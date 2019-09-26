Goldman Sachs Sees Opportunity In The Shale Crisis

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.12 -0.29 -0.51%
Brent Crude 10 mins 61.18 -0.56 -0.91%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.443 -0.075 -2.98%
Mars US 6 hours 56.66 -0.23 -0.40%
Opec Basket 23 hours 62.35 -1.58 -2.47%
Urals 23 hours 56.45 -2.40 -4.08%
Louisiana Light 23 hours 60.38 -0.84 -1.37%
Louisiana Light 23 hours 60.38 -0.84 -1.37%
Bonny Light 23 hours 62.16 -0.09 -0.14%
Mexican Basket 23 hours 59.15 +0.17 +0.29%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.443 -0.075 -2.98%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 23 hours 61.29 +0.05 +0.08%
Murban 23 hours 64.03 +0.18 +0.28%
Iran Heavy 23 hours 53.46 -0.32 -0.60%
Basra Light 23 hours 65.52 +0.60 +0.92%
Saharan Blend 23 hours 62.34 -0.25 -0.40%
Bonny Light 23 hours 62.16 -0.09 -0.14%
Bonny Light 23 hours 62.16 -0.09 -0.14%
Girassol 23 hours 63.41 -0.40 -0.63%
Opec Basket 23 hours 62.35 -1.58 -2.47%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 5 hours 42.01 -0.07 -0.17%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 43.99 -0.80 -1.79%
Canadian Condensate 37 days 50.49 -0.80 -1.56%
Premium Synthetic 27 days 56.89 -0.80 -1.39%
Sweet Crude 1 day 50.84 -0.80 -1.55%
Peace Sour 1 day 49.49 -0.80 -1.59%
Peace Sour 1 day 49.49 -0.80 -1.59%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 50.49 -0.80 -1.56%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 56.24 -0.80 -1.40%
Central Alberta 1 day 50.49 -0.80 -1.56%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 23 hours 60.38 -0.84 -1.37%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 53.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 23 hours 46.75 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 14 days 64.24 -1.46 -2.22%
West Texas Sour 23 hours 50.36 -0.08 -0.16%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 54.31 -0.08 -0.15%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 54.31 -0.08 -0.15%
Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 53.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 23 hours 46.75 -0.75 -1.58%
Buena Vista 23 hours 65.02 -0.80 -1.22%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Trump Will Win In 2020
  • 7 minutes Ethanol, the Perfect Home Remedy for A Saudi Oil Fever
  • 11 minutes Impeachment and Foreign Conflicts in USA Politics
  • 13 minutes Hong Kong protesters appeal to Trump for support.
  • 35 mins WTI price required for profitable operation?
  • 44 mins The Coup Has Begun – The Empire Strikes Back
  • 26 mins The boy who cried wolf / the leader who cried Aramco IPO.
  • 2 hours "Impeachment Without Conviction" - 5 Scenarios For Trump
  • 35 mins Someone Explain to Me What's Going On
  • 11 hours Experts review drone damage . Say Saudis need to do a lot of explaining.
  • 22 mins Let's shut down dissent like The Conversation in Australia
  • 41 mins USA Wants Iran War -- Shooty Shooty More
  • 5 hours Rich Get Richer and the Poor Get Poorer
  • 10 hours The Rarely Revealed Part of the Nuclear Problem
  • 10 hours Oil Declines as Saudi Arabia Restores Capacity Ahead of Schedule
  • 9 hours Yawn... Parliament Poised to Force Brexit Delay Until Jan. 31
  • 12 hours New designs will reduce transport fuels consumption

Breaking News:

Saudi Aramco Names First Japanese Bookrunner For Giant IPO

Alt Text

Oil Prices Slide On Bearish Crude Inventory Data

Crude oil deepened its latest…

Alt Text

Why Oil Prices Didn’t Go Much Higher This Week

The attacks on Saudi oil…

Alt Text

Autonomous Cars Aren’t Dead

Car makers aren’t giving up…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Goldman Sachs Sees Opportunity In The Shale Crisis

By Nick Cunningham - Sep 26, 2019, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Oil rig dusk

Despite years of burning through cash, and the deep sense of anxiety within the shale industry itself, Goldman Sachs says the current down market represents a buying opportunity.

Through August of this year, more than 190 shale companies have declared bankruptcy since 2015, according to Haynes and Boone, LLP. In fact, the rate of bankruptcies has ticked up this year as low prices and restricted access to capital makes it increasingly difficult for indebted shale companies to roll over their obligations.

But a mountain of debt looms just over the horizon. According to the Wall Street Journal, between July 2019 and the end of the year, roughly $9 billion in debt was set to mature. However, between 2020 and 2022, a whopping $137 billion in shale debt matures. The fracking industry “does not have a viable business model,” according to analysts at the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis.”

Still, some investment banks hold out hope. Goldman Sachs argues that the market for shale equities could be bottoming out, offering a chance for investors to scoop buy in while everything is cheap.

After meeting with several oil executives in Houston this week, Goldman recommended Buy ratings on EOG Resources and Murphy Oil, while keeping Neutral ratings on a handful of others. One of the interesting takeaways that the bank had was that oil executives “view shale maturity as an industry issue primarily vs. adversely impacting their own company,” Goldman Sachs said in a note.

In other words, oil executives think that the financial trouble afflicting the industry is the other guy’s problem. Cash-strapped companies are in trouble because they are poorly run, or have bad acreage, etc. The collective lack of positive cash flow is not an indictment of the entire industry, shale management thinks.

Goldman also said that “managements see costs continuing to fall and remain optimistic on efficiency gains.” Again, it may be true that some companies are cutting costs and becoming more efficient, but in the aggregate, there is evidence that this is not the case. For instance, in the Permian, input costs rose in the third quarter even as drilling activity fell, according to the Dallas Fed.

Anonymous shale executives themselves laid into the industry in the Dallas Fed survey. “[M]any oil shale projects are failing to meet production projections… Further cost declines will not be forthcoming,” one executive said. “You cannot make money drilling at this price structure. An ongoing drilling program consumes all your returns and continues to require new money,” another added. Related: Russia’s Oil Reserves Now Worth $1.2 Trillion

Meanwhile, a recent report from Raymond James concluded that analysts are overestimating productivity gains. Parent-child well problems continue to mount, which adds evidence to the notion that there is a limit to efficiency gains. The “bigger hammer” approach – more sand, more water, longer laterals, more wells packed together – might not have a lot of room left to run.

Goldman Sachs is more optimistic. Or, at least, they like a few companies relative to the rest of the pack. The bank says that EOG Resources, in particular, will grow production and cut costs. “Management believes it has turned the corner on well productivity in the Permian following last year’s spacing/depletion challenges, which will allow it to remain differentiated with respect to well productivity vs. industry,” Goldman said of EOG.

The investment bank made the case that a handful of companies like EOG are attractive. But it was not a ringing endorsement of the industry on the whole. Instead, it’s just that these companies might perform better relative to the rest of the beaten down pack.

Nevertheless, the investment bank acknowledged that U.S. oil production growth might disappoint. “We believe there remains downside risk to our US oil growth forecasts as managements on the margin are looking to spend less, grow less and deliver more [free cash flow], while the rig count continues to fall,” Goldman said.

With access to capital cut off for embattled shale drillers, and pressure from shareholders to cut spending, U.S. oil production growth is slowing down.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Under Fire At UN Summit

Next Post

Iran’s Ultimate Middle East Power Play
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $47 Trillion Death Sentence For Oil & Gas

The $47 Trillion Death Sentence For Oil & Gas
Millennials Really Do Ruin Everything, And Big Oil Is Next

Millennials Really Do Ruin Everything, And Big Oil Is Next

 Why The Saudis Are Lying About Their Oil Production

Why The Saudis Are Lying About Their Oil Production

 This “Anti-Solar Panel” Could Generate Power From Darkness

This “Anti-Solar Panel” Could Generate Power From Darkness

 ‘Rogue’ Oil Trader Loses $320 Million In Massive Trading Bust

‘Rogue’ Oil Trader Loses $320 Million In Massive Trading Bust

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com