Flying Taxis Could Finally Make A Breakthrough In 2022

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.14 +0.68 +0.86%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.61 +0.62 +0.76%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.864 +0.052 +1.36%
Graph up Heating Oil 11 mins 2.491 +0.013 +0.52%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.317 +0.012 +0.53%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 80.08 +0.98 +1.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 80.08 +0.98 +1.24%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 82.13 +1.21 +1.50%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 78.93 +0.93 +1.19%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 77.91 +0.06 +0.08%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.317 +0.012 +0.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 22 hours 78.91 +0.47 +0.60%
Graph up Murban 22 hours 80.30 +0.56 +0.70%
Graph up Iran Heavy 22 hours 78.06 +1.23 +1.60%
Graph down Basra Light 38 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 22 hours 83.79 +1.28 +1.55%
Graph up Bonny Light 22 hours 82.13 +1.21 +1.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 82.13 +1.21 +1.50%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 82.96 +1.17 +1.43%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 78.93 +0.93 +1.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 22 hours 65.88 +0.94 +1.45%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 21 hours 65.75 +0.91 +1.40%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 21 hours 76.85 +0.86 +1.13%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 21 hours 78.25 +0.86 +1.11%
Graph up Sweet Crude 21 hours 75.25 +0.76 +1.02%
Graph up Peace Sour 21 hours 71.90 +1.41 +2.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 21 hours 71.90 +1.41 +2.00%
Chart Light Sour Blend 21 hours 74.85 +1.36 +1.85%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 76.60 +1.11 +1.47%
Chart Central Alberta 21 hours 71.85 +0.86 +1.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 80.08 +0.98 +1.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.25 +0.75 +1.02%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.00 +0.75 +1.12%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 81.50 +1.15 +1.43%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 71.80 +0.86 +1.21%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 75.75 +0.86 +1.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.75 +0.86 +1.15%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.25 +0.75 +1.02%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 68.00 +0.75 +1.12%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 81.34 +0.86 +1.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 9 minutes US oil facts
  • 35 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 3 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years

Breaking News:

IEA Will Soon Free All Its Energy Data

Guyana Is Taking Control Of Its Oil Boom

Guyana Is Taking Control Of Its Oil Boom

A new law has been…

China Secures Foothold In This Strategic Middle East Oil State

China Secures Foothold In This Strategic Middle East Oil State

Through big investments in its…

Will The Energy Transition Really Chip Away At Oil Demand?

Will The Energy Transition Really Chip Away At Oil Demand?

The United States is taking…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Flying Taxis Could Finally Make A Breakthrough In 2022

By Felicity Bradstock - Jan 06, 2022, 6:00 PM CST
  • Flying taxis could gain major attention in 2022, with even more aviation start-ups set to go public
  • While it is unlikely that we will see them in action before 2024, the infrastructure for and investment in this burgeoning tech could really ramp up this year
  • Major companies including American Airlines and Microsoft are already interested in vertical take-off and landing aircraft 
Join Our Community

In 2021 we saw the electric vehicle (EV) boom, with a plethora of automakers releasing their own version of the EV, both for personal and commercial use, in a bid to knock Tesla off the throne. We also saw billionaires enter the world of space travel, making it that bit more accessible for non-astronauts. So, what’s in store for 2022? According to several media sources, we can expect to see flying taxis as Vertical Aerospace goes public on the New York stock exchange, the latest of several aviation start-ups to do so. 

There has long been speculation over the potential for flying taxis. Although an earlier prediction suggesting the technology could come into action in 2022 was slightly ambitious, with the current goal set for late 2024. The CEO of Vertical Aerospace, British energy entrepreneur and former Formula 1 racing team owner, Stephen Fitzpatrick, took the company public in December. This follows its merger with Broadstone Acquisition Corp. 

The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC)-IPO merger is valued at around $2.2 billion. And the chairman of Broadstone, Hugh Osmond, stated, “Vertical Aerospace is at the forefront of electric aviation, a fast-growing sector that will dramatically reimagine the entire aviation market. With the endorsement of key partners, suppliers, and investors we are confident that our partnership with Stephen and Vertical’s gifted team of innovators will disrupt transportation over the next decade to come.”

The company is centered around flying taxi transportation, also known as electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOLs). It is thought to have an order book of nearly $7.5 billion from huge aviation companies American Airlines and Virgin, as well as Rolls-Royce, Microsoft, and Honeywell. The firm hopes to come out above competitors by manning its vehicles with a pilot, which could make for swifter regulatory approval.  

Fitzpatrick stated of the move to become a publicly-traded company, “We have global leaders in aviation as partners and a world-class team that can make the zero-emissions flight a reality for millions of people around the world. It is fantastic to reach this milestone and I am so proud of what the team has achieved.”

And The Guardian, this week, highlighted Vertical Aerospace as one of the seven businesses to watch in 2022. But the jury is out on whether people are open to flying taxis as the shares quickly climbed before falling back 30 percent all within the first week.

The U.K.-based transport start-up makes a convincing argument when it comes to the future of transportation in a country aiming for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and a rapid transition away from fossil fuels to renewable alternatives. It claims the VX4 is necessary in cities saturated with cars and will open up urban air mobility. It also says it will provide zero-emissions transportation, as it runs on electricity, making it highly competitive with other modes of transport.

Vertical Aerospace says its VX4 aircraft is capable of flying four passengers at a speed of 200mph at a cost “comparable to a taxi”. In addition, it says its eVTOLs will be safer, quieter, and greener than helicopters – a common point of comparison.

The recent merger and interest in the company prompted a bidding race to win the company’s manufacturing business.  Fitzpatrick explained, “We have been speaking to a number of different governments about where we might build the production facility. Domhnal is very keen on us taking it to Ireland."

At present, Ireland is a global hub for aviation finance but not for aerospace manufacturing, making it the ideal project to expand its aviation market. In addition, it could help improve its green technology sector as well as diversifying its investment portfolio.

But Vertical is not the first eVTOL company out there, and it’s not even the first on the stock exchange, as three other firms went public last year. The other companies, Joby, Archer, and Lilium, also used SPACs to go public. California-based company Joby Aviation has already carried out over 1,000 test flights and hopes to gain regulatory approval and commence commercial operations by 2024. Based on current developments, predictions suggest there could be 430,000 units in operation worldwide by as early as 2040. 

To cater to these new vehicles, we can expect to see lots of mini-airports, or "skyports", popping up across major cities. We are seeing start-ups collaborating with other companies to ensure these new constructions are ready in time for operations to commence. For example, Joby has partnered with a parking firm in the U.S., Reef Technology, as well as New York property business Related Companies, with the intention of turning rooftops into skyports. Houston, Los Angeles, and Orlando have all also announced plans for skyport developments. 

Vertical Aerospace is the latest in a long line of hopeful eVTOL manufacturers to go public, with the intention of commencing ‘flying taxi’ operations as early as 2024. Alongside these transport innovations, we will also see the development of skyports across major cities, with the potential to revolutionize urban transport. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Ramps Up Battery Production With 13 New Gigafactories
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Fossil Fuel Financing Under Pressure As Wall Street Caves To ESG Demands

Fossil Fuel Financing Under Pressure As Wall Street Caves To ESG Demands
Russia May Be Nearing Limit Of Oil Output Capacity

Russia May Be Nearing Limit Of Oil Output Capacity
Venezuela Surprises Oil Markets With Large Production Increase

Venezuela Surprises Oil Markets With Large Production Increase
Could A Graphite Shortage Derail The $3 Trillion EV Boom?

Could A Graphite Shortage Derail The $3 Trillion EV Boom?
New England Is One Cold Snap Away From An Energy Crisis

New England Is One Cold Snap Away From An Energy Crisis



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com