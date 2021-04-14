From JFK To Trump: U.S. Oil Production By President

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 56 mins SellBuy 63.15 +2.97 +4.94%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins SellBuy 66.28 +2.61 +4.10%
Graph down Natural Gas 56 mins SellBuy 2.618 -0.001 -0.04%
Graph up Heating Oil 56 mins SellBuy 1.890 +0.076 +4.16%
Graph up Gasoline 56 mins 2.036 +0.060 +3.03%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 62.15 +0.60 +0.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 62.15 +0.60 +0.97%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 62.56 +0.36 +0.58%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 61.87 +0.41 +0.67%
Chart Mars US 15 mins 63.20 +2.97 +4.93%
Chart Gasoline 56 mins 2.036 +0.060 +3.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 61.49 +0.57 +0.94%
Graph up Murban 2 days 62.17 +0.57 +0.93%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 59.42 +0.52 +0.88%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 63.49 +0.53 +0.84%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 62.21 +0.51 +0.83%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 62.56 +0.36 +0.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 62.56 +0.36 +0.58%
Chart Girassol 2 days 62.74 +0.36 +0.58%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 61.87 +0.41 +0.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 49.16 +0.11 +0.22%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 49.18 +0.48 +0.99%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 59.18 +0.48 +0.82%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 60.58 +0.48 +0.80%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 56.08 +0.48 +0.86%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 55.68 +0.48 +0.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 55.68 +0.48 +0.87%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 56.18 +0.48 +0.86%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 59.53 +0.48 +0.81%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 55.53 +0.48 +0.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 62.15 +0.60 +0.97%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 59.75 +3.00 +5.29%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 53.50 +3.00 +5.94%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 62.97 +0.22 +0.35%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 57.10 +2.97 +5.49%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 61.05 +2.97 +5.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 61.05 +2.97 +5.11%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 59.75 +3.00 +5.29%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 50.50 +0.50 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 62.47 -3.57 -5.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 1 day America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 12 hours Fukushima
  • 5 mins Today Biden calls for Summit with Putin. Will Joe apologize to Putin for calling him a "Killer" ?
  • 1 hour Simple question: What is the expected impact in electricity Demand when EV deployment exceeds 10%
  • 18 hours CO2 Mitigation on Earth and Magnesium Civilization on Mars – Just Add Water
  • 1 hour Biden about to face first real test. Russia building up military on Ukraine border.
  • 5 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 16 hours New Chinese Coal Plants Equal All those in U.S.A
  • 3 days Does .001 of Atmosphere Control Earth's Climate?!
  • 4 days U.S. and Chinese investors to buy Saudi pipelines , $10 Billion deal.
  • 2 days Oh the Dems!!! They cheer for helping people while stabbing them in the back!!! Enbridge asks Canadian government to support oil pipeline in dispute with Michigan
  • 3 days The coming Cyber Attack
  • 4 days NG spot prices hit triple digits for weekend delivery

Breaking News:

Brazil Looks To Finance Fuel Subsidies With Oil Auctions

The Difficult Truth About Decarbonization

The Difficult Truth About Decarbonization

The unfortunate reality of a…

Oil Prices Rise On Expectations Of A Strong Economic Recovery

Oil Prices Rise On Expectations Of A Strong Economic Recovery

Oil prices rose early on…

Two Reasons Why Gasoline Prices Are Soaring

Two Reasons Why Gasoline Prices Are Soaring

Gasoline prices are set to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Share

Premium Content

From JFK To Trump: U.S. Oil Production By President

By Robert Rapier - Apr 14, 2021, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Over the past 60 years, U.S. oil production has seen its ups and downs. From the decline that began in 1970 through the fracking boom of the 2000s, U.S. presidents have overseen a wide range of oil production changes.

As I have explained previously, a president often benefits from the actions of his predecessor. For example, President Carter benefitted from President Nixon’s decision to approve the Alaska Pipeline, and Presidents Obama and Trump benefitted from the pro-fracking regulations of the President George W. Bush administration.

Thus, this article shouldn’t be seen as crediting particular presidents for the oil production that took place while they were in office. Generally, those trends were set in motion years earlier.

With that in mind, below I present the change in oil production during each presidential term since 1960. For presidents that served two terms, I broke it into two parts. Nixon’s term consists of about 5.5 years, and due to Nixon’s resignation Gerald Ford’s term was about 2.5 years.

Here are the terms I considered in the graphic:

  • John Fitzgerald Kennedy (JFK): 1961 – 1963
  • Lyndon Baines Johnson (LBJ): 1963 – 1969
  • Richard Milhouse Nixon (RMN): 1969 – 1974
  • Gerald Rudolph Ford (GRF): 1974 – 1977
  • Jimmy Carter (JC): 1977 – 1981
  • Ronald Wilson Reagan (RWR): 1981 – 1989
  • George Herbert Walker Bush (GHWB): 1989 – 1993
  • William Jefferson Clinton (WJC): 1993 – 2001
  • George Walker Bush (GWB): 2001 – 2009
  • Barack Hussein Obama (BHO): 2009 – 2017
  • Donald Trump (DT) 2017 – 2021

The following graphic shows the change in U.S. oil production in million barrels per day (BPD) since JFK’s inauguration. I used the average production rate during each term and then compared it to the average of the next president’s term. JFK’s production numbers are compared to President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s (which are not shown).

The source for this data is the Energy Information Administration, and the crude oil numbers do not include lease condensate (which has also surged since 2005). A second term is denoted by “2” (e.g., “LBJ2”).

Production

Until 1970, U.S. oil production was on the rise. During Richard Nixon’s second term, oil production began to fall. The largest share of the decline — more than 1 million BPD — happened during President Ford’s abbreviated term.

But then production rose during the Carter Administration, primarily because of President Nixon’s decision to expedite the Alaska Pipeline. That surge couldn’t arrest the decline for long, and following some brief gains that extended into President Reagan’s first term, the U.S. began a long — and many believed terminal — production decline.

Related Video: Iran’s Oil Exports Render Sanctions Irrelevant

Six consecutive presidential terms experienced production declines — with another decline of over 1 million BPD seen during George H.W. Bush’s term — but that changed during President Obama’s first term. Then, in Obama’s second term the U.S. saw the fastest surge of oil production in U.S. history. It was also the largest oil production growth seen during any presidential term in history.

The production gains during President Trump’s term would have rivaled those in Obama’s second term if not for the Covid-19 pandemic that crashed the oil markets.

However, if you look at the entire history of U.S. oil production, President Trump did preside over the highest oil production in U.S. history.

Production

But the reason for the surge that started during Obama’s first term was the fracking boom that started while President Bush was in office. The Bush Administration passed many laws to spur the fracking industry, but the production gains wouldn’t arrive until he was out of office. Hence, President Obama and then President Trump would preside over those gains.

That is the way it goes with oil production. The president getting the credit or blame is usually at the mercy of policies and decisions that were made years earlier. President Bush certainly helped the fracking boom along, and without that boom, it is unlikely that President Obama and President Trump would have seen those huge production gains.

By Robert Rapier

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Story Behind The World’s Longest Electrically Heated Oil Pipeline

Next Post

Why Are Solar Projects Becoming More Expensive?
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Will U.S. Shale Trigger Another Oil Price Crash?

Will U.S. Shale Trigger Another Oil Price Crash?
The $7 Trillion Reason Saudi Arabia Is Cutting Oil Production

The $7 Trillion Reason Saudi Arabia Is Cutting Oil Production
Many Drilled U.S. Wells Will Never Be Completed

Many Drilled U.S. Wells Will Never Be Completed
What Caused The Saudi-India Oil Rift?

What Caused The Saudi-India Oil Rift?
Qatar Could Throw A Wrench In America’s Ambitious LNG Plans

Qatar Could Throw A Wrench In America’s Ambitious LNG Plans



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com