Gasoline Build Weighs On Crude Prices

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 11 mins 104.3 +0.03 +0.03%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 107.1 -0.24 -0.22%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 107.6 -1.43 -1.31%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 7.429 +0.165 +2.27%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 3.285 -0.023 -0.69%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 108.8 +2.24 +2.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 108.8 +2.24 +2.10%
Chart Bonny Light 20 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 110.3 +1.51 +1.39%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 101.2 +1.92 +1.93%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.285 -0.023 -0.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 20 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 20 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 20 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 232 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 20 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 20 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 20 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 110.3 +1.51 +1.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 77.42 +0.98 +1.28%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 86.64 +1.32 +1.55%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 102.9 +1.32 +1.30%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 101.1 +1.32 +1.32%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 99.04 +1.32 +1.35%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 96.19 +1.32 +1.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 96.19 +1.32 +1.39%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 98.29 +1.32 +1.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 101.8 +1.32 +1.31%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 96.49 +1.32 +1.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 108.8 +2.24 +2.10%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 100.8 +1.75 +1.77%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 94.50 +1.75 +1.89%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 109.1 +5.09 +4.90%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 98.17 +1.62 +1.68%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 102.1 +1.62 +1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 102.1 +1.62 +1.61%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 100.8 +1.75 +1.77%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 98.75 +10.75 +12.22%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 111.1 +1.62 +1.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours Australian power prices go insane
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 11 hours "ESG Underperformance Will Be Its Undoing" by well-known Lance Roberts
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 18 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

IEA:Global Electricity Demand Has Slowed Dramatically

The Commodities To Benefit From China’s Stimulus Plan

The Commodities To Benefit From China’s Stimulus Plan

China is taking major measures…

Fake Money Is Fueling A Very Real Debt Crisis

Fake Money Is Fueling A Very Real Debt Crisis

Global debt is soaring and…

What Does The UK’s Electricity Market Shakeup Mean For Consumers?

What Does The UK’s Electricity Market Shakeup Mean For Consumers?

The UK government is looking…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Gasoline Build Weighs On Crude Prices

By Julianne Geiger - Jul 20, 2022, 9:51 AM CDT
Join Our Community

The U.S. Energy Information Administration showed that crude oil inventories decreased by 400,000 barrels over the week to July 15, versus the expected 748,000-barrel build compiled by a Bloomberg survey.

On Tuesday, the American Petroleum Institute reported that crude oil inventories grew by 1.86 million barrels for the week to July 15.

Last week, the EIA report showed a build in crude oil inventories of 3.3 million barrels—a rare occurrence in the middle of peak driving season in the United States, but helped along by the amount of crude oil released from the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

For gasoline, the EIA reported an inventory increase of 3.5 million barrels, adding to the previous build of 5.8 million barrels in the week prior.

Gasoline production in the week to July 15 averaged 9.4 million bpd, up substantially from the previous week’s 8.9 million bpd.

Middle distillates inventory saw a decrease of 1.3 million barrels for last week, with production averaging 5 million barrels per day. The previous week saw an increase of 2.7 million barrels in distillates inventories, with production averaging 5.1 million bpd.

While oil prices were trading down on the day in the runup to the release, oil prices were still trading above $100. At 9:25 am ET, WTI was trading down $1.46 per barrel at $102.80 (-1.40%), with Brent trading down $1.73 to $105.60 (-1.61%) per barrel as recession fears once again trump the tight supply situation.

U.S. refinery run rates continue to push the capacity limits, with the average for last week at 93.7% million bpd. This compared with 94.9 percent a week earlier.

Crude oil imports averaged 6.5 million bpd last week, which compared with 6.7 million bpd a week earlier.

At the time of writing, Brent crude was trading at $105.80 per barrel, with West Texas Intermediate trading at $102.50 per barrel.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Even ESG Funds Are Now Buying Big Oil Stocks
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • George Doolittle on July 20 2022 said:
    As by far the World's largest energy producer and exporter it's hard to see this matter as anything other than great news for the US Industrial indeed War economy at the moment although I think Baker Hughes offers a cautionary tale about simply extrapolating high prices into a well run business model.

    Obviously USA consumers have been on a "buyers strike" against the entire ICE Platform and all that goes with that for decades now as exemplified by Tesla but now so many others in both the BEV, Hybrid, PHEV and natural gas conversion Fleet vehicles and of course recession risk has soared to start 2022 as well and for obvious reasons.

    Still this is a very powerful growth driver going forward especially when coupled with the US natural gas boom which also continues unabated as well as modestly higher interest rates and a stronger US Dollar. *"This ain't Argentina!"* by way of example in how to do everything wrong. Looking forward to seeing Tesla's numbers as I think that will set the pace for "Wall Street growth" for 2nd half 2022 as well as the implications of the colossal blunder by Putin in trying to and continuing to try to take on *ALL* of Ukraine with no end in sight for that mess.

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Who Really Controls The World’s Oil Reserves?

Who Really Controls The World’s Oil Reserves?
Texas Heatwave Highlights A Major Problem With Wind Power

Texas Heatwave Highlights A Major Problem With Wind Power
Saudi Arabia Reveals Oil Production Capacity Limits

Saudi Arabia Reveals Oil Production Capacity Limits
Middle East Buyers Ramp Up Russian Fuel Imports

Middle East Buyers Ramp Up Russian Fuel Imports
Soaring U.S. Production Can't Keep LNG Prices In Check

Soaring U.S. Production Can't Keep LNG Prices In Check



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com