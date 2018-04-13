Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 67.48 +0.41 +0.61%
Brent Crude 10 mins 72.66 +0.64 +0.89%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.744 +0.058 +2.16%
Mars US 20 hours 67.07 +0.15 +0.22%
Opec Basket 2 days 68.73 +1.77 +2.64%
Urals 2 days 68.59 -0.38 -0.55%
Louisiana Light 2 days 70.37 +1.71 +2.49%
Bonny Light 2 days 71.74 +2.10 +3.02%
Mexican Basket 2 days 58.69 +1.49 +2.60%
Marine 2 days 68.33 +3.30 +5.07%
Murban 2 days 71.18 +2.45 +3.56%
Iran Heavy 2 days 66.24 +2.53 +3.97%
Basra Light 2 days 69.31 +5.08 +7.91%
Saharan Blend 2 days 71.72 +2.55 +3.69%
Girassol 2 days 70.89 +1.65 +2.38%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 49.58 -0.04 -0.08%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 52.02 +0.45 +0.87%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 68.17 +0.60 +0.89%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 67.17 +0.25 +0.37%
Sweet Crude 2 days 60.12 +0.15 +0.25%
Peace Sour 2 days 57.62 +0.30 +0.52%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 59.47 +0.10 +0.17%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.92 +0.40 +0.62%
Central Alberta 2 days 58.02 -0.05 -0.09%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 63.50 +0.25 +0.40%
Giddings 2 days 57.25 +0.25 +0.44%
ANS West Coast 3 days 71.45 +1.23 +1.75%
West Texas Sour 2 days 61.02 +0.25 +0.41%
Eagle Ford 2 days 64.97 +0.25 +0.39%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 63.52 +0.25 +0.40%
Kansas Common 2 days 57.25 +1.50 +2.69%
Buena Vista 2 days 73.08 +1.56 +2.18%
All Charts
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Goldman Sachs: The Bullish Case For Oil

By Irina Slav - Apr 13, 2018, 9:38 AM CDT Oil Rig

The rapidly heating up situation in Syria has pushed Brent crude prices to US$72 a barrel, something that Goldman Sachs had predicted on Thursday. The investment bank’s stance on commodities in general is very upbeat because of the Middle East situation as well as the latest round of U.S. sanctions against Russia.

“With low cross-asset correlations, increasing inflationary risks, a positive carry and the potential for oil supply disruptions in the Middle East, the strategic case for owning commodities has rarely been stronger,” Goldman analysts said, reiterating their “overweight” stance on commodities.

It seems the latest developments in Syria are such a strong tailwind for oil prices that even the re-imposition of U.S. sanctions against Iran is unlikely to have a major impact on oil markets immediately. However, if Iranian production does decline following the reintroduction of sanctions, this could push oil prices up by another US$7 a barrel.

U.S. President Donald Trump has given a deadline to the European signatories of the nuclear deal that resulted in the lifting of economic sanctions against Tehran two years ago, to “fix the terrible flaws” in the deal.

Syria is not the only hot spot that is driving oil prices higher up, but it is certainly the hottest. A year ago, the U.S. carried out missile strikes against Syrian army targets in response to allegations of a chemical attack. Now the saber rattling has begun again following reports of another chemical attack. However, while Russia last year refrained from retaliating to U.S. strikes, this time it has made clear it will not sit idly by.

Some geopolitical experts believe that a wider war will be avoided as neither of the sides wants it, but the situation is certainly tense. Events in Yemen, where the Houthi rebels are reportedly firing missiles to Saudi Arabia, are only adding to these geopolitical tensions.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

