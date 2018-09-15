Are Flying Taxis Just 4 Years Away?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 23 hours 68.99 +0.40 +0.58%
Brent Crude 23 hours 78.09 -0.09 -0.12%
Natural Gas 23 hours 2.751 -0.049 -1.75%
Mars US 23 hours 73.19 +0.40 +0.55%
Opec Basket 3 days 76.46 -0.70 -0.91%
Urals 2 days 76.33 +0.19 +0.25%
Louisiana Light 3 days 75.85 -2.72 -3.46%
Louisiana Light 3 days 75.85 -2.72 -3.46%
Bonny Light 2 days 79.03 -0.15 -0.19%
Mexican Basket 3 days 67.45 -1.11 -1.62%
Natural Gas 23 hours 2.751 -0.049 -1.75%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 75.17 -1.53 -1.99%
Murban 2 days 78.20 +0.11 +0.14%
Iran Heavy 2 days 72.62 -0.20 -0.27%
Basra Light 2 days 76.93 -0.32 -0.41%
Saharan Blend 2 days 77.60 -0.04 -0.05%
Bonny Light 2 days 79.03 -0.15 -0.19%
Bonny Light 2 days 79.03 -0.15 -0.19%
Girassol 2 days 78.20 -0.27 -0.34%
Opec Basket 3 days 76.46 -0.70 -0.91%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 22 hours 37.91 -1.57 -3.98%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 33.84 -3.03 -8.22%
Canadian Condensate 3 days 57.59 -2.78 -4.60%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 68.74 -1.78 -2.52%
Sweet Crude 3 days 49.59 -2.28 -4.40%
Peace Sour 3 days 46.84 -1.78 -3.66%
Peace Sour 3 days 46.84 -1.78 -3.66%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 57.59 -1.78 -3.00%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 56.59 -1.78 -3.05%
Central Alberta 3 days 47.59 -1.78 -3.61%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 75.85 -2.72 -3.46%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 65.50 +0.50 +0.77%
Giddings 2 days 59.25 +0.50 +0.85%
ANS West Coast 4 days 78.07 +1.33 +1.73%
West Texas Sour 2 days 62.94 +0.40 +0.64%
Eagle Ford 2 days 66.89 +0.40 +0.60%
Eagle Ford 2 days 66.89 +0.40 +0.60%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 65.44 +0.40 +0.62%
Kansas Common 3 days 58.75 -1.75 -2.89%
Buena Vista 3 days 76.10 -1.53 -1.97%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes WTI now at $70+ headed for $50s
  • 12 minutes US SURPASSES SAUDI ARABIA AS THE WORLD’S TOP OIL PRODUCER
  • 16 minutes Oil stocks are heating up again! What's on your Watchlist?
  • 1 min China’s Oil Futures Contract Is Beginning to Show Its Teeth
  • 23 hours gas lines set 70 houses on fire simultaneously in Massachusetts, live now.
  • 5 hours Bezos Rips Trump For ‘Dangerous’ Attacks on The Media
  • 22 hours Regime For Regime: China Says Willing To Provide Venezuela With What Help It Can
  • 7 mins Russia C-Bank Has Oil at $35 Scenario
  • 7 hours OIL PEOPLE! HELP CREATE A SURE WAY TO CREATE WORLD PEACE! YOU ARE THE ONLY ONES WHO CAN!
  • 1 day Tesla's Finance Team Is Losing Another Top Executive
  • 1 day Permian already crested the productivity bell curve - downward now to Tier 2 geological locations
  • 1 day Taller Is Better: A Race for Windmills
  • 4 mins Pandemonium in Venezuela.
  • 2 days Coalition against tariffs
  • 2 days Tesla low-Musk high
  • 2 days VW CEO Warns of Higher Than Expected Electric Car Costs
  • 2 days Germany Should have Gone with Nuclear

Breaking News:

U.S. Secretary Of State Criticizes Iran-Chinese Oil Ties

Alt Text

Goldman Warns Competition Could Deepen Tesla’s Problems

Tesla’s high debt load in…

Alt Text

Analysts: Iran May Use Secret Oil Shipments To Skirt U.S. Sanctions

In order to offset the…

Alt Text

Russia’s Oil Production Nears Record High

Russia’s oil production in August…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Safehaven.com

Safehaven.com

Safehaven.com is one of the most established finance and news sites in the world, providing insight into the most important sectors in the business and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Are Flying Taxis Just 4 Years Away?

By Safehaven.com - Sep 15, 2018, 12:00 PM CDT Flying Taxi

A British energy entrepreneur and former Formula 1 racing team owner, Stephen Fitzpatrick, thinks he’s got exactly what it takes to build a new inter-city “flying taxi” services and launch it through a UK startup by 2022.

Welcome to the real beginning of the race to build electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft—the taxis of our (apparently) near-future.

“We are investing in all the technology evolution taking place in aerospace but we are trying to apply that to something that’s real world and is possible to execute four years out,” Fitzpatrick, the founder and CEO of the bold new startup, Vertical Aerospace, told Reuters.

The startup is planning to offer short-haul inter-city flights to multiple, simultaneous passengers using a piloted aircraft.

The startup has been working on the idea for two years, and is banking on a team of some 30 veteran aerospace and technical experts with dynamite CVs, including experience with Airbus, Boeing, Rolls-Royce, Martin Jetpack and GE.

We’ve already seen drone-helicopter hybrids tested globally, so the idea of a flying taxi isn’t as sci-fi as it might have been just a short while ago. But this time it’s different, says Vertical Aerospace.

This time, it’s about going beyond concept and putting the idea into practical application. Nor is it even far-fetched. According to Fitzpatrick, many eVTOL components are comparable—from a technological standpoint—to those he is familiar with from his Formula One days.

Related: Rising Costs Weigh On Permian Gas Production

“We’ve learned a lot from Formula 1, both in terms of technology and pace of development,” said Fitzpatrick, as reported by The Verge. “The lightweight materials, aerodynamics and electrical systems developed through F1 are highly applicable to aircraft, much more so than to road transport. By putting those technologies in the hands of experienced aerospace engineers, we can build cutting edge aircraft for the 21st Century.”

Is 2022 realistic?

Well, others in this air taxi race say they’ll get there before Vertical Aerospace.

Uber, for one, thinks it’s going to get to the sky quickly. In fact, it’s teamed up with NASA on an air-ride-hailing concept using autonomous passenger drones. And it’s saying it will be in the air in two years. The concept focuses on helicopter-style rotors for vertical take-off and landing, and fixed wings for traveling up to 200mph over longer distances.

There is also Volocopter, which is testing drone taxis that resemble a small helicopter powered by 18 rotors, and AeroMobil, with a stretch-limousine concept that can turn into a fixed-wing aircraft.

Flying car startup Kitty Hawk unveiled its new vehicle this year, the Flyer, which its CEO says is  “as easy to fly as playing Minecraft.”

Amid all of this competition, Vertical Aerospace insists it’s in the front of the pack in this crowded race--and it’s targeting some of the most congested air corridors in the world using aircraft that don’t need runways and that can also travel for up to 500 miles.

There is room for more than one winner, though.

After all, annual air passenger journeys are projected to reach $7.2 billion by 2035.

By David Craggen for Safehaven.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Why U.S. Electricity Sales Surged In 2018
Safehaven.com

Safehaven.com

Safehaven.com is one of the most established finance and news sites in the world, providing insight into the most important sectors in the business and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Is A New Crisis Brewing In The Saudi Royal Family?

Is A New Crisis Brewing In The Saudi Royal Family?
Why The U.S. Is Suddenly Buying A Lot More Saudi Oil

Why The U.S. Is Suddenly Buying A Lot More Saudi Oil

 Artificial Photosynthesis: A New Renewable Energy Source?

Artificial Photosynthesis: A New Renewable Energy Source?

 Oil Prices Rally On Significant Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rally On Significant Crude Draw

 How Iran Plans To Bypass The World’s Main Oil Chokepoint

How Iran Plans To Bypass The World’s Main Oil Chokepoint

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com