Geopolitics Takes A Back Seat As Biden Drops Sanctions On Venezuela

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 110.3 +0.39 +0.35%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 112.7 +0.13 +0.12%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 8.100 +0.017 +0.21%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 3.752 +0.013 +0.35%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.842 +0.005 +0.13%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 113.8 +2.64 +2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 113.8 +2.64 +2.37%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 116.7 +2.62 +2.30%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 112.0 -2.90 -2.52%
Chart Mars US 2 days 107.3 -0.61 -0.57%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.842 +0.005 +0.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 107.7 +2.47 +2.35%
Graph up Murban 3 days 110.5 +2.50 +2.32%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 108.0 +1.87 +1.76%
Graph down Basra Light 174 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 116.0 +2.66 +2.35%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 116.7 +2.62 +2.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 116.7 +2.62 +2.30%
Chart Girassol 3 days 112.7 +2.15 +1.94%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 112.0 -2.90 -2.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 91.13 -0.36 -0.39%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 95.79 +2.85 +3.07%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 112.0 +2.85 +2.61%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 110.3 +2.85 +2.65%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 108.2 +2.85 +2.71%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 105.3 +2.85 +2.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 105.3 +2.85 +2.78%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 107.4 +2.85 +2.72%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 111.0 +2.85 +2.64%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 105.6 +2.85 +2.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 113.8 +2.64 +2.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 109.8 +1.00 +0.92%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 103.5 +1.00 +0.98%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 113.7 -4.05 -3.44%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 107.2 +1.02 +0.96%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 111.1 +1.02 +0.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 111.1 +1.02 +0.93%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 109.8 +1.00 +0.92%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 102.5 +2.75 +2.76%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 112.6 -5.11 -4.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 11 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 19 hours What China is Learning from Russia's War in Ukraine and its Consequences
  • 4 days Revisiting: "The U.S. Grid Isn’t Ready For A Major Shift To Renewables" from March 2021 by Irina Slav at OILPRICE
  • 1 hour Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 3 days Failure To Implement Russian Oil Ban Could Send Oil Crashing To $65
  • 6 hours Advancing Fundamental Drilling Science - Geothermal drilling successes offer potential gain for petroleum industry
  • 5 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.

Breaking News:

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Fall As Colder Weather Approaches

Why Record-High Prices Won’t Drive A Recovery For U.S. Coal

Why Record-High Prices Won’t Drive A Recovery For U.S. Coal

Coal prices in the U.S.…

Oil Markets Are Bracing For A Slew Of Bullish News

Oil Markets Are Bracing For A Slew Of Bullish News

With China gradually easing its…

High Gasoline And Diesel Prices Are Here To Stay

High Gasoline And Diesel Prices Are Here To Stay

As gasoline and diesel prices…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Geopolitics Takes A Back Seat As Biden Drops Sanctions On Venezuela

By Felicity Bradstock - May 22, 2022, 4:00 PM CDT
  • Rumors that the U.S. would lift sanctions against Venezuela in order to halt the oil price rally have been circulating since Biden sent a delegation to Caracas in March.
  • The U.S. has now officially begun easing sanctions on Venezuela, a move that is driven by a desire to reduce gasoline prices rather than any geopolitical motive.
  • Venezuela has expressed its desire that all sanctions be lifted and continues to work closely with Iran to rebuild its oil industry - despite Iran also being under sanctions.
Join Our Community

When Biden sent a delegation to Caracas in early March, rumors began to circulate that the U.S. was considering reopening relations with Venezuela as oil prices soared. Now, after a period of silence from Washington on the subject, it appears that the U.S. is going to ease its sanctions on the Latin American oil giant. At the same time that the U.S. is lifting some sanctions, Venezuela is working with Iran to help revive its oil industry. It seems geopolitics has taken a back seat to the global energy crisis as oil prices soar. The U.S. imposed oil sanctions on Venezuela under the Trump administration in 2019 due to ongoing human rights violations by President Nicolás Maduro. Under President Biden, there were discussions about reopening some trade links by allowing crude-for-diesel exchanges on humanitarian grounds, although this never came to fruition. However, the U.S. oil and gas firm Chevron has been allowed to continue limited operations in Venezuela in order to help avoid the collapse of the country’s oil industry. There has been speculation in recent months around whether Biden would ease restrictions on Venezuela in response to global crude shortages and a severe rise in oil prices, with several commentators highlighting the dangers of such a move. 

The White House announced in May that it was reconsidering its restrictions on Venezuelan oil, entering discussions with Maduro. Biden will now allow Chevron Corp. to negotiate its oil license with state-owned oil producer Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), thereby reducing certain sanctions on the oil-rich state. Although no further oil drilling or additional revenues for the Maduro government will be permitted. The move follows a meeting between US officials and Maduro in March to discuss how to move forward. 

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez confirmed rumors about the shift in policy by tweeting “Venezuela aspires that these decisions of the United States of America pave the way for the absolute lifting of the illegal sanctions that affect all of our people.”

But the Republican opposition has been quick to criticize Biden’s actions. Senator John Barrasso, the top Republican on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, strongly opposes the easing of sanctions on Venezuela, stating "our experience buying Russian energy should have taught President [Joe] Biden that buying energy from tyrants is a dangerous proposition."

The White House apparently responded to a request by Maduro’s political opposition to ease sanctions, although the opposition said that the request came from Maduro. The Biden Administration hopes that dangling oil industry allowances in front of the president may encourage him to make greater political concessions with the opposition, putting Venezuela on track for free and fair presidential elections in 2024. 

Related: Russia To Stop Gas Supply To Finland On Saturday Morning

Despite ongoing sanctions, Venezuela has been trading oil products with U.S.-sanctioned Iran in recent months, using discreet shipping methods. Venezuela has also increased its oil exports to China. Iran has been using ship-to-ship transfers to deliver oil products to Venezuela, as well as other clandestine methods. Although Venezuela has around 303 billion barrels of proven oil reserves, its crude is extra-heavy and requires condensate to dilute it, which has been in short supply. 

Iran has also shipped gasoline and equipment to Venezuela to support the reparation of PDVSA's rundown refineries. This month, the state-owned National Iranian Oil Engineering and Construction Company signed a $116 million contract to restore the EL Palito 146,000-bpd refinery to restart production. This builds on the agreement between the two countries, established in 2021, to swap Iranian condensate for Venezuelan heavy crude. 

In April, more than 200,000 barrels of Iranian heavy crude were shipped to Venezuela’s 310,000-bpd Cardon refinery. In addition, 400,000 barrels of Iranian oil reached the Dino I carrier, en route to the Jose port. A further 2 million barrels of condensate were expected to reach Jose the same month. Despite the ongoing sanctions, Iran and Venezuela are becoming increasingly successful at boosting their energy trades.

The new agreement follows a meeting earlier in the month between Iran’s oil minister and President Maduro in Caracus. The two sides discussed “the construction of routes and mechanisms to overcome the unilateral coercive measures imposed by the United States government and allied countries” in the meeting, according to the PDVSA. The two countries have been working together to overcome the sanctions imposed on both states by the U.S., as they each look for a way to redevelop their hard-hit oil industries.

Iran has boosted its oil production and exports over the last year as several countries have become more willing to open their doors to Iranian energy as a nuclear deal looks more promising. As a result of President Trump’s reimposition of sanctions on Iran after the U.S. withdrawal from the JCPOA, the country’s crude exports fell dramatically. But as talks for a new nuclear deal recommenced under president Biden last year, Iran’s oil production increased, rising to an average of 2.4 million bpd in 2021 and around 3.8 million bpd this year. 

As the U.S. slightly eases its sanctions on Venezuela, it suggests greater potential for the country’s oil industry. Having boosted output and exports in recent months, it will likely build upon its existing relationship with U.S.-sanctioned Iran to help develop more trade routes and get ready to boost supply if greater allowances come into place.

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Billionaires Are The Drivers Of Innovation In The Energy Industry
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Failure To Implement Russian Oil Ban Could Send Oil Crashing To $65

Failure To Implement Russian Oil Ban Could Send Oil Crashing To $65
Analyst Warns Of A Fuel Shortage Crisis In The U.S.

Analyst Warns Of A Fuel Shortage Crisis In The U.S.
Oil Markets Are Bracing For A Slew Of Bullish News

Oil Markets Are Bracing For A Slew Of Bullish News
The Real Reason Gasoline And Diesel Prices Are So High

The Real Reason Gasoline And Diesel Prices Are So High
Oil Prices Under Pressure As China Considers Russian Crude

Oil Prices Under Pressure As China Considers Russian Crude



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com