's Energy Crisis Spills Over Into Food

Excessively high energy prices in…

Can The World Really “Adapt” To Climate Change?

Can The World Really “Adapt” To Climate Change?

There is a commonly held…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Green Jet Fuel Is Causing Problems For Biden's Inflation Reduction Act

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 09, 2022, 4:00 PM CDT Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 4:00 PM CDT
  • The Inflation Reduction Act budget reconciliation bill has passed the Senate and will now move for approval in the House.
  • As well as extending the existing biodiesel and renewable diesel tax credit, the bill provides a higher tax credit for the production of SAF.
  • NATSO and SIGMA have warned that this differential in the bill will make biodiesel and renewable diesel more expensive, increasing the price of goods hauled by trucks.
Join Our Community

As the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act budget reconciliation bill, U.S. fuel retailers warned that including higher tax credits for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) would reduce the supply of biodiesel and renewable diesel as all those fuels compete for feedstock. 

The bill, which is now set to move for approval in the House, is part of the Biden Administration's efforts to lay the foundations for reducing America's greenhouse gas emissions, including emissions from the aviation sector.  

The bill extends the existing biodiesel and renewable diesel tax credit, but it also provides a higher tax credit for the production of SAF. 

This higher tax credit for the greener aviation fuel would reduce the availability of renewable diesel and biodiesel, associations of U.S. fuel retailers say. The lower availability of renewable diesel would further increase the cost of everyday household goods which are transported by trucks, NATSO, a national trade association representing travel plaza and truck stop owners and operators, warned after the bill was unveiled. 

"American consumers will pay more for all goods hauled by truck"

NATSO, together with SIGMA, a trade association representing fuel marketers and convenience store chain retailers in the United States and Canada, strongly urged lawmakers to oppose the Inflation Reduction Act unless it provides tax parity between the biodiesel tax credit (BTC) and the proposed SAF tax credit.

"This legislation purports to create a 'technology neutral' clean fuels tax scheme, which fuel retailers have long supported. Favorable treatment for SAF flies in the face of this approach," said David Fialkov, NATSO Executive Vice President of Government Affairs.  

"SAF is less beneficial for the environment than renewable diesel and is going to cost taxpayers more. Providing more favorable tax treatment for a technology that has fewer environmental benefits undermines the intellectual integrity of the climate provisions in this bill," Fialkov added. 

"The trucking industry delivers more than 80 percent of America's goods and relies on biofuels, like renewable diesel and biodiesel, to keep emissions low. If Congress passes a higher tax incentive for SAF, America's supply of biofuels will become limited and more expensive. American consumers will pay more for all goods hauled by truck," NATSO and SIGMA said at the end of July. 

SAF Incentives Needed For Lower-Carbon Aviation

While fuel retailers call for equal treatment of renewable diesel and SAF in the new tax credit provisions, the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) welcomed the Senate approval of an SAF tax credit that would increase the production and availability of the fuel. SAF is expected to help the industry achieve net-zero CO2 emissions by 2050, NBAA says. 

"Production tax credits in the bill would greatly reduce the cost of commercially available SAF — made from sustainable feedstocks like used cooking oil, crop residues and municipal solid waste — making air travel more sustainable for Americans without increasing costs to consumers," RMI, a nonprofit organization promoting the clean energy transition, said in comments before the Senate passed the bill. 

According to BP, which has an SAF business, Air bp, "SAF gives an impressive reduction of up to 80% in carbon emissions over the lifecycle of the fuel compared to traditional jet fuel it replaces, depending on the sustainable feedstock used, production method and the supply chain to the airport." 

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has recently called for governments to urgently put in place large-scale incentives to rapidly expand the use of SAF as aviation pursues its commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

"Investments are in place to expand SAF annual production from the current 125 million liters to 5 billion by 2025. With effective government incentives, production could reach 30 billion liters by 2030, which would be a tipping point for SAF production and utilization," IATA said in June. 

Feedstock Displacement 

But fuel marketers and some environmental campaigners say that higher incentives for SAF production compared to the tax credits for biodiesel would displace renewable diesel production and could also lead to a loss of land and biodiversity because of the expected higher demand for lipid-based feedstocks. 

"This additional incentive for SAF will undercut and eventually eliminate America's biodiesel and renewable diesel market as disproportionate pressure is placed on feedstock," NATSO and SIGMA say. 

The International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), for example, in its call for a cap on lipid-based feedstocks in California's biomass-based diesel (BBD) fuels, said a cap would avoid global displacement of vegetable oils that would contribute to negative impacts on global food and feed markets, deforestation, cropland expansion, rising greenhouse gas emissions, and biodiversity loss. 

"Increasing the global supply of vegetable oils, directly or indirectly, necessarily comes at the cost of forests and other natural lands," ICCT said in a report earlier this month, noting that a displacement of vegetable oils would contribute to food price spikes and deforestation.    

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Germany’s Economy Faces A €260 Billion Blow As Energy Crunch Persists
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy

Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy
Kazakhstan’s 300,000-Bpd Kashagan Oilfield Halts Output

Kazakhstan’s 300,000-Bpd Kashagan Oilfield Halts Output
Why Traders Have Started To Dump Crude

Why Traders Have Started To Dump Crude
Russia Displaces Saudi Arabian Oil In India

Russia Displaces Saudi Arabian Oil In India
Saudi Arabia Lifts Crude Prices To Asia To Record High

Saudi Arabia Lifts Crude Prices To Asia To Record High



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com