Gold-To-Silver Ratio Rises To Highest Level Since 1990

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 56 mins 97.26 +2.28 +2.40%
Graph up Brent Crude 33 mins 107.5 +3.08 +2.95%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 102.6 -2.11 -2.01%
Graph down Natural Gas 4 hours 8.687 -0.306 -3.40%
Graph up Gasoline 56 mins 3.429 +0.074 +2.20%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 100.2 -3.19 -3.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 100.2 -3.19 -3.08%
Chart Bonny Light 28 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 109.4 +3.08 +2.90%
Chart Mars US 21 mins 97.26 +4.48 +4.83%
Chart Gasoline 56 mins 3.429 +0.074 +2.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 28 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 28 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 28 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 240 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 28 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 28 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 28 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 28 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 109.4 +3.08 +2.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 71.88 -1.75 -2.38%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 80.88 -1.72 -2.08%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 97.13 -1.72 -1.74%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 95.38 -1.72 -1.77%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 93.28 -1.72 -1.81%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 90.43 -1.72 -1.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 90.43 -1.72 -1.87%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 92.53 -1.72 -1.82%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 96.08 -1.72 -1.76%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 90.73 -1.72 -1.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 100.2 -3.19 -3.08%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 91.50 -1.75 -1.88%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 85.25 -1.75 -2.01%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 104.1 -1.54 -1.46%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 89.63 -1.72 -1.88%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 93.58 -1.72 -1.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 93.58 -1.72 -1.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 91.50 -1.75 -1.88%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 85.25 -1.75 -2.01%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 106.5 +0.28 +0.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 9 mins Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "We're All Sri Lankan Farmers Now" by James Corbett - (an important read)
  • 6 hours "Oil-funded Rockefeller Foundation centers fight for climate" - Associated Press
  • 1 day The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 9 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 4 days Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days "ESG Underperformance Will Be Its Undoing" by well-known Lance Roberts

Breaking News:

Germany Could Still Avoid Severe Gas Shortages

Is BMW’s Seat Heater Subscription A Sign Of Things To Come?

Is BMW’s Seat Heater Subscription A Sign Of Things To Come?

BMW was mocked for announcing…

Guyana Looks To Attract New Players In Upcoming Oil Tender

Guyana Looks To Attract New Players In Upcoming Oil Tender

Guyana is hoping there will…

The Companies Taking Advantage Of America’s LNG Boom

The Companies Taking Advantage Of America’s LNG Boom

As demand for natural gas…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Gold-To-Silver Ratio Rises To Highest Level Since 1990

By ZeroHedge - Jul 27, 2022, 3:00 PM CDT
  • The gold-to-silver ratio has hit levels not seen since the 1990 recession.
  • With that spread widening again, we could be setting up for another big rally in silver.
  • The supply and demand dynamics also look good for silver even with a looming recession.
Join Our Community

The United States entered a recession in 1990, which lasted 8 months through March 1991.

The end of that recession marked the peak of the gold/silver ratio and as we await Thursday's Q2 GDP print to confirm a technical recession, the gold/silver ratio is back up at those levels - ex-COVID's gold spike, this is 'cheapest' that Silver has been relative to Gold since February 1991...

Silver

In simple terms, as SchiffGold.com recently noted,  historically, silver is extremely underpriced compared to gold. At some point, you should expect that gap to close.

In the summer of 2019, the sliver-gold ratio climbed to nearly 93:1 and at the onset of the pandemic, it rocketed to over 100:1. But as the Fed slashed rates and launched its massive quantitative easing program, gold rallied and took silver with it. Silver typically outperforms gold during a gold bull run. This was the case during the pandemic. As gold pushed above $2,000 an ounce, a 39% gain, silver rallied to nearly $30 an ounce, a 147% increase.

Meanwhile, the silver-gold ratio fell from over 100:1 to just over 64:1, close to the high end of the historical norm.

With that spread widening again, we could be setting up for another big rally in silver.

Historically, as Mining.com details below, the ratio between gold and silver played an important role in ensuring coins had their appropriate value, and it remains an important technical metric for metals investors today.

This graphic charts 200 years of the gold-to-silver ratio, plotting the pivotal historical events that have shaped its peaks and valleys.

Gold
Chart Source

While gold is primarily viewed as an inflation and recession hedge, silver is also an industrial metal and asset. The ratio between the two can reveal whether industrial metals demand is on the rise or if an economic slowdown or recession may be looming.

The History of the Gold-to-Silver Ratio

Long before the gold-to-silver ratio was allowed to float freely, the ratio between these two metals was fixed by empires and governments to control the value of their currency and coinage.

The earliest recorded instance of the gold-to-silver ratio dates back to 3200 BCE, when Menes, the first king of Ancient Egypt set a ratio of 2.5:1. Since then, the ratio has only seen gold’s value rise as empires and governments became more familiar with the scarcity and difficulty of production for the two metals.

Gold and Silver’s Ancient Beginnings

Ancient Rome was one of the earliest ancient civilizations to set a gold-to-silver ratio, starting as low as 8:1 in 210 BCE. Over the decades, varying gold and silver inflows from Rome’s conquests caused the ratio to fluctuate between 8-12 ounces of silver for every ounce of gold.

By 46 BCE, Julius Caesar had established a standard gold-to-silver ratio of 11.5:1, shortly before it was bumped to 11.75:1 under emperor Augustus.

As centuries progressed, ratios around the world fluctuated between 6-12 ounces of silver for every ounce of gold, with many Middle Eastern and Asian empires and nations often valuing silver more highly than Western counterparts, thus having a lower ratio.

The Rise of the Fixed Ratio

By the 18th century, the gold-to-silver ratio was being redefined by the U.S. government’s Coinage Act of 1792 which set the ratio at 15:1. This act was the basis for U.S. coinage, defining coins’ values by their metallic compositions and weights.

Around the same time period, France had enacted a ratio of 15.5:1, however, neither of these fixed ratios lasted long. The growth of the industrial revolution and the volatility of two world wars resulted in massive fluctuations in currencies, gold, and silver. By the 20th century, the ratio had already reached highs of around 40:1, with the start of World War II further pushing the ratio to a high of nearly 100:1.

Recently in 2020, the ratio set new highs of more than 123:1, as pandemic fears saw investors pile into gold as a safe-haven asset. While the gold-to-silver ratio then tumbled to around 65:1 in Q1 2021, runaway inflation and a potential recession has put gold in the spotlight again, sending gold soaring relative to silver.

Currently, as SchiffGold.com notes, most analysts believe the Fed will continue its war against inflation and monetary policy will continue to tighten. As a result, gold and silver have both seen significant selling pressure despite an extreme inflationary environment and a lot of evidence that the economy is tanking.

The big question is whether the Fed will keep tightening even as it becomes more apparent we’re in a recession? Historically, the Fed has been quick to rush in and prop up a lagging economy. Rate cuts and a return to QE would almost certainly pour more gasoline on the inflation fire.

Fed

Eventually, the markets will figure this out, and gold and silver should rally.

The supply and demand dynamics also look good for silver even with a looming recession. Investment demand skyrocketed last year and supply is down. Industrial demand is rising driven by the growth of the green energy sector. Governments are likely to keep that gravy train running even during an economic downturn. Mine output was hit hard by shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic, but silver production was already on the decline with mine output dropping for four straight years.

Now may be the perfect time to take advantage of silver on sale.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Sri Lanka Is Facing An Energy Catastrophe
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Europe Does A Complete U-Turn On African Oil And Gas

Europe Does A Complete U-Turn On African Oil And Gas
Traders Are Betting On The End Of The Oil Price Slump

Traders Are Betting On The End Of The Oil Price Slump
Saudi Arabia Has Big Plans To Boost Oil Export Capacity

Saudi Arabia Has Big Plans To Boost Oil Export Capacity
Energy Market Madness Leads To Record-Breaking Coal Consumption

Energy Market Madness Leads To Record-Breaking Coal Consumption
The World’s Largest Economies Are Ramping Up Coal Consumption

The World’s Largest Economies Are Ramping Up Coal Consumption



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com