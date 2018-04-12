Three Takeaways From OPEC's Latest Report

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 67.12 +0.30 +0.45%
Brent Crude 10 mins 72.11 +0.05 +0.07%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.688 +0.013 +0.49%
Mars US 21 hours 66.92 +1.46 +2.23%
Opec Basket 3 days 66.96 +1.87 +2.87%
Urals 2 days 68.97 +2.67 +4.03%
Louisiana Light 3 days 68.66 +2.21 +3.33%
Louisiana Light 3 days 68.66 +2.21 +3.33%
Bonny Light 16 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Mexican Basket 3 days 57.20 +1.61 +2.90%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.688 +0.013 +0.49%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 15 days 65.03 +0.20 +0.31%
Murban 15 days 68.73 +0.15 +0.22%
Iran Heavy 16 days 63.71 -0.25 -0.39%
Basra Light 16 days 64.23 -0.81 -1.25%
Saharan Blend 16 days 69.17 -0.37 -0.53%
Bonny Light 16 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Bonny Light 16 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Girassol 16 days 69.24 -0.44 -0.63%
Opec Basket 3 days 66.96 +1.87 +2.87%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 49.75 -0.23 -0.46%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 51.57 +11.56 +28.89%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 67.57 +0.56 +0.84%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 66.92 +1.16 +1.76%
Sweet Crude 2 days 59.97 +1.21 +2.06%
Peace Sour 2 days 57.32 +1.31 +2.34%
Peace Sour 2 days 57.32 +1.31 +2.34%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 59.37 +0.36 +0.61%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.52 +1.16 +1.83%
Central Alberta 2 days 58.07 -0.44 -0.75%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 68.66 +2.21 +3.33%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 63.25 +1.25 +2.02%
Giddings 2 days 57.00 +1.25 +2.24%
ANS West Coast 3 days 70.22 +1.84 +2.69%
West Texas Sour 2 days 60.77 +1.31 +2.20%
Eagle Ford 2 days 64.72 +1.31 +2.07%
Eagle Ford 2 days 64.72 +1.31 +2.07%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 63.27 +1.31 +2.11%
Kansas Common 3 days 55.75 +2.00 +3.72%
Buena Vista 3 days 71.52 +2.34 +3.38%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 9 hours Oil Prices Hit Highest Level Since 2014
  • 5 hours Forget the trade war, WWIII will start in Syria
  • 5 hours Reddit found 1,000 Russian troll accounts
  • 11 hours Los Angeles Painting City Streets White In Bid To Combat Climate Change
  • 3 hours OPEC Sees Oil Markets Tighten Further Even As U.S. Shale Boost
  • 1 day This is why we need self-driving cars ...
  • 1 day Robot Expansions: Three Robot Cities As The Models Of The Future
  • 1 day Most Likely Fossil Fuel Future
  • 3 hours NASA Tess Spacecraft To Prowl For Planets As Galactic Scout
  • 1 day US-China foreign investments down 28%
  • 2 days Trans Mountain Not Dead Yet
  • 11 hours Vanadium Waiting for Elon Musk Moment
  • 2 hours Venezuela Says Trump Ban on Petro Backfires
  • 2 days BP Teams Up With Tesla to Venture Into Battery Storage For Windfarm
  • 23 hours The Worst Ways To Buy Cryptocurrency
  • 1 day EIA Inventory Data (Wednesdays)

Breaking News:

Tesla Stock Could Nosedive As Competitors Multiply

Alt Text

Oil Prices Poised To Rise As Cycle Comes To An End

Falling inventories and strong demand…

Alt Text

Is The Cushing Oil Hub Still Relevant?

Cushing has historically been one…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Collapse Despite Strong Fundamentals

Oil prices tumbled on Friday…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Three Takeaways From OPEC's Latest Report

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 12, 2018, 11:00 AM CDT OPEC logo

As it has become a trend in recent months, OPEC revised up again on Thursday its estimate for non-OPEC supply growth in 2018, but it also lifted its forecast for global oil demand growth, while it reported the cartel’s lowest crude oil production in a year in March.

At the same day that OPEC published its MOMR, its Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo told Reuters in an interview that he sees the oil market achieving balance in the second to third quarter this year, earlier than previously expected—at the end of 2018.

“There is growing confidence that the declaration of cooperation will be extended beyond 2018,” Barkindo told Reuters.

“Russia will continue to play a leading role,” he said, adding that OPEC and partners will discuss an initial draft of a longer-term cooperation framework at their meeting in June.

In its closely watched Monthly Oil Market Report, OPEC revised up its expectation for non-OPEC supply this year by 80,000 bpd from the previous month’s assessment, on the back of higher-than-expected production in the first quarter, mostly in the United States and in the former Soviet Union. Non-OPEC supply is expected to rise by 1.71 million bpd year-on-year in 2018, compared with 900,000-bpd growth in 2017.

Non-OPEC supply is “now expected to grow at a faster pace”, OPEC said, noting that the key driver is the U.S. with expected increase of 1.5 million bpd, followed by a distant second Canada with 290,000 bpd and Brazil with 210,000 bpd growth. Related: The Oil Eating Bacteria That Can Clean Up Crude Spills

In terms of demand, OPEC revised higher its forecast for world oil demand growth by 30,000 bpd compared to last month’s assessment. The cartel now expects global demand growth at 1.63 million bpd this year.

“This mainly reflects the positive momentum in the OECD in the 1Q18 on the back of better-than-expected data, and supported by development in industrial activities, colder than-anticipated weather and strong mining activities in the OECD Americas and the OECD Asia Pacific,” OPEC said in its report, which is more upbeat about demand growth than the March MOMR.

Total oil consumption this year is seen at 98.70 million bpd with total world oil demand breaking a historical threshold of 100 million bpd in Q4, OPEC said today.

The OECD commercial oil stocks—whose five-year average OPEC is officially targeting in the production cut deal—were 43 million barrels above the latest five-year average, according to preliminary data for February. Crude stocks indicated a surplus of 55 million barrels, while product stocks were in a deficit of 12 million barrels below the five-year average, OPEC estimates.

OPEC’s crude oil production for March dropped by 201,400 bpd compared to February, to average 31.96 million bpd, according to OPEC’s secondary sources. This was the cartel’s lowest production in one year, as Venezuela’s output continued to plummet (down 55,300 bpd over February); Saudi Arabia cut 46,900 bpd from its February level; and Angola and Libya also registered big declines. The UAE, on the other hand, boosted production by 44,900 bpd from February, secondary sources data showed.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

New Zealand Bans Offshore Oil Exploration
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • John Brown on April 12 2018 said:
    Well at least OPEC is starting to get real. They've been way behind the curve, in predicting increased production out of the USA and elsewhere, and with Saudi Arabia idling more production to push the price toward the $80 it supposedly wants for its IPO of Aramco the price will remain, artificially high, and production in the USA and else where will continue to soar. If I were thinking of putting money into Aramco I'd think about where the price of oil goes after the IPO as production continues to soar in the USA and other countries not artificially restricting output. What happens if the Venezuelan people get tired of starving and not having any toilet paper, do a Mussolini with Maduro, and invite in foreign oil companies to restore their oil industry? Even if prices are higher Aramco won't be that great an investment if it has to keep idling more production as U.S. and non-OPEC production soars, renewables continue to gain ground, and OPEC/RUSSIA have to keep lowering production with most of OPEC telling the Saudis to pick up most of it. What happens if higher oil prices in the $80 range if OPEC get its way slow down economic growth, or we have a an actual recession? Oil just isn't a scarce resource any longer, and OPEC/Russia may benefit from pushing the price up to $80 short term, but they only make their problem bigger medium and long term with every $1 they push the price up.
  • Steve on April 12 2018 said:
    I thought OPEC production quotas were around 32.5 to 32.7 MMBOPD. OPEC has historically always cheated on quotas and now we are seeing them 500,000 BOPD to 700,000 BOPD below quotas. Granted, Venezuela, Libya, and Angola have seen big declines, but I also believe we are also seeing declines in Saudi and other OPEC fields due to lack of investment in the past 3-4 years. Saudi didn't cut another 46,000 BOPD from their February levels, its fields are declining. This really makes you wonder if OPEC has any excess capacity to cut that was previously claimed to be over 1 MMBOPD.

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Oil Prices Just Rallied To $70

Why Oil Prices Just Rallied To $70
Disaster Hits Canada’s Oil Sands

Disaster Hits Canada’s Oil Sands

 Oil Prices Surge After Houthi Missile Attacks On Riyadh, Aramco Facilities

Oil Prices Surge After Houthi Missile Attacks On Riyadh, Aramco Facilities

 Oil Prices Bristle As U.S. Rig Count Climbs

Oil Prices Bristle As U.S. Rig Count Climbs

 Oil Prices Collapse Despite Strong Fundamentals

Oil Prices Collapse Despite Strong Fundamentals

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com