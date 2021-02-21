Even Bill Gates Is Struggling To Go Completely Green

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 2 days 59.24 -1.28 -2.12%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 days 62.91 -1.02 -1.60%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 days 3.069 -0.013 -0.42%
Graph down Mars US 2 days 59.69 -1.28 -2.10%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 63.43 +0.95 +1.52%
Graph up Urals 61 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 62.65 +0.58 +0.93%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 62.65 +0.58 +0.93%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 62.09 -0.73 -1.16%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 59.40 +0.60 +1.02%
Chart Natural Gas 2 days 3.069 -0.013 -0.42%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 60.80 -2.58 -4.07%
Graph down Murban 3 days 61.15 -2.38 -3.75%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 59.73 -1.10 -1.81%
Graph down Basra Light 3 days 62.55 -1.39 -2.17%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 62.70 -0.95 -1.49%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 62.09 -0.73 -1.16%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 62.09 -0.73 -1.16%
Chart Girassol 3 days 63.03 -0.86 -1.35%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 63.43 +0.95 +1.52%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 47.64 -1.29 -2.64%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 48.68 -0.73 -1.48%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 59.53 -0.63 -1.05%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 60.93 -0.63 -1.02%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 58.03 -0.63 -1.07%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 55.03 -0.63 -1.13%
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 55.03 -0.63 -1.13%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 57.28 -0.63 -1.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 59.03 -0.63 -1.06%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 55.18 -0.63 -1.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 62.65 +0.58 +0.93%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 56.75 -0.50 -0.87%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 50.50 -0.50 -0.98%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 64.04 +1.08 +1.72%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 54.47 -0.62 -1.13%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 58.42 -0.62 -1.05%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 58.42 -0.62 -1.05%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 56.75 -0.50 -0.87%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 50.75 +1.00 +2.01%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 66.91 +0.47 +0.71%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 7 mins Texas forced to have rolling black outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 20 mins Pipeline vs Train vs Ship to Transport Crude Oil.
  • 5 hours The latest GOP nonsense on Texas shows us the future Republicans want
  • 6 hours Disaster looming in UK offshore wind power
  • 21 hours Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 1 day U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 16 hours Germany and France Snub BIden Re China
  • 1 day An exciting development in EV Aviation: Volocopter

Breaking News:

Texas May Lack Authority To Enforce Ban On Natural Gas Exports

Why Tanzania’s Oil And Gas Boom Isn’t Taking Off

Why Tanzania’s Oil And Gas Boom Isn’t Taking Off

Looking just at Tanzania’s resource…

Goldman: European Oil Major Stocks Poised To Rally This Year

Goldman: European Oil Major Stocks Poised To Rally This Year

The expected recovery of global…

Goldman Sachs Turns Bullish On Energy Stocks

Goldman Sachs Turns Bullish On Energy Stocks

As oil prices continue to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Even Bill Gates Is Struggling To Go Completely Green

By Haley Zaremba - Feb 21, 2021, 12:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

We’ve all heard about campaigns urging institutions, wealthy individuals, and world leaders to divest from fossil fuels. On the surface, it makes a lot of sense: in order to keep global temperatures from rising more than 1.5 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial averages, which scientific consensus has demarcated as a necessary threshold to avoid the worst effects of catastrophic climate change, somewhere between two-thirds and four-fifths of the Earth's remaining fossil fuels must remain in the ground. While the act of divestment and the reasons behind it seem simple enough, however, the reality--as always--is more complicated. First of all, divestment campaigns are generally based on a two-pronged set of reasoning: moral and financial responsibility. But the reality is that divestment alone is not going to successfully defund the fossil fuels industry.

One of the pitfalls of divestment campaigns is that when morally and environmentally conscious investors decide to sell off their shares in a company that is ethically dubious, there will always be another investor with no ethical hangups and an eye for opportunism to step in and buy up those shares at a discount. In fact, these “sin-vestors” are fantastically successful. One such opportunistic “sin stock” fund, the Barrier Fund (formerly known as the Vice Fund) “has beaten the S. & P. 500 by an average of nearly two percentage points per year since 2002” according to a 2015 report by the New Yorker. In fact, for this reason, divestment not only stands to potentially make no economic impact on the company it’s targeting, but could even wind up doing more damage than good. “By divesting from unethical companies, ‘ethical’ investors may effectively transfer money to opportunists like the Barrier Fund, who will likely spend it less responsibly than their ‘ethical’ counterparts.”

Related: Oil Rig Count Ends Twelve Week Streak Of Gains As Oil Prices Slip

While piecemeal divestment may not work, however, at a large enough scale it can make a genuine financial impact. Royal Dutch Shell Plc, for example, ruminated in its 2017 annual report that divestment “could have a material adverse effect on the price of our securities and our ability to access equity capital markets.” 

And while the financial aspect of divestment is not as cut-and-dry as it may initially seem, the moral aspect is pretty black and white. That’s what finally got Bill Gates, the third richest man in the world, to pull his money out of fossil fuels in 2019. “I don’t want to profit if their stocks prices go up because we don’t develop zero-carbon alternatives,” he writes. “I’d feel bad if I benefited from a delay in getting to zero [emissions],” Gates wrote in his new book, How to Avoid a Climate Disaster.

While on the surface Gates’ own moral dilemmas may not seem as impactful as targeting a fossil fuel extraction company’s funding, this kind of ethical debate is actually the biggest potential victory for a divestment campaign. Divestment may not be able to sharply decrease a company’s stock price, but it can harshly damage a company’s public perception and create lasting social stigma that can and will make a difference in that company’s conduct.

So yes, divestment, especially when paired with other climate-conscious initiatives and ESG investing, is worthwhile. Unfortunately, it’s not so easy to do. “Divestment isn’t a straightforward process,” Bloomberg Green reports. “That’s why activists calling on large institutions and rich people to stop supporting fossil fuels tend to allow up to five years for full extrication from carbon-heavy industries.”

Gates’ divestment experience is a perfect example of the sticky business of extracting oneself from fossil fuels when the economy itself is still predominantly carbon-based. While Gates was able to sell off most his direct oil and gas holdings with relative ease, at the end of 2019 the Gates Foundation (a separate entity from Gates’ own $137 billion of private wealth) still had about $1.2 billion of its total $40 billion endowment tied up in funds that may indirectly hold some stocks in fossil-fuel companies, and over $100 million still directly invested in oil and gas stocks and bonds, including Exxon Mobil Corp., Chevron Corp. and BP Plc. What’s more, Gates still has significant investments in extremely carbon-intensive sectors such as Signature Aviation Plc, the single-biggest operator of private-jet bases on Earth.

But while Bill Gates illustrates how difficult, complex, and slow divestment can be, he also exemplifies its potential benefits. When a man with as much of a public profile and respected financial scruples as Gates makes headlines highlighting the importance of furthering clean energy innovations and keeping fossil fuels in the ground, the world listens. 

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Can OPEC+ Maintain Order As Oil Prices Rise?

Next Post

Can This Man-Made “8th Continent” Help Clean Up The Ocean?
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Texas Freeze Raises Cost Of Charging A Tesla To $900

Texas Freeze Raises Cost Of Charging A Tesla To $900
$100 Oil: Big Banks Believe A New Oil Supercycle Is Beginning

$100 Oil: Big Banks Believe A New Oil Supercycle Is Beginning
Texas Winter Storm Highlights The Importance Of Fossil Fuels

Texas Winter Storm Highlights The Importance Of Fossil Fuels
What The Media Isn’t Telling You About Texas Blackouts

What The Media Isn’t Telling You About Texas Blackouts
What The #%@$ Is Happening In Texas?

What The #%@$ Is Happening In Texas?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com