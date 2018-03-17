Experts Divided On Trump’s Tariff Plan

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 1 day 62.41 +1.16 +1.89%
Brent Crude 1 day 66.05 +1.10 +1.69%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.716 +0.004 +0.15%
Mars US 1 day 60.99 +1.20 +2.01%
Opec Basket 3 days 62.24 +0.27 +0.44%
Urals 3 days 61.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 3 days 63.71 +0.24 +0.38%
Louisiana Light 3 days 63.71 +0.24 +0.38%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.49 +0.85 +1.29%
Mexican Basket 3 days 54.65 +0.19 +0.35%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.716 +0.004 +0.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 61.48 +0.30 +0.49%
Murban 2 days 64.98 +0.30 +0.46%
Iran Heavy 2 days 60.13 +0.91 +1.54%
Basra Light 2 days 62.12 +1.07 +1.75%
Saharan Blend 2 days 65.50 +0.88 +1.36%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.49 +0.85 +1.29%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.49 +0.85 +1.29%
Girassol 2 days 66.19 +0.95 +1.46%
Opec Basket 3 days 62.24 +0.27 +0.44%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 24 hours 40.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 34.19 -0.87 -2.48%
Canadian Condensate 3 days 63.39 -0.32 -0.50%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 61.44 +0.23 +0.38%
Sweet Crude 3 days 55.19 -0.32 -0.58%
Peace Sour 3 days 52.69 +0.23 +0.44%
Peace Sour 3 days 52.69 +0.23 +0.44%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 54.69 +0.23 +0.42%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 61.69 -0.37 -0.60%
Central Alberta 3 days 54.44 +0.23 +0.42%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 63.71 +0.24 +0.38%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 58.75 +1.00 +1.73%
Giddings 2 days 52.50 +1.00 +1.94%
ANS West Coast 4 days 64.82 +0.21 +0.33%
West Texas Sour 2 days 56.29 +1.15 +2.09%
Eagle Ford 2 days 60.24 +1.15 +1.95%
Eagle Ford 2 days 60.24 +1.15 +1.95%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 58.79 +1.15 +2.00%
Kansas Common 3 days 51.50 +0.25 +0.49%
Buena Vista 3 days 66.95 +0.23 +0.34%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 days Nuclear Bomb = Nuclear War: Saudi Arabia Will Develop Nuclear Bomb If Iran Does
  • 2 days Statoil Changes Name
  • 2 days Tillerson just sacked ... how will market react?
  • 1 day Russian hackers targeted American energy grid
  • 1 day Is $71 As Good As It Gets For Oil Bulls This Year?
  • 2 days Petrobras Narrows 2017 Loss, Net Debt Falls Below $85bn
  • 2 days Proton battery-alternative for lithium?
  • 2 days Ford Recalls 1.38 Million Vehicles (North America) For Loose Steering Wheel Bolt
  • 1 day Oil Boom Will Help Ghana To Be One Of The Fastest Growing¨Economies By 2018!
  • 1 day Country With Biggest Oil Reserves Biggest Threat to World Economy
  • 2 days I vote for Exxon
  • 1 day HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!
  • 2 days UK vs. Russia - Britain Expels 23 Russian Diplomats Over Chemical Attack On Ex-Spy.
  • 2 days Why is gold soooo boring?
  • 2 days South Korea Would Suspend Five Coal - Fire Power Plants.
  • 1 day Spotify to file $1 billion IPO

Breaking News:

Oil Majors Look To Gain Clarity On Sanctions Against Russia

Alt Text

Outages: Utilities Repeat Mistakes

Storms in the North-East have…

Alt Text

Is The Sky The Limit For U.S. Shale?

The U.S. shale hype has…

Alt Text

Which Oil Major Has The Best Investment Strategy?

With oil markets having recovered,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Safehaven.com

Safehaven.com

Safehaven.com is one of the most established finance and news sites in the world, providing insight into the most important sectors in the business and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Experts Divided On Trump’s Tariff Plan

By Safehaven.com - Mar 17, 2018, 2:00 PM CDT Trump

With steel and aluminum tariffs only a week away, should we fear the trade war reaper and economic decline, or is this all much ado about nothing? It depends who you ask: Economists are as polarized as their political counterparts on the issue.

Making good on a campaign promise to deal with “unfair” global trade deals, Trump recently signed two proclamations imposing a 25-percent tariff on imported steel and a 10-percent tariff on imported aluminum as a “matter of domestic and economic security”.

The tariffs will take effect on 23 March, but Canada and Mexico have been exempted as long as they play nice over NAFTA.  

The president said that it was necessary to take action against nations that have been dumping cheap steel and aluminum in the American market. This will ostensibly reduce foreign competition and make it sensible for companies to buy American-made steel and aluminum, thus protecting local industries and jobs.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation (OECD)--the west’s leading economic think tank--has warned that Trump’s tariffs will likely to escalate to a tit-for-tat trade war that could derail ongoing global economic recovery, which has reached its highest level in seven years.

OECD acting chief economist Alvaro Pereira is calling for an alternative to America’s excess steel problem. He thinks there is a collective solution that would safeguard rules-based international trading.

The negative sentiments have been reverberating across the markets too, with investor confidence in the euro-area slipping to its nadir in almost a year:

(Click to enlarge) 

Source: Bloomberg

Even without a trade war, some fear that the effect of higher production costs across a number of strategic industries will have a detrimental effect on the economy, and accomplish exactly the reverse for jobs. Related: Heavy Sweet Crude Is Heading For A Supply Crisis

Trump, of course, disagrees with the mounting criticism of economists. From the president’s perspective, it’s all very simple, and tweetable:

''When a country (USA) is losing many billions of dollars on trade with virtually every country it does business with, trade wars are good, and easy to win. Example, when we are down $100 billion with a certain country and they get cute, don’t trade anymore-we win big. It’s easy!''

He’s not alone. Some experts agree with the tariff move.

While acknowledging that trade wars are bad, a majority of economists polled by Bloomberg expect the steel and aluminum tariffs to have minimal impact on the economy.

The economists expect the tariffs to result in a small decrease in U.S. jobs, a minor increase in inflation and a negligible impact on economic growth.

But not everyone’s so sure, and history is full of lessons that could have been learned.

America's last trade war is roundly blamed for greatly exacerbating the Great Depression. The Smoot-Hawley Act of 1930 was originally meant to protect farmers, but quickly degenerated into a tool for lawmakers to slap taxes and tariffs on all manner of good in exchange for votes. Several countries, including Canada, hit back with their own retaliatory tariffs leading to a jaw-dropping 40% drop in U.S. exports in just two years.

The biggest tariffs imposed on a U.S. government happened in 2009 when then-president Barack Obama implemented tariffs on Chinese tire imports in a bid to protect local industries.

The Peterson Institute for International Economics, however, later found that the tariffs saved 1,200 tire jobs but led to the loss of 3,700 retail jobs thus clearly indicating how tariffs can protect jobs in some industries but inadvertently lead to bigger job losses in other sectors.

Related: UK Looks To Ditch Russian Gas After Spy Scandal

The winners and losers—on a national level—are lining up on the respective sides of the fence as the tariffs near their imposition day.

Chief among the alarm-sounders is the oil and gas industry, which has seen better times. The industry fears the tariffs will make it prohibitively expensive to build drilling equipment, pipelines and refineries. Why? Because they need a special type of steel that can’t be found domestically.

From the oil and gas industry’s perspective, the tariff plan is a “job-killing” one that flies directly in the face of America’s goals of energy independence.

The auto and aerospace industries, along with manufacturing and construction industries are also staunchly against the tariffs—and all expect to see unsustainable increases in production costs.

As economists stand their ground on either side of the tariff divide, whether beneficial to the U.S. economy or not won’t become clear for some time.

By Charles Benavidez for Safehaven.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Colombia’s Fracking Dilemma
Safehaven.com

Safehaven.com

Safehaven.com is one of the most established finance and news sites in the world, providing insight into the most important sectors in the business and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Shale’s Dirty Secret

U.S. Shale’s Dirty Secret
Glut Or Deficit: Where Are Oil Markets Headed?

Glut Or Deficit: Where Are Oil Markets Headed?

 OPEC Deal In Jeopardy As Iran And Saudi Arabia Square Off

OPEC Deal In Jeopardy As Iran And Saudi Arabia Square Off

 Schwarzenegger Accuses Big Oil Of 1st Degree Murder

Schwarzenegger Accuses Big Oil Of 1st Degree Murder

 The Oil Crisis That Can’t Be Stopped

The Oil Crisis That Can’t Be Stopped

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com