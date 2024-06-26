German Industry Vulnerable to Chinese Retaliation

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.37 +0.54 +0.67%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.68 +0.67 +0.79%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.80 +0.44 +0.52%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 2.625 -0.131 -4.75%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.553 +0.038 +1.52%
Graph down Louisiana Light 28 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 28 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.92 -0.35 -0.41%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.27 +0.29 +0.34%
Chart Mars US 236 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.553 +0.038 +1.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 84.87 +0.93 +1.11%
Graph up Murban 2 days 85.52 +0.66 +0.78%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 84.28 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 940 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 85.11 -0.31 -0.36%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 85.92 -0.35 -0.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.92 -0.35 -0.41%
Chart Girassol 2 days 87.10 -0.49 -0.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.27 +0.29 +0.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 393 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 66.83 -0.80 -1.18%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 82.98 -0.80 -0.95%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 81.23 -0.80 -0.98%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 76.23 -0.80 -1.04%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 73.83 -0.80 -1.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 73.83 -0.80 -1.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 76.33 -0.80 -1.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 80.43 -0.80 -0.98%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 74.83 -0.80 -1.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 28 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.31 -0.80 -1.02%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 71.06 -0.80 -1.11%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 86.68 +0.97 +1.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 75.46 -0.80 -1.05%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 77.31 -0.80 -1.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 77.31 -0.80 -1.02%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.50 -0.75 -0.96%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 71.00 -1.00 -1.39%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 86.60 +1.15 +1.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 14 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 3 days e-truck insanity
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 days China deletes leaked stats showing plunging birth rate for 2023
  • 10 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 7 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

Russian Court Fines Italy’s UniCredit $480M Over Failed Gas Project

Oil Prices Climb Out of Contango as Summer Demand Kicks In

Oil Prices Climb Out of Contango as Summer Demand Kicks In

Oil prices are rising as…

Renewable Energy Projects Stalled by Transformer Shortage in the U.S.

Renewable Energy Projects Stalled by Transformer Shortage in the U.S.

Renewable energy presents challenges and…

American Jet Fuel Finally Sees Covid Rebound

American Jet Fuel Finally Sees Covid Rebound

U.S. jet fuel demand is…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

German Industry Vulnerable to Chinese Retaliation

By ZeroHedge - Jun 26, 2024, 12:00 PM CDT
  • China and the EU have agreed to enter discussions over tariffs imposed on Chinese electric vehicles.
  • German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck visited Beijing to discuss trade issues, but a meeting with Premier Li Qiang was canceled at the last minute.
  • Habeck urged China to stop exports of dual-use goods to Russia and find a safe alternative to coal.
Germany

After several weeks of escalating tit-for-tat trade war salvos between China and Europe, threatening to scuttle billions in auto trade between the two blocs, over the weekend China agreed to enter talks with the EU over its decision to impose higher tariffs on imports of Chinese electric vehicles during a visit to Beijing by Germany’s vice-chancellor, which was aimed at soothing tensions.

Robert Habeck, Germany's minister for economic affairs and climate action, the same minister who was crucified by Deutsche Boerse CEO Theodor Weimer in his recent rant, welcomed the move by China to enter discussions with Brussels on EU tariffs but said it was “a first step and many more will be necessary”.

His comments came after China’s ministry of commerce said Beijing and Brussels had agreed to launch consultations on an anti-subsidy investigation launched by the EU last year. The probe led to a decision this month to increase tariffs on Chinese EVs to as high as 48%, which in turn provoked China's anger and threats to retaliate in kind on Europe's internal combustion cars. The announcement followed a video conference between China’s minister of commerce Wang Wentao and EU executive vice-president and trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis.

As previously reported, Germany - whose economy has been in peril for the past 2 years caught by the double whammy of soaring energy prices and shrinking Chinese imports of German goods - has been critical of the EU’s decision to increase tariffs on imports of Chinese EVs and Habeck is the first senior European politician to visit the country since the extra duties were announced.

The Chinese market is crucially important for Germany’s vast carmaking industry, making Berlin particularly vulnerable to any retaliatory measures by Beijing, which has already announced its own anti-dumping investigation into EU pork products.

While he struck a conciliatory tone on tariffs, which are yet to be finalized, Habeck was also critical of China’s growing exports to Russia and cited Germany’s efforts to stop exports of “dual-use” goods with potential military applications.

“I looked at the trade figures and Chinese trade with Russia increased more than 40% last year,” he said. “Of course energy is a high part [of] it, but something like half of it is related to dual-use goods. These are technically goods that can be used on the battlefield and this has to stop."

Spoiler alert: it won't stop since Germany needs Chinese buyers more than China needs to placate Germany. China is one of Germany’s largest trading partners and Berlin has sought to carefully navigate rising tensions between Beijing and Washington that increased sharply following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

According to the FT, Habeck also visited Beijing where he met Wang Wentao and Zheng Shenjie, head of the National Development and Reform Commission. He said they spoke about energy and climate issues as well as human rights with Chinese officials as part of “intense discussions”.

However, as DW reports, a planned meeting with Premier Li Qiang did not materialize with Premier Li Qiang was cancelled at the last minute without explanation, in a clear snub at Germany.

On Sunday, the German vice-chancellor said China should find a safe alternative to coal after the country ramped up production of the carbon-intensive fuel source. “Without China it would not be possible to meet the climate targets globally,” he said during a visit to Hangzhou, according to a Reuters report.

While Joe Biden imposed tariffs of 100 per cent on Chinese electric vehicles this year, higher than the EU, though the US imports much smaller volumes.

Olaf Scholz, Germany’s chancellor, met President Xi Jinping in April and encouraged China’s president to pressure Russia to end its campaign in Ukraine. Absolutely nothing came out of that, which is understandable since Scholz also petitioned Li for greater market access for German companies in the mainland. Perhaps someone should explain to Germany that when you are begging for concessions, you can't also be demanding conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Xi and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have trumpeted their close relationship and sworn to increase trade. Russia became China’s fifth-biggest single-country trading partner last year, up from ninth in 2020, as trade reached $240bn. Chinese exports to Russia rose 46.9 per cent in 2023 year on year, according to official data. Much, if not all of this increase in trade between China and Russia, has come at the expense of the increasingly spineless and irrelevant Germany.

By Zerohedge.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Russia Eyes Expansion of Investment in Iranian Oil and Gas Sector
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Huge Rare Earths Discovery is Gamechanger in Americas Trade War with China

Huge Rare Earths Discovery is Gamechanger in Americas Trade War with China
Houthis Release Dramatic Video Of Bulk Carrier Being Blown Apart In Red Sea

Houthis Release Dramatic Video Of Bulk Carrier Being Blown Apart In Red Sea
A Powerful Family Army Is Forming in Eastern Libya

A Powerful Family Army Is Forming in Eastern Libya
Citi Forecasts Oil Price Drop to $60s by 2025

Citi Forecasts Oil Price Drop to $60s by 2025
Is This The Beginning Of A Reconciliation Between The U.S. And Saudi Arabia?

Is This The Beginning Of A Reconciliation Between The U.S. And Saudi Arabia?

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com