Global Electricity Demand Growth Set To Ease Amid Economic Slowdown

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 12 mins 75.98 +0.23 +0.30%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 80.04 +0.41 +0.51%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 81.31 +0.46 +0.57%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.622 -0.007 -0.27%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.689 -0.006 -0.22%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 76.72 -1.52 -1.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 76.72 -1.52 -1.94%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.86 +0.52 +0.65%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 80.05 -2.01 -2.45%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 76.75 +0.95 +1.25%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.689 -0.006 -0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 78.69 +0.20 +0.25%
Graph up Murban 1 day 79.99 +0.14 +0.18%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 80.02 +0.71 +0.90%
Graph down Basra Light 596 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 79.58 +0.32 +0.40%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 80.86 +0.52 +0.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.86 +0.52 +0.65%
Chart Girassol 1 day 82.00 +0.53 +0.65%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 80.05 -2.01 -2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 49 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 54.41 +1.58 +2.99%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 hours 77.81 +1.58 +2.07%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 hours 76.06 +1.58 +2.12%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 73.21 +1.58 +2.21%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 69.91 +1.58 +2.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 69.91 +1.58 +2.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 71.21 +1.58 +2.27%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 80.16 +1.58 +2.01%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 69.51 +1.58 +2.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 76.72 -1.52 -1.94%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 70.63 -1.27 -1.77%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 64.38 -1.27 -1.93%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 82.02 -1.54 -1.84%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 68.83 -1.27 -1.81%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 70.63 -1.27 -1.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 70.63 -1.27 -1.77%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 70.50 -1.25 -1.74%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 64.50 -2.25 -3.37%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 78.60 -1.27 -1.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Wind energy costs are rising
  • 2 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative

Breaking News:

ADNOC Signs LNG Deal With Indian Oil Major Worth Up To $9 Billion

What Happens If Consumers Lose Confidence In The Electricity Industry?

What Happens If Consumers Lose Confidence In The Electricity Industry?

The electricity industry in the…

New Study: Some EVs Are ‘Dirtier’ Than Conventional Vehicles

New Study: Some EVs Are ‘Dirtier’ Than Conventional Vehicles

The Manhattan Institute has compiled…

Oil Prices Stabilize As Traders Await Inventory Report

Oil Prices Stabilize As Traders Await Inventory Report

Oil prices stabilized on Tuesday…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Global Electricity Demand Growth Set To Ease Amid Economic Slowdown

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 19, 2023, 4:00 AM CDT
  • In its latest report, the International Energy Agency has projected a less than 2% growth in global electricity consumption.
  • Electricity demand is set to decline in the United States, Japan, and the European Union this year amid an economic slowdown.
  • The growth rate is set to rebound in 2024, potentially climbing to a 3.3% increase in electricity demand.
Join Our Community
Electricity

The world’s demand for electricity is expected to rise by less than 2% this year, down from last year’s growth pace of 2.3%, as power consumption in the United States and Europe will decline amid an economic slowdown and the effects of the energy crisis, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a new report on Wednesday.   

Electricity demand in the United States is set to decline by nearly 2% this year, demand in Japan is expected to drop by 3%, while EU power demand is on track to fall by 3%, after a similar decline in 2022, the IEA’s latest Electricity Market Report showed today.

Europe’s two consecutive yearly declines in power demand in 2022 and 2023 would together amount to the EU’s largest slump in demand on record. This year, EU electricity consumption is poised to drop to the lowest levels since 2002, the IEA said.

Due to the lower demand in advanced economies, growth in global electricity demand is set to ease to 2% this year, down from a rate of 2.3% in 2022.

The growth rate will rebound in 2024, assuming an improving world economic outlook, and power demand could see a 3.3% increase next year, the agency’s latest estimates show.

While power demand in developed economies falls or stagnates, China and India will see robust demand growth over the next two years. China’s demand is forecast to increase at an average annual rate of 5.2% over the next two years, only slightly below the 2015-19 average growth rate. Average annual growth in India’s electricity demand is estimated at 6.5% this year and next, well above its 2015-19 average, the IEA said.

The expected rebound in global power demand growth next year suggests that “growth of renewables is more important than ever,” the agency added.

Power generation from renewables rose by 7.8% globally in 2022, the highest growth rate over the last 30 years. This year, renewable generation growth is set to ease to 7% amid lower hydropower generation, before rebounding to growth of 11% next year, according to the IEA estimates. 

“By 2024, the share of renewables in global electricity generation is expected to exceed one third for the first time in history,” the agency said.

“With demand growth easing in 2023, the incremental growth in renewable generation alone is expected to cover all the additional demand increase, and will do the same in 2024 even as demand growth is expected to accelerate again.”  

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Uncertainty In Oil Markets As Fundamentals Counter Economic Concerns
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

An Oil Supply Deficit Is Looming, And Traders Couldn’t Care Less

An Oil Supply Deficit Is Looming, And Traders Couldn’t Care Less
U.S. Shale Challenges OPEC With Record Production In 2023

U.S. Shale Challenges OPEC With Record Production In 2023
Sour Crude Oil Prices Skyrocket As Saudi Arabia Tightens Supply

Sour Crude Oil Prices Skyrocket As Saudi Arabia Tightens Supply
Saudi Arabia’s Imports Of Russian Fuel Oil Hit A Record High

Saudi Arabia’s Imports Of Russian Fuel Oil Hit A Record High
Oil Prices Move Down On Large Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Move Down On Large Crude Inventory Build

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com