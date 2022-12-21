Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Slams Forecasters For Politicizing Data

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.90 +1.67 +2.19%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 81.68 +1.69 +2.11%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 80.30 +0.47 +0.59%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.526 +0.200 +3.76%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.245 +0.022 +1.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 77.67 +1.33 +1.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 77.67 +1.33 +1.74%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 78.24 -0.43 -0.55%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 78.13 -0.60 -0.76%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 71.23 +0.85 +1.21%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.245 +0.022 +1.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 74.79 +0.38 +0.51%
Graph up Murban 1 day 78.98 +0.73 +0.93%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 74.98 +0.41 +0.55%
Graph down Basra Light 386 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 78.35 -0.51 -0.65%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 78.24 -0.43 -0.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 78.24 -0.43 -0.55%
Chart Girassol 1 day 77.42 -0.72 -0.92%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 78.13 -0.60 -0.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 50.89 +1.31 +2.64%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 54.98 +0.85 +1.57%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 78.38 +0.85 +1.10%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 76.63 +0.85 +1.12%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 73.78 +0.85 +1.17%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 70.48 +0.85 +1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 70.48 +0.85 +1.22%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 71.78 +0.85 +1.20%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 80.73 +0.85 +1.06%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 70.08 +0.85 +1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 77.67 +1.33 +1.74%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 72.75 +2.25 +3.19%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 66.50 +2.25 +3.50%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 78.11 -1.29 -1.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 70.17 +1.80 +2.63%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 72.57 +1.80 +2.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 72.57 +1.80 +2.54%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 72.75 +2.25 +3.19%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 66.25 -1.25 -1.85%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 81.45 +0.92 +1.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 22 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 day "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 45 mins "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 3 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 1 day "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 3 days "CBDCs: Beyond the Basics" at The Corbett Report
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 2 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 3 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 10 days Uniper is over - Germany (Government) buys the Company

Breaking News:

Putin Inaugurates Siberian Natural Gas Field As Russia Targets Chinese Market

Iran And Russia Accelerate De-Dollarization Push

Iran And Russia Accelerate De-Dollarization Push

Iran and Russia are strengthening…

Oil Gains Capped By Lackluster Industrial Data From China

Oil Gains Capped By Lackluster Industrial Data From China

A pair of economic reports…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Slams Forecasters For Politicizing Data

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 21, 2022, 8:30 AM CST

Politicizing statistics and forecasts and using them to discredit OPEC and the OPEC+ group’s oil production decisions sows confusion on the market and leads to unnecessary volatility, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman has said.

In an interview with the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the minister gave an example with the forecast from early in the Russian invasion of Ukraine that the shunning of Russian oil would result in massive losses in supply of around 3 million barrels per day (bpd).  

That was the forecast from the International Energy Agency (IEA), which said in the early weeks of the war in Ukraine that the market was facing imminent supply losses of 3 million bpd. In its Oil Market Report for April, the IEA said that Russian oil supply was expected to fall by 1.5 million bpd in April, with shut-ins projected to accelerate to around 3 million bpd from May.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At that time, many accused OPEC+ of being behind the curve and not responding to a crisis in a timely manner. But these projected losses did not materialise,” the Saudi minister told SPA.

Forecasters other than OPEC also heavily criticized the OPEC+ decision to cut the production target by 2 million bpd from November.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Again, in retrospect, the OPEC+ decision turned out to be the right one for supporting the stability of the market and the industry,” Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said.

“The problem with politicizing statistics and forecasting and using them to discredit OPEC+ and its stabilizing role, is that it agitates consumers and creates confusion in the market and gives rise to anomalies and misguided interpretations, all of which contribute to unnecessary volatility,” the minister told the Saudi agency.

“At the end of the day, playing politics with statistics and forecasting and not maintaining objectivity often tend to backfire and result in loss of credibility,” he said.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

UK Breaks November Borrowing Record In Attempt To Ease Energy Bills

Next Post

Russia And Iran Invest $20 Billion In New Trade Route To Avoid Sanctions

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts

Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Crash, While Products Build

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Crash, While Products Build
Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor

Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor
Crude Oil Sees Large Surprise Inventory Build

Crude Oil Sees Large Surprise Inventory Build
Officials Issue Warning To Texas Oil Country As “Freak Storm” Approaches

Officials Issue Warning To Texas Oil Country As “Freak Storm” Approaches

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

What’s In Store For Oilfield Service Companies In 2023?

 Alt text

Will The World See A U-turn In Nuclear Energy?

 Alt text

Canadian Banks Slammed For Continued Fossil Fuel Investments

 Alt text

Russia’s Army Is Running Out Of Ammunition
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com