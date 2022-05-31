Europe’s Unquenchable Natural Gas Thirst Is Sending Prices Soaring

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 115.3 +0.59 +0.51%
Graph up Brent Crude 6 hours 122.8 +1.17 +0.96%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 8.246 +0.101 +1.24%
Graph up Heating Oil 6 hours 4.091 +0.088 +2.20%
Graph up Gasoline 6 hours 4.080 +0.065 +1.61%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 117.9 +5.06 +4.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 117.9 +5.06 +4.48%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 124.7 +1.10 +0.89%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 120.0 +1.17 +0.98%
Chart Mars US 1 min 109.6 -0.80 -0.72%
Chart Gasoline 6 hours 4.080 +0.065 +1.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 20 hours 116.4 +2.79 +2.45%
Graph up Murban 20 hours 118.4 +2.60 +2.24%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 115.0 +1.12 +0.98%
Graph down Basra Light 183 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 124.8 +1.24 +1.00%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 124.7 +1.10 +0.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 124.7 +1.10 +0.89%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 120.2 +1.30 +1.09%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 120.0 +1.17 +0.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 days 94.13 +0.67 +0.72%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 19 hours 101.0 +0.98 +0.98%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 117.2 +0.98 +0.84%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 115.5 +0.98 +0.86%
Graph up Sweet Crude 19 hours 113.4 +0.98 +0.87%
Graph up Peace Sour 19 hours 110.5 +0.98 +0.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 110.5 +0.98 +0.89%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 112.6 +0.98 +0.88%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 116.2 +0.98 +0.85%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 110.8 +0.98 +0.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 117.9 +5.06 +4.48%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 107.8 -3.75 -3.36%
Graph up Giddings 20 hours 111.0 +5.75 +5.46%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 119.7 +3.10 +2.66%
Graph down West Texas Sour 20 hours 108.6 -0.40 -0.37%
Graph down Eagle Ford 20 hours 112.6 -0.40 -0.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 112.6 -0.40 -0.35%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 111.0 -0.50 -0.45%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 105.3 +1.00 +0.96%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 117.5 -4.30 -3.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes The World Economic Forum (WEF) - Davos 2022 Conference held this last week of May
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 3 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 7 days Advancing Fundamental Drilling Science - Geothermal drilling successes offer potential gain for petroleum industry
  • 4 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 4 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"

Breaking News:

Rising Energy Prices Could Tip World Into 1980s-Style Recession

Goldman: The Battery Metal Bull Market Is Over

Goldman: The Battery Metal Bull Market Is Over

Goldman Sachs believes that some…

Memorial Day Gasoline Prices Are At An All-Time High

Memorial Day Gasoline Prices Are At An All-Time High

Inflation-adjusted—or real—gasoline prices in the…

Saudi Arabia Set To Raise Its Oil Prices To Asia

Saudi Arabia Set To Raise Its Oil Prices To Asia

The tentative reopening in China…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Europe’s Unquenchable Natural Gas Thirst Is Sending Prices Soaring

By Irina Slav - May 31, 2022, 4:00 PM CDT
  • The U.S. Henry Hub natural gas price has climbed to its highest level in 14 years.
  • A surge in LNG demand from Europe has been one of the main drivers in the gas market.
  • U.S. natural gas inventories are struggling to keep up with growing demand, pushing prices higher. 
Join Our Community

The Henry Hub gas benchmark hit the highest in 14 years on Friday. If this was oil, everyone would be yelling about it. But gas has yet to garner the sort of attention oil receives on a regular basis. Maybe it will soon.

Natural gas prices in the United States are breaking record after record without losing momentum as factors serving to push them higher remain active and multiply. The surge in liquefied natural gas exports to Europe is one big reason, and rising demand as the weather becomes hotter is another. Meanwhile, drought has joined the list of factors at play.

The drought that began earlier this year is still gripping the Southwest, compromising hydropower generation and expanding, indicating that even less hydropower will be available as summer advances and with it, demand for air conditioning. 

Swathes of the Southwest and the West Coast and the Pacific Northwest were in a state of drought ranging from severe to exceptional as of May 24, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, and while some parts of this region have gotten some precipitation, the situation remains challenging.

Natural gas inventories, meanwhile, are falling. In its latest weekly natural gas report, the Energy Information Administration reported that working gas inventories stood at 1.812 trillion cu ft in the week ending May 25, adding 80 billion cu m during the reporting period. Inventories are now 18 percent lower than they were a year ago and 15 percent lower than the five-year average for this time of the year. The agency noted in its report that demand in the Southwest and Texas was growing faster than supply could catch up, contributing to higher prices. And it was no longer about the drought.

That, the EIA said, began to let up in the week to May 25, but demand from LNG processors remained exceptionally high. According to the report, gas feed deliveries to liquefaction trains along the Gulf Coast rose by 900 million cu ft daily to 11.7 billion cu ft in the week to May 25.

Related: Russia Says It Will Find Other Oil Buyers After EU Ban

No wonder, then, that the Henry Hub benchmark broke the $9 barrier last week and is heading higher, possibly into two-digit territory, as summer begins for real.

"It's like if oil went to $200 (per barrel), but it's not getting the same kind of attention," Dulles Wang, an analyst with Wood Mackenzie, told the Canadian Press. "And I think there's probably still more upside potential for natural gas prices."

Wang is not alone in this expectation. The EIA, too, recently said that it expected considerably higher gas prices, especially if the summer turned out to be hotter than initially forecast.

There is also the steadily strong demand from Europe as it seeks to refill its storage caverns ahead of next winter season and, at the same time, diversify away from Russian gas.

The gas crunch, in other words, is coming to the United States, as natural resource investors Goehring & Rozencwajg recently forecast.

"Asian and European natural gas prices stand at $35 per mmbtu, versus $8.20 per mmbtu here in the United States. Given the underlying fundamentals that have now developed in US gas markets, we believe prices are about to surge and converge with international prices within the next six months," they wrote earlier this month.

With record exports, droughts ahead of normal drought season, and, perhaps more importantly, the lack of any sizeable increase in production, the forecast may well prove to be quite accurate, perhaps even earlier than the next six months. This would add to already significant inflationary pressures as electricity becomes more expensive and may prompt action from the federal government.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Continue To Climb As Supply Uncertainties Mount

Next Post

5 Clean Energy Stocks To Buy At Bargain Prices
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Middle East Producers Move To Cut Prices As Extreme Backwardation Eases

Middle East Producers Move To Cut Prices As Extreme Backwardation Eases
Oil Prices Are Set To Surge Even Higher This Summer

Oil Prices Are Set To Surge Even Higher This Summer
Oil Prices Rally Despite Strong Dollar

Oil Prices Rally Despite Strong Dollar
U.S. Oil Rigs Dip For First Time In 9 Weeks

U.S. Oil Rigs Dip For First Time In 9 Weeks
When Will U.S. Crude Production Return To Pre-Pandemic Levels?

When Will U.S. Crude Production Return To Pre-Pandemic Levels?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com