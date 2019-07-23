Explosion Of Geopolitical Risk Isn’t Moving Oil

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.97 +0.20 +0.35%
Brent Crude 10 mins 63.98 +0.15 +0.23%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.264 -0.011 -0.48%
Mars US 4 hours 60.57 +0.75 +1.25%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.27 +1.34 +2.13%
Urals 22 hours 61.20 +1.05 +1.75%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.12 +1.95 +3.19%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.12 +1.95 +3.19%
Bonny Light 22 hours 63.77 -0.13 -0.20%
Mexican Basket 2 days 57.54 +0.55 +0.97%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.264 -0.011 -0.48%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 22 hours 62.13 -0.53 -0.85%
Murban 22 hours 64.06 -0.64 -0.99%
Iran Heavy 22 hours 54.32 +0.03 +0.06%
Basra Light 22 hours 65.85 +0.45 +0.69%
Saharan Blend 22 hours 61.93 -0.14 -0.23%
Bonny Light 22 hours 63.77 -0.13 -0.20%
Bonny Light 22 hours 63.77 -0.13 -0.20%
Girassol 22 hours 64.63 +0.06 +0.09%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.27 +1.34 +2.13%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 40.09 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 6 hours 44.72 +0.96 +2.19%
Canadian Condensate 37 days 51.87 +0.46 +0.89%
Premium Synthetic 6 hours 56.72 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 6 hours 52.42 +1.16 +2.26%
Peace Sour 6 hours 51.22 +0.46 +0.91%
Peace Sour 6 hours 51.22 +0.46 +0.91%
Light Sour Blend 6 hours 52.22 +0.46 +0.89%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 57.12 +0.46 +0.81%
Central Alberta 6 hours 52.72 +0.46 +0.88%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.12 +1.95 +3.19%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 53.25 +0.75 +1.43%
Giddings 22 hours 47.00 +0.75 +1.62%
ANS West Coast 5 days 63.75 +0.27 +0.43%
West Texas Sour 22 hours 50.72 +0.55 +1.10%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 54.67 +0.55 +1.02%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 54.67 +0.55 +1.02%
Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 53.25 +0.75 +1.43%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.50 +0.50 +1.09%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.10 +0.59 +0.89%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Iran Says It Arrested 17 CIA Spies, Some Sentenced To Death
  • 9 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 13 minutes Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 18 hours Iran Loses $130,000,000 Oil Revenue Every Day They Continue Their Games . . . .Opportunity Lost . . . Will Never Get It Back. . . . . LOL .
  • 23 mins Platts says if Iran's 2 mm bbls exports comes back on market oil goes to $40 . . . What about new Permian pipelines 2.47 mm bbls coming ? . . . WHAT IF BOTH IRAN AND PERMIAN TOTAL 4.47 mm added bbls . . . OMG !
  • 4 hours Today President Trump Questioned U.S. Policing the Straits of Hormuz for Rich Asian Countries. Allies Britain and Japan were asked to participate. Said NO. US spends $100 Billion/year Protecting Mideast Shipping Lanes!
  • 11 hours Renewables provided only about 4% of total global energy needs in 2018
  • 29 mins Millions of Barrels of Iranian Oil Are Piled Up in China’s Ports
  • 8 hours So You Think We’re Reducing Fossil Fuel? — Think Again
  • 3 hours N.Y. Governor Signs Climate Bill
  • 7 hours Oil Giant Saudi Arabia Is Set to Start First Wind-Power Plant
  • 1 day Berkeley becomes first U.S. city to ban natural gas in new homes
  • 20 hours U.S. Administration Moves To End Asylum Protections For Central Americans
  • 1 day How is E&P of Marginal Oil on the UKCS Similar to the Shale Oil Operations in the US?
  • 7 hours EIA Reports Are Fraudulent : EIA Is Conspiring With Trump To Keep Oil Prices Low
  • 1 day Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House

Breaking News:

Oil Spikes After API Reports Largest Crude Inventory Draw Of The Year

Alt Text

U.S. Shale Is Doomed No Matter What They Do

With financial stress setting in…

Alt Text

The Ten Countries With The Greatest Fossil Fuel Production

Fossil fuel production is on…

Alt Text

Oil Markets Ignore The Tanker War

While many analysts would have…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Explosion Of Geopolitical Risk Isn’t Moving Oil

By Nick Cunningham - Jul 23, 2019, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
OPEC

The tanker battles are escalating once again, but the threat of outages and rising tension in the Persian Gulf has failed to meaningfully move oil prices.

On Friday, Iranian forces seized a British oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, sending a shock of alarm through the oil market and leading to another round of escalation between Iran and western powers. A second boat was also stopped by Iranian forces, although it was later released.

But despite tough talk from the UK government – threatening “serious consequences” for Iran – British Defense Minister Tobias Ellwood said that he wanted to de-escalate the situation. The foreign secretary also said that the UK would be using diplomacy to resolve the standoff, and was not looking at military options. The Iranian seizure of a British ship on Friday comes after the UK seized an Iranian oil tanker in Gibraltar earlier this month.

To be sure, oil prices gained rougly 1 percent on Tuesday morning on heightened tensions. The UK government has told British tankers to avoid the Strait of Hormuz. At least eight British tankers already in the region are now anchored and unable to move, according to the Wall Street Journal. “It isn’t possible simply to escort each and every single vessel,” Defense Minister Tobias Ellwood said.

Shipping insurance has climbed following multiple rounds of seizures and tanker attacks earlier this year and the latest seizure only underscores the risk. “The area is explosive. We are taking our two ships the hell out of there,” a Greek shipowner, who operates more than 15 tankers, told the Wall Street Journal.

But the gains to oil prices come after crude lost more than 6 percent last week. “In view of this and the growing tensions between the West and Iran over seized oil tankers, today’s price reaction is still comparatively muted,” Commerzbank wrote in a note. “[P]assing through the Strait of Hormuz involves considerable risks for international oil tankers, which in our opinion justifies a considerably higher risk premium on the oil price than is currently the case.” Related: Oil Markets Ignore The Tanker War

“The International Energy Agency is closely monitoring developments in the Strait of Hormuz, including the recent seizure of a UK-flagged oil tanker, and stands ready to act if needed,” the IEA said in a statement. “IEA countries hold 1.55 billion barrels of public emergency oil stocks. In addition, 650 million barrels are held by industry under government obligations, and can be released as needed.” The agency said that these volumes are more than enough to cover for any outage in the Strait of Hormuz, even for “an extended period.”  

Roughly 20 million barrels of oil pass through Hormuz every day, which is equivalent to about a fifth of a global supply. Nearly a quarter of the global LNG trade also involves transit through the narrow strait.

However, despite elevated risk, all sides seem intent on confining the confrontation to rather minor tit-for-tat maneuvers, with the leadership in both Tehran and Washington explicitly stating that they want to avoid war. “The president has been very clear that he wants to do this through diplomatic and economic channels,” a top American official told the WSJ. “He does not want another war in the Middle East.”

Meanwhile, a few other unrelated items undercut the bullish pressure on crude. As Bloomberg reports, Iranian oil is piling up in storage in China. The oil is being put into “bonded storage,” sources told Bloomberg, which means that supplies are filling up even as the oil goes unreported in customs data. The oil may be kept out of circulation for a period of time, but the fact that Iran is succeeding in exporting oil will have a bearish effect. Eventually it will be dumped onto the market. “Iranian oil shipments have been flowing into Chinese bonded storage for some months now, and continue to do so despite increased scrutiny,” Rachel Yew, an analyst at industry consultant FGE in Singapore, said in a Bloomberg interview. Related: Venezuela’s Oil Production Could Soon Fall Below 500,000 Bpd

In response, the U.S. government announced new sanctions on Chinese firm Zhuhai Zhenrong for buying and moving oil in violation of American sanctions. It’s unclear how effective this move will be in deterring buyers from purchasing Iranian oil.

At the same time, oil production from Libya’s largest field, the Sharara, is about to come back online, according to Libya’s National Oil Corp. The NOC lifted force majeure on shipments from the Sharara, and output could be restored quickly after suffering an outage over the weekend.

More importantly, the realization that the oil market is suffering from an overall surplus, which may only grow worse next year, is overwhelming the supply risk from the Persian Gulf. “There's plenty of oil; Iranian crude is not exotic, there's plenty of compatible grades, Saudi is one of them,” U.S. State Department’s special representative for Iran, Brian Hook, told S&P Global Platts. “It has been the case that because we have such a well-supplied oil market that that has not been a concern that we have had to work through.”

“Consumers can be reassured that the oil market is currently well supplied, with oil production exceeding demand in the first half of 2019, pushing up global stocks by 900,000 barrels per day,” the IEA said.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

Oil Markets Ignore The Tanker War

Next Post

Is This The Next Big Oil Disruption In The Middle East?
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Shale Is Doomed No Matter What They Do

U.S. Shale Is Doomed No Matter What They Do
Millions Of ‘Hidden’ Iranian Barrels Set To Hit Oil Markets

Millions Of ‘Hidden’ Iranian Barrels Set To Hit Oil Markets

 Electric Vehicle Sales Are Exploding In Europe

Electric Vehicle Sales Are Exploding In Europe

 Iran Takes Revenge: Seizes British Oil Tanker

Iran Takes Revenge: Seizes British Oil Tanker

 Oil Will Go ‘’Bust’’ If Recession Hits

Oil Will Go ‘’Bust’’ If Recession Hits

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com