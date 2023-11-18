ExxonMobil vs. Google: Profits and Perceptions Explained

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 24 hours 75.89 +2.99 +4.10%
Graph up Brent Crude 24 hours 80.61 +3.19 +4.12%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 81.97 +3.23 +4.10%
Graph down Natural Gas 24 hours 2.960 -0.102 -3.33%
Graph up Gasoline 24 hours 2.185 +0.083 +3.97%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 76.10 -3.80 -4.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 76.10 -3.80 -4.76%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 79.64 +1.80 +2.31%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 82.22 -2.64 -3.11%
Chart Mars US 15 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 24 hours 2.185 +0.083 +3.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 78.73 -2.49 -3.07%
Graph down Murban 2 days 79.32 -2.55 -3.11%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 81.28 +1.84 +2.32%
Graph down Basra Light 719 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 80.40 +1.73 +2.20%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 79.64 +1.80 +2.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 79.64 +1.80 +2.31%
Chart Girassol 2 days 80.46 +1.69 +2.15%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 82.22 -2.64 -3.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 172 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 47.49 -3.70 -7.23%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 75.24 -3.70 -4.69%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 73.49 -3.70 -4.79%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 64.04 -3.70 -5.46%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 56.34 -3.70 -6.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 56.34 -3.70 -6.16%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 60.74 -3.70 -5.74%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 66.29 -3.70 -5.29%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 57.59 -3.70 -6.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 76.10 -3.80 -4.76%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 69.38 -3.76 -5.14%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 63.13 -3.76 -5.62%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 83.65 -1.40 -1.65%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 68.43 -3.76 -5.21%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 69.38 -3.76 -5.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 69.38 -3.76 -5.14%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 74.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 67.00 -1.50 -2.19%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 83.71 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 17 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 days Ocean Heat Could Supply Endless Clean Energy
  • 8 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

OPEC Said To Consider Additional 1 Million Bpd Output Cut

Oil Prices Move Higher As OPEC And The IEA Forecast Demand Growth

Oil Prices Move Higher As OPEC And The IEA Forecast Demand Growth

There hasn't been much that…

Global Refining Industry Braces for Tough 2024

Global Refining Industry Braces for Tough 2024

The global refining industry is…

From an 800-Year Low to a 16-Year High: Why Interest Rates Matter for Energy

From an 800-Year Low to a 16-Year High: Why Interest Rates Matter for Energy

Interest rates went from an…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Share

Premium Content

ExxonMobil vs. Google: Profits and Perceptions Explained

By Robert Rapier - Nov 18, 2023, 4:00 PM CST
  • ExxonMobil reported $9.1 billion GAAP earnings with an 11.9% net margin, while Google reported $19.7 billion with a 22.5% net margin.
  • ExxonMobil's income tax was $20.2 billion in 2022, higher than Google's $11.4 billion, despite Google earning more.
  • Public perception is more critical of ExxonMobil's profits compared to Google's, despite lower profit margins and higher tax rates.
Join Our Community
Profits

It’s earnings season, and with ExxonMobil and Chevron posting big profits, that can only mean one thing. They are once again being blamed for gouging consumers and for causing inflation.

As I have argued before, such thinking reveals a massive misunderstanding of economics. Oil prices are set on exchanges based on short term expectations about supply and demand. Neither ExxonMobil nor Chevron can move the needle much on supply, and demand is determined by consumers. Thus, these companies have practically no effect on prices.

It is true that they profit more when prices rise, and it is probably true that they prefer high prices to low prices. After all, they are corporations whose purpose is to make money. But their profits are riding oil prices like passengers on a ship. U.S. oil companies are not the captains of that ship. (OPEC is a different story; the cartel does have the market power to strongly influence prices).

As such, it isn’t that profits are causing inflation. The oil companies are profiting from the same factor — higher prices — that is causing inflation.

But the other thing many don’t tend to understand is scale. If you told me that a company made $20 billion in profits during a quarter, I would have some questions. How big is the company? What are their capital expenditures? What are their profit margins? How much money “should” they make, and why?

In other words, “$20 billion” without any of that context is meaningless. So, let’s put some numbers in context.

ExxonMobil recently reported the results of Q3 2023. According to data provider FactSet, ExxonMobil reported generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings of $9.1 billion on revenues of $89.6 billion. The company further reported capital expenditures during the quarter of $4.9 billion and it paid out dividends to shareholders of $3.7 billion.

ExxonMobil’s net margin in Q3 was 11.9% and its return on assets was 11.1%. Income taxes are only available on an annual basis, but in 2022 ExxonMobil’s income tax bill was $20.2 billion on net income of $55.7 billion. ExxonMobil’s shares trade at a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E ratio) of 10.7 based on earnings estimates for the next 12 months.

Now, let’s compare these results with those of Google, another company that is ubiquitous in our lives. In contrast to ExxonMobil, Google has a great deal of power over the pricing of its products and services.

In Q3 2023, Google reported GAAP earnings of $19.7 billion on sales of $76.7 billion. So, Google made more money than ExxonMobil on less revenue. Google reported Q3 capital expenditures of $8.1 billion (more than ExxonMobil) and it paid out no dividends to shareholders.

Google’s net margin in Q3 was 22.5% (nearly double ExxonMobil’s) and its return on assets was 17.7%. Google’s 2022 income bill was $11.4 billion on net income of $60.0 billion. Google shares trade at a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E ratio) of 20.5 based on earnings estimates for the next 12 months — nearly twice that of ExxonMobil.

So, Google makes more money on lower revenues and pays a lower overall tax rate than ExxonMobil. It has a net margin that is nearly double ExxonMobil’s. So why do people rage over ExxonMobil’s profits, but say absolutely nothing about Google’s?

The main reason is that we can see the direct impact of gasoline prices on our pocketbook, and we can’t really see how Google is impacting us. Thus, we feel like ExxonMobil is taking advantage, but we don’t feel the same way about Google.

Nevertheless, it should raise questions about what is an appropriate profit in a capitalistic society. Sure, Google and ExxonMobil are very different types of companies, but can you say what ExxonMobil’s profit margin should be? If I gave you ExxonMobil’s profit numbers, but told you it was for Starbucks or Apple or Nike, would you complain that it’s too much?

ADVERTISEMENT

The reality is that the energy industry consistently ranks at or near the bottom of all sectors when it comes to profit margins. If you really think ExxonMobil is making too much money, then perhaps you could explain how much would be an “acceptable” amount, how you made that determination, and whether you apply that same standard to other corporations. And of course, you can always choose not to consume the company’s products and contribute to that profit.

By Robert Rapier

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Rivian To Leverage $15 Billion in Phantom Bonds To Build Atlanta Facility
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The U.S. Just Recorded Its Highest Oil Production Month In History

The U.S. Just Recorded Its Highest Oil Production Month In History
Oil Prices Reverse Despite Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Reverse Despite Crude Inventory Build
Russia And China Tighten Grip On Iraqi Oil Crescent

Russia And China Tighten Grip On Iraqi Oil Crescent
Unwarranted Demand Pessimism Could Lead to a Big Oil Price Rally

Unwarranted Demand Pessimism Could Lead to a Big Oil Price Rally
Oil Prices Fall As Traders Focus On Demand Concerns

Oil Prices Fall As Traders Focus On Demand Concerns

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com