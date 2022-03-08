Why Easing Sanctions Against Venezuela Would Be A Bad Move For The U.S.

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 124.8 +1.10 +0.89%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 129.6 +1.63 +1.27%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.565 +0.038 +0.84%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 4.607 +0.170 +3.82%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 3.712 +0.029 +0.79%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 121.3 +2.54 +2.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 121.3 +2.54 +2.14%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 132.2 +7.03 +5.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 126.5 +13.36 +11.81%
Chart Mars US 26 mins 122.0 +2.90 +2.44%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 3.712 +0.029 +0.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 20 hours 122.9 -2.27 -1.81%
Graph down Murban 20 hours 125.5 -1.64 -1.29%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 126.6 +6.41 +5.33%
Graph down Basra Light 99 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 136.1 +7.21 +5.59%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 132.2 +7.03 +5.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 132.2 +7.03 +5.62%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 133.4 +7.09 +5.61%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 126.5 +13.36 +11.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 103.6 +3.51 +3.51%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 19 hours 105.3 +3.72 +3.66%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 121.6 +3.72 +3.16%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 119.8 +3.72 +3.20%
Graph up Sweet Crude 19 hours 117.7 +3.72 +3.26%
Graph up Peace Sour 19 hours 114.9 +3.72 +3.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 114.9 +3.72 +3.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 117.0 +3.72 +3.29%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 120.5 +3.72 +3.19%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 115.2 +3.72 +3.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 121.3 +2.54 +2.14%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 120.3 +4.25 +3.66%
Graph up Giddings 20 hours 114.0 +4.25 +3.87%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 120.7 +4.12 +3.53%
Graph up West Texas Sour 20 hours 117.7 +4.30 +3.79%
Graph up Eagle Ford 20 hours 121.6 +4.30 +3.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 121.6 +4.30 +3.67%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 120.3 +4.25 +3.66%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 109.8 +3.75 +3.54%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 125.4 +4.62 +3.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minute Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 7 minutes "Russian Myths vs. Russian Reality with Edward Slavsquat who lives in Russia" - Interview by James Corbett
  • 11 minutes GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Oil Prices Heading Higher, Maybe $80-ish Before Autumn?
  • 2 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 2 hours Oil/NG companies undervalued/overvalued Post Ukraine invasion?
  • 4 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 8 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 1 day Russia lays claim to vast areas of Arctic
  • 1 day "John Kerry fears Russia-Ukraine war will distract from climate change"
  • 21 hours Study by Swedish researchers PROVES Pfizer mRNA alters the DNA of humans
  • 5 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 2 days "The First Casualty of War Is the Truth – The Current Western Propaganda for Ukraine Is Epic in Scale "

Breaking News:

Kazakhstan Braces For Economic Fallout From War In Ukraine

Latin American Oil Giants Struggle With Fuel Costs, Debt, And Pipeline Explosion

Latin American Oil Giants Struggle With Fuel Costs, Debt, And Pipeline Explosion

As fuel prices soar in…

Venezuela’s Descent Into Anarchy Is Fueling Maduro’s Desperation

Venezuela’s Descent Into Anarchy Is Fueling Maduro’s Desperation

Venezuela is descending into anarchy,…

America's 'Maximum Pressure' Policy On Venezuela Has Failed

America's 'Maximum Pressure' Policy On Venezuela Has Failed

Washington’s unwavering faith in strict…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. South America
Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith is Oilprice.com's Latin-America correspondent. Matthew is a veteran investor and investment management professional. He obtained a Master of Law degree and is currently located…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Why Easing Sanctions Against Venezuela Would Be A Bad Move For The U.S.

By Matthew Smith - Mar 08, 2022, 3:00 PM CST
  • Vladimir Putin’s tragic actions in Ukraine have sent ripples through global energy markets. 
  • The U.S. and European countries are looking elsewhere for additional crude oil supply.
  • Venezuela is one such option, but easing sanctions on the country could wind up backfiring.
Join Our Community

President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Europe’s second-largest country Ukraine highlights the threat posed by rising authoritarianism in a post-pandemic world afflicted by supply shocks for critical natural resources, notably crude oil. Rising global instability is not only undermining economic certainty, thereby causing commodity prices to spiral higher, but is strengthening authoritarian regimes which pose a threat to the global liberal democratic order. Unsurprisingly, President Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela emerged as one of the very few supporters of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, an event that sparked worldwide condemnation. According to the Kremlin, Venezuela’s authoritarian leader called President Putin to assure him of his strong support following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and to condemn the destabilizing actions of Washington and NATO. It is easy to understand why Maduro has adopted such a stance. By 2015 Russia, along with China, had emerged as one of Caracas’ key financial supporters as Venezuela descended into a catastrophic economic collapse and humanitarian crisis, which is characterized as the worst to occur outside of war. Strict sanctions against Russia, in response to the invasion of Ukraine, have caused commodity prices to soar placing considerable inflationary pressure on the U.S. and endangering the global post-pandemic economic recovery. Soaring energy prices, with the international Brent benchmark price recently surging to over $130 per barrel, have strengthened the bargaining power of Maduro’s pariah regime. They are also placing considerable pressure on western governments, notably in Europe which is experiencing an energy crisis, to boost oil and natural gas supplies at a critical moment in the global post-pandemic economic recovery.

Related: Oil Prices Jump As Biden Announces Full Ban On Russian Energy Imports

The outlook for fuel prices is further complicated by calls to sanction Russian crude oil exports, which if implemented will further constrain supply causing prices to soar because it is the world’s third-largest producer. During 2020 Russia provided 7% of U.S. petroleum imports ranking it third behind Mexico and ahead of Saudi Arabia among the top five countries selling crude oil to the world’s largest consumer. Soaring fuel prices are placing ever greater pressure on the U.S. economic recovery and an embattled Biden administration. This is further complicated by Washington and some European allies considering imposing sanctions on crude oil imports from Russia, which is the world’s third-largest petroleum producer. Such measures if implemented will have a catastrophic impact on Russia’s already ailing economy which is under pressure from recent financial and other sanctions. This is because crude oil in 2019, before the pandemic, was responsible for 60% of Russia’s exports and nearly 40% of federal government fiscal income. If such sanctions are imposed, they will not only wreak havoc on Russia’s oil-dependent economy but global crude oil supplies, sending prices soaring, at a crucial point in the world economic recovery which is already threatened by spiraling inflation.

Russia plays an outsized role in global energy markets with it being the world’s second-largest oil exporter after Saudi Arabia. The U.S. and European countries are looking elsewhere for additional crude oil supply. Washington is considering engaging with Venezuela which before former President Trump’s additional 2019 sanctions, aimed at toppling the Maduro regime, was once one of the world’s top petroleum exporters. At face value, such a move makes sense with many U.S. Gulf Coast refineries specifically configured to process extra-heavy crude oil grades produced by the crisis-riven OPEC member. Late last week U.S. government officials visited Caracas with the goal of opening a dialogue with the pariah Maduro regime after Washington severed diplomatic relations in 2019 and closed the U.S. embassy over allegations of electoral fraud.

Venezuela, which with 304 billion barrels of crude oil possesses the world’s largest reserves, has the potential to significantly lift ailing petroleum production if a substantial investment is made in rebuilding the country’s heavily corroded energy infrastructure. According to PDVSA by the end of 2021, it was pumping an average of one million barrels of crude oil per day, although OPEC data obtained from Venezuela’s national oil company shows it only pumped 755,000 barrels per day during January 2022. There are signs that PDVSA may be embellishing production volumes because that amount is 13% greater than the 668,000 barrels daily which OPEC’s secondary sources show Venezuela producing for that period. It is estimated that it will take potentially a decade and investment of up to $175 billion to restore production to pre-crisis levels. For these reasons, Venezuela is incapable of ramping up oil production to a level that will replace Russian petroleum exports.

Aside from the serious political and reputational risks associated with Washington easing sanctions at a moment where the U.S. needs to boost oil supplies, such low output is unlikely to fill the supply gap left if Russian crude oil is removed from global inventories. Russia exports on average nearly 5 million barrels of crude oil per day of which, based on U.S. EIA 2021 data, around 671,000 barrels or 13% are received by the U.S. and the remainder by Europe and Asia. Any attempt by the Biden administration to ease sanctions against Venezuela and the dictatorial Maduro regime to boost U.S. oil supply, thereby easing domestic gasoline prices, will be construed as a cynical self-serving policy. That will spark further anti-U.S. sentiment in Latin America, where significant segments of the population view Washington’s policy and actions with cynicism and unease.

If Washington eases sanctions against Venezuela at this time, it will further strengthen Maduro’s position domestically while sending a signal to Iran and Russia that the U.S.’s global geopolitical power is fading and its traditional hegemony in Latin America is waning. Easing sanctions at this time will not see Venezuela decouple from Russia, China or Iran because all three authoritarian states have for nearly a decade propped up a near-bankrupt and failing Venezuelan state. Weak autocratic regimes like Maduro’s historically have been shown to rely on the patronage of strong authoritarian regimes such as Russia and China. The geopolitical fallout from such a move by Washington will far exceed the temporary and minor relief, notably for U.S. domestic gasoline prices, that softening sanctions against Venezuela will provide. This move is particularly fraught with risk because Caracas is incapable of rapidly boosting oil production to levels that can compensate for lost Russian petroleum exports.

By Matthew Smith for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Latin American Oil Giants Struggle With Fuel Costs, Debt, And Pipeline Explosion
Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith is Oilprice.com's Latin-America correspondent. Matthew is a veteran investor and investment management professional. He obtained a Master of Law degree and is currently located…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

$110 Oil Prompts Private Shale Firms To Open The Taps

$110 Oil Prompts Private Shale Firms To Open The Taps
Big Oil’s Sudden Decision To Exit Russia Comes At A High Price

Big Oil’s Sudden Decision To Exit Russia Comes At A High Price
Saudi Arabia Significantly Raises Crude Prices To Key Market Asia

Saudi Arabia Significantly Raises Crude Prices To Key Market Asia
Analysts Warn Of $150 Oil If The West Bans Russian Crude

Analysts Warn Of $150 Oil If The West Bans Russian Crude
Oil Prices Break $130 As EU And U.S. Allies Consider Ban On Russian Crude

Oil Prices Break $130 As EU And U.S. Allies Consider Ban On Russian Crude



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com