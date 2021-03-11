Extra Saudi Cut Sends OPEC Oil Production Plunging By 650,000 Bpd

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 65.98 +1.54 +2.39%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 69.62 +1.72 +2.53%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.671 -0.021 -0.78%
Graph up Mars US 19 hours 64.69 +0.43 +0.67%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 65.60 -0.78 -1.18%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.135 +0.055 +2.66%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 66.60 +0.43 +0.65%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 66.60 +0.43 +0.65%
Chart Bonny Light 16 hours 68.19 +2.16 +3.27%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 62.83 +0.17 +0.27%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.671 -0.021 -0.78%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 16 hours 66.79 +1.45 +2.22%
Graph up Murban 16 hours 67.36 +1.52 +2.31%
Graph up Iran Heavy 16 hours 66.14 +2.12 +3.31%
Graph up Basra Light 16 hours 69.55 +1.95 +2.88%
Graph up Saharan Blend 16 hours 68.60 +2.06 +3.10%
Graph up Bonny Light 16 hours 68.19 +2.16 +3.27%
Chart Bonny Light 16 hours 68.19 +2.16 +3.27%
Chart Girassol 16 hours 68.85 +2.23 +3.35%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 65.60 -0.78 -1.18%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 53.40 +0.51 +0.96%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 53.29 +0.28 +0.53%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 63.44 +0.43 +0.68%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 64.84 +0.43 +0.67%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 62.24 +0.33 +0.53%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 60.39 -0.22 -0.36%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 60.39 -0.22 -0.36%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 61.99 +0.43 +0.70%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 67.04 +0.83 +1.25%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 61.04 +0.43 +0.71%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 66.60 +0.43 +0.65%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 61.00 +0.50 +0.83%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 54.75 +0.50 +0.92%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 67.34 -0.81 -1.19%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 58.39 +0.43 +0.74%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 62.34 +0.43 +0.69%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 62.34 +0.43 +0.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 61.00 +0.50 +0.83%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 54.75 +0.50 +0.92%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 70.83 +0.43 +0.61%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea
  • 11 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 15 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 9 hours Tesla Is Plugging a Secret Mega-Battery Into the Texas Grid
  • 1 day Texas forced to have rolling black outs, primarily because of large declines in output from fossil fuel power plants
  • 1 day ‘We Have More Leverage in the Free World Than We Think’ Against Chinese Regime
  • 24 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 days America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically
  • 15 hours TX Flaring: Texas Oil Regulator Signals Flaring Crackdown After Backlash
  • 5 hours Abandoned Wind Farm in the Oklahoma Panhandle: Revisited 2021
  • 22 hours IS SAUDI ARABIA SENDING A MESSAGE TO BIDEN
  • 2 days Why is Bitcoin suddenly plunging?
  • 1 day Good Marriage And Bad Divorce: Germany's Merkel Wants Britain and EU To Divorce On Good Terms
  • 4 days Texas Supply Chain Massacre

Breaking News:

Gold Erases Gains On Rebounding Treasury Yields

Biden’s Energy Secretary To Oil Industry: Adapt Or Die

Biden’s Energy Secretary To Oil Industry: Adapt Or Die

The new presidential administration has…

China Dramatically Increases Ethanol Purchases From The U.S.

China Dramatically Increases Ethanol Purchases From The U.S.

Three Reuters sources said Monday that Beijing…

Are Chinese Car Brands A Real Threat To Tesla?

Are Chinese Car Brands A Real Threat To Tesla?

While Tesla remains the market…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Extra Saudi Cut Sends OPEC Oil Production Plunging By 650,000 Bpd

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 11, 2021, 11:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

OPEC’s crude oil production fell by 650,000 barrels per day (bpd) in February, due to the extra cut from top producer and de facto leader Saudi Arabia, the cartel’s Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) showed on Thursday.

According to secondary sources, which OPEC considers legitimate for measuring production and compliance, total oil production averaged 24.85 million bpd in February 2021, a drop by 650,000 bpd compared to January.

Crude oil production increased in all three OPEC members exempted from the OPEC+ cuts – Iran, Libya, and Venezuela, the MOMR showed.

But the biggest production increase came from Nigeria, which boosted output by 161,000 bpd to 1.488 million bpd.

Nigeria, Africa’s top oil producer and an OPEC member that has struggled with compliance with the cuts, saw its production rise last month after ExxonMobil lifted a more than a month-long force majeure on the Qua Iboe crude oil export terminal at the end of January. 

Iran’s oil production rose by 35,000 bpd, and Libya’s output increased by 33,000 bpd to 1.186 million bpd. Production also rose in Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest producer, by 59,000 bpd to 3.898 million bpd.

Those increases offset part of the pledged Saudi cut of 1 million bpd beyond its OPEC+ quota. Secondary sources showed that Saudi Arabia was close to reaching the 1-million-bpd extra cut in February as the Kingdom’s production dropped by 930,000 bpd from January to 8.15 million bpd. 

The Saudis will be keeping the extra cut not only in March but also in April.

Last week, the OPEC+ group surprised the market by deciding not to lift production from April, leaving only small exemptions to non-OPEC producers Russia and Kazakhstan. So from April, not only will the alliance, for the most part, keep production unchanged—with the exception of Russia boosting output by 130,000 bpd and Kazakhstan by 20,000 bpd—but Saudi Arabia will also keep its extra cut into next month.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

American EV Maker Canoo Joins The Electric Pickup Truck Race

Next Post

Big Energy Emerges As Winner From Texas Winter Storm
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Biden’s Energy Secretary To Oil Industry: Adapt Or Die

Biden’s Energy Secretary To Oil Industry: Adapt Or Die
Oil Flirts With $70 After The OPEC+ Surprise

Oil Flirts With $70 After The OPEC+ Surprise
Saudi Surprise Cut May Have Lasting Effect On Oil Prices

Saudi Surprise Cut May Have Lasting Effect On Oil Prices
How Oil Could Go To $100 Per Barrel

How Oil Could Go To $100 Per Barrel
India: OPEC+ Decision Could Derail Oil Demand Recovery

India: OPEC+ Decision Could Derail Oil Demand Recovery



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com