G7 Shies Away From EV Sales Targets

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 70.85 -0.06 -0.08%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 72.81 +0.12 +0.17%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.343 +0.047 +1.43%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.111 -0.010 -0.47%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.170 -0.017 -0.75%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 73.00 +0.61 +0.84%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 73.00 +0.61 +0.84%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 72.08 +0.15 +0.21%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 71.31 +0.41 +0.58%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 70.46 +0.62 +0.89%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.170 -0.017 -0.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 71.14 +0.55 +0.78%
Graph up Murban 4 days 72.03 +0.54 +0.76%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 67.60 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 72.73 +0.22 +0.30%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 71.44 +0.27 +0.38%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 72.08 +0.15 +0.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 72.08 +0.15 +0.21%
Chart Girassol 4 days 72.30 +0.16 +0.22%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 71.31 +0.41 +0.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 56.01 +0.41 +0.74%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 56.86 +0.47 +0.83%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 69.91 +0.62 +0.89%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 71.31 +0.62 +0.88%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 66.36 +0.62 +0.94%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 63.91 +0.62 +0.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 63.91 +0.62 +0.98%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 66.26 +0.62 +0.94%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 69.06 +0.62 +0.91%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 63.81 +0.62 +0.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 73.00 +0.61 +0.84%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 67.50 +0.50 +0.75%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 61.25 +0.50 +0.82%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 72.21 +0.13 +0.18%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 64.86 +0.62 +0.97%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 68.81 +0.62 +0.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 68.81 +0.62 +0.91%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 67.50 +0.50 +0.75%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 61.25 +0.75 +1.24%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 75.88 -0.01 -0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 9 minutes *****5 STAR Article by Irina Slav - "The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power"
  • 31 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 hours Colonial pipeline hack

Breaking News:

Peru’s Copper Industry At Risk As New Administration Takes The Wheel

3 Stocks To Watch As The Hydrogen Boom Takes Off

3 Stocks To Watch As The Hydrogen Boom Takes Off

As the world races towards…

Energy Transition Forces LNG Industry To Cut Emissions

Energy Transition Forces LNG Industry To Cut Emissions

As the global energy transition…

Oil Investors Shrug Off EV 'Revolution'

Oil Investors Shrug Off EV 'Revolution'

Despite all the gloomy headlines,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

G7 Shies Away From EV Sales Targets

By Irina Slav - Jun 14, 2021, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

The G7 nations failed to set targets for EV sales in their push towards the electrification of transport at their latest meeting, pledging only to “intensify efforts in enhancing the offer of more sustainable transport modes”, the group said in its final communiqué today.

“In our transport sectors, we commit to sustainable, decarbonised mobility and to scaling up zero emission vehicle technologies, including buses, trains, shipping and aviation,” the G7 said in the communiqué.

“We recognise that this will require dramatically increasing the pace of the global decarbonisation of the road transport sector throughout the 2020s, and beyond. This includes support for accelerating the roll out of necessary infrastructure, such as charging and fueling infrastructure and enhancing the offer of more sustainable transport modes, including public transport, shared mobility, cycling and walking. We commit to accelerate the transition away from new sales of diesel and petrol cars to promote the uptake of zero emission vehicles.”

UK is among the few countries that have set themselves targets for the phase-out of vehicles with internal combustion engines, but at a group level, it seems other views have prevailed. The country plans to ban the sales of ICE vehicles by 2030 and only allow the sale of zero-emission vehicles from 2035.

This would be challenging enough for one country to do, let alone half a dozen, even if they are among the biggest economies in the world. The mass uptake of electric vehicles has been hailed as one of the pillars of the energy transition, but recently attention has been drawn to some of the challenges it presents.

An adequate supply of raw materials such as copper and steel, as well as battery materials, is one of the problems. Related to it is cost: a shortage of any crucial material in the manufacturing of electric vehicles would lead to higher prices at a time when buyers need all the incentives they can get to buy an EV. There is also a political risk, since most of the processing capacity for key EV battery elements is in China.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Markets Baffled As The IEA Calls For More Production

Next Post

The Renewable Energy Revolution Has A Major Employment Problem
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Delivers Crushing Blow To Wind, Solar Power

China Delivers Crushing Blow To Wind, Solar Power
Oil Could Reach $80 This Summer, But There’s A Catch

Oil Could Reach $80 This Summer, But There’s A Catch
Is This The Most Exciting Oil Play Of The Last 20 Years?

Is This The Most Exciting Oil Play Of The Last 20 Years?
IEA Tells OPEC To “Open The Taps”

IEA Tells OPEC To “Open The Taps”
Oil Markets Baffled As The IEA Calls For More Production

Oil Markets Baffled As The IEA Calls For More Production



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com