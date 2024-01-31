Lithium Price Crash Prompts Profit Warnings from Miners

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 1 hour 75.85 -1.97 -2.53%
Graph down Brent Crude 3 hours 81.71 -1.16 -1.40%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.29 -0.21 -0.25%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 hour 2.100 +0.023 +1.11%
Graph down Gasoline 3 hours 2.183 -0.077 -3.42%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 80.85 +1.05 +1.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 80.85 +1.05 +1.32%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.64 +0.49 +0.59%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.94 -1.25 -1.48%
Chart Mars US 89 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 3 hours 2.183 -0.077 -3.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 80.88 -1.38 -1.68%
Graph down Murban 2 days 82.27 -1.48 -1.77%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 79.07 +0.11 +0.14%
Graph down Basra Light 793 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 84.03 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 83.64 +0.49 +0.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.64 +0.49 +0.59%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.08 +0.14 +0.17%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.94 -1.25 -1.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 246 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 59.82 +2.04 +3.53%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 79.97 +1.04 +1.32%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 78.22 +1.04 +1.35%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 69.82 +2.44 +3.62%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 63.72 +1.04 +1.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 63.72 +1.04 +1.66%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 67.82 +1.04 +1.56%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 71.07 +2.79 +4.09%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 64.32 +1.04 +1.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 80.85 +1.05 +1.32%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.30 +1.04 +1.42%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.05 +1.04 +1.55%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 82.61 -1.17 -1.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 72.60 +1.04 +1.45%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 74.30 +1.04 +1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.30 +1.04 +1.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.25 +1.00 +1.37%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 68.00 +1.00 +1.49%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 81.20 -1.23 -1.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 16 hours CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 14 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 4 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 13 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Lithium Producer Sigma Hikes its Brazilian Resource Estimate by 27%

How Will U.S. Elections Influence Global Energy Markets?

How Will U.S. Elections Influence Global Energy Markets?

The United States is gearing…

AI Boom Could Slow U.S. Clean Grid Ambitions

AI Boom Could Slow U.S. Clean Grid Ambitions

Data centers, especially those powering…

The Logistics Play Set to Transform the Permian Basin

The Logistics Play Set to Transform the Permian Basin

Atlas Energy Inc.'s Dune Express,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Lithium Price Crash Prompts Profit Warnings from Miners

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 31, 2024, 5:00 PM CST
  • Lithium miners are issuing profit warnings amid a prolonged price drop of the commodity.
  • As a result of the plunge in lithium prices over the past year, consumers are looking to restructure the basis for long-term contracts to a forward-month price.
  • Lithium oversupply is expected to persist in the short and medium terms until some point at the end of this decade.
Join Our Community
Lithium

The lithium price crash over the past year is leading to a slew of profit warnings and project halts from the world’s biggest miners of the battery metal. 

After warnings of project reviews and moves to preserve cash from U.S. and Australian lithium mining firms, some of China’s biggest miners also warned this week of a plunge in profits and potential asset write-downs. 

As prices of lithium plummeted by more than 80% between January 2023 and January 2024, dragged down by rising supply and weakening growth in EV uptake and demand from battery producers, lithium miners from America to China are struggling to keep profitability levels and warn the near future could be more uncertain and volatile in terms of sales prices and net incomes.    

The long-term prospects of the global EV market continue to be solid. Still, the current lithium oversupply is expected to persist in the short and medium terms until some point at the end of this decade, analysts say. 

Faced with supply outstripping demand, lithium producers are now scrambling for options and warning the market of much lower profits and asset impairment tests.  Related: Saudi Arabia’s Decision to Halt Oil Capacity Expansion Was Mulled for Months

In China, Tianqi Lithium Corporation issued a profit warning on Tuesday, saying that the net profit attributable to company shareholders would be 62.9% to 72.56% lower for 2023 than the net profit for the same period of 2022.  

“Affected by the volatility in the lithium chemical product market, the Company witnessed a decline in the sales price of its lithium chemical products compared to the previous year, and the gross profit of the lithium chemical products decreased,” Tianqi Lithium said in a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.  

Taking into account the market conditions, the company’s operating performance, and other factors, Tianqi Lithium will perform an impairment test on assets displaying indications of impairment at the date of the 2023 balance sheet. According to preliminary estimates, it is anticipated that provisions for impairment losses on assets would rise for the 2023 reporting period, compared with the previous year, it said.  

Another Chinese lithium miner, Ganfeng Lithium Group, also warned of a profit slump for 2023, expecting its net income to have plunged by between 70% and 80% last year compared to 2022. 

The profit warnings from two of China’s top lithium miners follow similar financial and operating flags raised by U.S. and Australian miners in the past weeks. 

Albemarle, one of the world’s top lithium producers, said earlier in January it was re-phasing larger projects, reducing capital expenditures, deferring some spending, and planning job cuts, to “optimize its cost structure in response to changing end-market conditions, particularly in the lithium value chain.”

“The company is also pursuing actions to optimize its cost structure, reducing costs by approximately $95 million annually, primarily related to sales, general, and administrative expenses, including a reduction in headcount and lower spending on contracted services,” Albemarle said. 

Pure-play lithium company Pilbara Minerals warned that it is “unlikely that a dividend will be paid for the half-year ended 31 December 2023,” as the company looks to further preserve its balance sheet position. 

Liontown Resources has initiated a review of the planned expansion and associated ramp-up of Kathleen Valley to preserve capital and reduce the near-term funding requirements of the project.  

ADVERTISEMENT

As a result of the plunge in lithium prices over the past year, consumers are looking to restructure the basis for long-term contracts to a forward-month price—instead of a price based on a previous month’s average—to reduce exposure to volatility, price reporting agency Fastmarkets said this week. 

“It’s a logical move from a converter perspective as it reduces exposure to price risk,” a source at a chemical producer told Fastmarkets. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Organic Cathode Batteries: A Leap Forward in Eco-Friendly Energy Storage
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Red Sea Disruptions Force Saudi Aramco to Slash Prices

Red Sea Disruptions Force Saudi Aramco to Slash Prices
US Oil, Gas Drillers Add 1 More Rig As Production Plummets

US Oil, Gas Drillers Add 1 More Rig As Production Plummets
U.S. Crude Oil Could Be Ripe for A Short Squeeze

U.S. Crude Oil Could Be Ripe for A Short Squeeze
Why Lithium Prices Crashed by 80%

Why Lithium Prices Crashed by 80%
The Logistics Play Set to Transform the Permian Basin

The Logistics Play Set to Transform the Permian Basin

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com