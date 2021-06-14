G7 Shies Away From EV Sales Targets

The G7 nations failed to set targets for EV sales in their push towards the electrification of transport at their latest meeting, pledging only to “intensify efforts in enhancing the offer of more sustainable transport modes”, the group said in its final communiqué today.

“In our transport sectors, we commit to sustainable, decarbonised mobility and to scaling up zero emission vehicle technologies, including buses, trains, shipping and aviation,” the G7 said in the communiqué.

“We recognise that this will require dramatically increasing the pace of the global decarbonisation of the road transport sector throughout the 2020s, and beyond. This includes support for accelerating the roll out of necessary infrastructure, such as charging and fueling infrastructure and enhancing the offer of more sustainable transport modes, including public transport, shared mobility, cycling and walking. We commit to accelerate the transition away from new sales of diesel and petrol cars to promote the uptake of zero emission vehicles.”

UK is among the few countries that have set themselves targets for the phase-out of vehicles with internal combustion engines, but at a group level, it seems other views have prevailed. The country plans to ban the sales of ICE vehicles by 2030 and only allow the sale of zero-emission vehicles from 2035.

This would be challenging enough for one country to do, let alone half a dozen, even if they are among the biggest economies in the world. The mass uptake of electric vehicles has been hailed as one of the pillars of the energy transition, but recently attention has been drawn to some of the challenges it presents.

An adequate supply of raw materials such as copper and steel, as well as battery materials, is one of the problems. Related to it is cost: a shortage of any crucial material in the manufacturing of electric vehicles would lead to higher prices at a time when buyers need all the incentives they can get to buy an EV. There is also a political risk, since most of the processing capacity for key EV battery elements is in China.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

