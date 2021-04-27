Exxon Makes Another Oil Discovery Offshore Guyana

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 63.08 +1.17 +1.89%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 66.61 +0.96 +1.46%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins SellBuy 2.871 +0.081 +2.90%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 1.913 +0.035 +1.84%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.029 +0.051 +2.57%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 64.12 -0.16 -0.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 64.12 -0.16 -0.25%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 63.94 -0.27 -0.42%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 63.22 -0.41 -0.64%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 62.01 -0.23 -0.37%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.029 +0.051 +2.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 62.29 -0.60 -0.95%
Graph down Murban 2 days 63.01 -0.63 -0.99%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 60.21 -0.26 -0.43%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 64.52 -0.86 -1.32%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 64.12 -0.50 -0.77%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 63.94 -0.27 -0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 63.94 -0.27 -0.42%
Chart Girassol 2 days 64.27 -0.43 -0.66%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 63.22 -0.41 -0.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 49.51 -0.20 -0.40%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 49.26 -0.23 -0.46%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 60.91 -0.23 -0.38%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 62.31 -0.23 -0.37%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 57.01 -0.23 -0.40%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 56.66 -0.23 -0.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 56.66 -0.23 -0.40%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 57.51 -0.23 -0.40%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 60.91 -0.23 -0.38%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 56.66 -0.23 -0.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 64.12 -0.16 -0.25%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 59.25 +1.00 +1.72%
Graph up Giddings 16 hours 53.00 +1.00 +1.92%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 65.47 +0.51 +0.79%
Graph up West Texas Sour 16 hours 56.89 +1.03 +1.84%
Graph up Eagle Ford 16 hours 60.84 +1.03 +1.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 16 hours 60.84 +1.03 +1.72%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 59.25 +1.00 +1.72%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 52.25 -0.25 -0.48%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 68.25 +3.82 +5.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 47 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 6 hours Battery storage 30% cheaper than new gas peaker plants, Australian study finds
  • 1 day British Government to Save a Major Oil Refinery from Insolvency - a victim of aviation crisis due to the pandemic
  • 2 days Simple question: What is the expected impact in electricity Demand when EV deployment exceeds 10%
  • 2 days Liquid Natural Gas

Breaking News:

U.S. Oil Inventories Rise Beyond Expectations

Will Venezuela Spark The Next Major Conflict In Latin America?

Will Venezuela Spark The Next Major Conflict In Latin America?

With Venezuela’s economic crisis worsening,…

Aramco Aims To Refinance $10 Billion Worth Of Loans

Aramco Aims To Refinance $10 Billion Worth Of Loans

The world’s largest oil company,…

Oil Prices Drop As India's COVID Crisis Worsens

Oil Prices Drop As India's COVID Crisis Worsens

Oil prices dropped early on…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Exxon Makes Another Oil Discovery Offshore Guyana

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 27, 2021, 1:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

ExxonMobil and its partner Hess announced on Tuesday a new oil discovery in the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana that would add to the already announced 9 billion oil-equivalent barrels in more than a dozen discoveries in the block.

The latest oil discovery was made at the Uaru-2 well, which showed high-quality oil-bearing reservoirs, including newly-identified intervals below the original Uaru-1 discovery, Exxon said in a statement.

The Uaru-1 discovery was announced in January 2020 and was the 16th discovery in the Stabroek Block.

“The Uaru-2 discovery will add to the discovered recoverable resource estimate of approximately 9 billion barrels of oil equivalent,” Hess Corporation’s chief executive John Hess said, commenting on the discovery at Uaru-2.

In less than five years, Exxon and its partners in the Stabroek Block made more than a dozen quality discoveries on the block, making Guyana the newest oil-producing nation in December 2019.    

Exxon and Hess expect at least six projects online by 2027 and see the potential for up to 10 floating production storage and offloading vessels (FPSOs) to develop the current recoverable resources offshore Guyana.

The Liza Phase 1 offshore project—Guyana’s first oil-producing project led by ExxonMobil—has reached its full planned production capacity of some 130,000 barrels per day (bpd), Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali said last month.

The Liza Phase 2 Project is designed to pump up to 220,000 bpd with a floating, production, storage, and offloading vessel (FPSO), with start-up expected in the middle of next year, Exxon says.

Guyana is one of the top priorities in the U.S. supermajor’s strategy to focus on high-return and cash-generating projects that would allow it to grow its dividend through 2025.

Last September, Exxon said it had made the final investment decision on the Payara offshore field in Guyana, expecting Payara to yield up to 220,000 bpd of crude when commercial production begins in 2024.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Can Big Oil Lure Investors Back?

Next Post

OPEC+ Buoys Oil Despite India Concerns
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Helium Could Be The Next Commodity To Boom

Why Helium Could Be The Next Commodity To Boom
Why The Outlook For Oil Prices Shifted This Week

Why The Outlook For Oil Prices Shifted This Week
Small Companies Rush To Buy Up Big Oil’s Assets

Small Companies Rush To Buy Up Big Oil’s Assets
The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power

The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power
How Russia Could Kickstart Another Oil Price War

How Russia Could Kickstart Another Oil Price War



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com