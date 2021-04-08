Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

GM Shares Secrets About Its New Revolutionary Battery Tech

By Irina Slav - Apr 08, 2021, 10:00 AM CDT

GM shed some light on its EV tech research to produce much cheaper EV batteries, which will be key for its EV transformation.

The automaker is experimenting with different types of lithium-ion batteries as well as solid-state battery technology and high-voltage electrolytes, among others, GM president Mark Reuss said, as quoted by Reuters, at an industry conference this week.

The successful technology will be used in the next generation of Ultium batteries, due to be released sometime around 2025. The aim is to make these batteries cost less than $100 per kWh, compared with some $150 kWh today. Battery packs are the costliest part of an electric vehicle, so slashing their cost will make EVs a lot more affordable, which would be a major step towards wider adoption.

Range is the other top priority for carmakers. According to GM, its next-generation Ultium packs will have ranges of up to 500 to 600 miles, with lifetimes of up to a million miles in total.

GM plans to sell 1 million electric cars in 2025 and, according to chief executive Mary Barra, plans to turn in a profit on each EV it sells, Engadget recalled in a report on the battery news.

Related Video: Nissan Has New Energy Tech, and It’s Not Electric

GM announced last year that it would invest $27 billion in its EV push and have 30 electric cars by the end of 2025. It has already showcased an electric Hummer—including an SUV version—and recently said the Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck would be next.

The Ultium battery and drivetrain platform that the carmaker has developed will be crucial for its success, according to media reports. The platform makes it possible to manufacture 19 different battery and drivetrain configurations, with battery capacity options of between 50 kWh and as much as 200 kWh.

GM plans to be manufacturing only electric cars by 2035.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

