Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Hurting Metal Producers In A Big Way

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 days 82.28 +0.97 +1.19%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 days 84.86 +0.86 +1.02%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 days 5.410 -0.277 -4.87%
Graph up Heating Oil 2 days 2.574 +0.012 +0.48%
Graph up Gasoline 2 days 2.486 +0.051 +2.11%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 82.51 +0.79 +0.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 82.51 +0.79 +0.97%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.34 +1.42 +1.71%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 82.50 +0.71 +0.87%
Chart Mars US 2 days 79.83 +0.92 +1.17%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.486 +0.051 +2.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 82.88 +0.74 +0.90%
Graph up Murban 2 days 84.15 +0.76 +0.91%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 78.98 +1.60 +2.07%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 83.78 +1.04 +1.26%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 84.77 +1.95 +2.35%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 84.34 +1.42 +1.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.34 +1.42 +1.71%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.59 +1.58 +1.90%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 82.50 +0.71 +0.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 67.04 +0.74 +1.12%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 66.61 +0.62 +0.94%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 80.31 +0.87 +1.10%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 81.71 +0.87 +1.08%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 79.21 +0.57 +0.72%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 75.16 -0.68 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 75.16 -0.68 -0.90%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 76.06 -0.88 -1.14%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 79.66 +0.62 +0.78%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 75.31 -0.68 -0.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 82.51 +0.79 +0.97%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 72.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 83.71 +0.10 +0.12%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 76.23 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 80.18 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 80.18 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 71.50 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 86.50 +0.62 +0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 7 minutes Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 13 minutes NordStream2
  • 4 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 9 hours California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 13 hours "Here is The Hidden $150 Trillion Agenda Behind The "Crusade" Against Climate Change" - Zero Hedge re: Bank of America REPORT
  • 13 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days An Indian Opinion on What is Going on in China
  • 2 days "A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis" by Irina Slav --- MUST READ
  • 18 hours Nord Stream - US/German consultations
  • 2 days Can Technology Keep Coal Plants Alive and Well?
  • 3 days Two Good and Plausible Ideas about Saving Water and Redirecting it to Where it is Needed.
  • 3 days Succession Planning in Human Resources for Vaccinated Individuals in the Oil & Gas Industry
  • 5 days Perfect Energy Storm in Europe: turning our back on fossil fuels is easier said than done!
  • 2 days U.S. : Employers Can Buy Retirement Security for $2.64 an Hour
  • 2 days Storage of gas cylinders

Breaking News:

Coal Generation In UK Jumps As Wind Speed Drops

Is The U.S. Still A Swing Producer Of Oil?

Is The U.S. Still A Swing Producer Of Oil?

Not so long ago, the…

IEA: Energy Crisis Threatens Economic Recovery

IEA: Energy Crisis Threatens Economic Recovery

The energy crisis that has…

What A Global Energy Crisis Means For North American Stocks

What A Global Energy Crisis Means For North American Stocks

With a global energy shortage…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Hurting Metal Producers In A Big Way

By Ag Metal Miner - Oct 17, 2021, 10:00 AM CDT
  • Natural gas and coal prices are soaring in Europe, and it’s beginning to impact some of the region’s biggest metals producers.
  • Many metal producers in the region have announced cutbacks, and many more are likely to follow suit. 
  • Both production cutbacks and energy-specific surcharges are likely to become an increasing feature of the European metal market this year. 
Join Our Community

It was only a matter of time, as a fourfold increase in power costs for some heavy consumers, on top of environmental carbon emissions levies, have finally proved too much for some European metals producers.

European power costs squeeze metals producers

Nyrstar, the huge Belgium-based zinc producer, is the first major smelter — but it likely won’t be the last — to announce cutbacks. According to Reuters, the group will reduce output by up to 50% from Oct. 13 at its three smelters:  Budel in the Netherlands, Balen in Belgium and Auby in France.

Most heavy users, like Nyrstar, operate on variable power cost depending on the time of day. As such, cutbacks are likely at peak times to manage input costs.

According to a post by S&P Global, Nyrstar’s fully electrified zinc smelter in Budel-Dorplein has an annual production capacity of around 300,000 mt, about 2% of global zinc supply. It is one of the largest smelters in Europe. The Balen smelter is one of the world’s largest zinc smelters in terms of total production volume, with approximate zinc production of around 200,000 mt/year as well as zinc alloy output of a further 200,000 mt/year.

Related: What A Global Energy Crisis Means For North American Stocks

The Auby smelter is a mid-scale electrolytic zinc smelter with an annual production capacity of around 172,000 mt. Cutbacks on the proposed scale would have a significant impact on European metal supply. Unsurprisingly, zinc prices moved higher on the news.

Natural gas, coal prices surge

Power prices have been rising all year. The situation, however, has become particularly acute since the summer. Natural gas prices have spiked and coal prices on the spot market have risen strongly.

The shortage of natural gas in Europe has driven the cost increases. Furthermore, it has encouraged power producers to shift to coal, just as global coal prices have surged on the back of output shortfalls in China and India. Those shortfalls have resulted in increased imports by the world’s two largest thermal coal consumers.

Steel mills are already imposing power cost increases of up to Euros 50 per ton on long products to cover mostly power-related costs but, to a lesser extent, transport costs within Europe, too. The region is suffering from an acute lack of drivers and transport capacity.

Both production cutbacks and energy-specific surcharges are likely to become an increasing feature of the European metal market this year. They will probably also be a factor into next year, as high electricity, coal and natural gas costs are going to be sustained through the winter season, with little hope that inventory levels will be replenished — and, therefore, easing of prices — before next summer.

By Stuart Burns via AG Metal Miner

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Can Colombia Capitalize On Climbing Crude Prices?
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Brent Crude Nears $85 As Global Energy Crisis Worsens

Brent Crude Nears $85 As Global Energy Crisis Worsens
High Natural Gas Prices Could Lead To 2 Million Bpd Extra Oil Demand

High Natural Gas Prices Could Lead To 2 Million Bpd Extra Oil Demand
Canada’s Oil Stocks Are Trading At Bargain Basement Prices

Canada’s Oil Stocks Are Trading At Bargain Basement Prices
The Facts Behind Saudi Arabia’s Outrageous Oil Claims

The Facts Behind Saudi Arabia’s Outrageous Oil Claims
The U.S. Shale Industry Desperately Needs To Drill

The U.S. Shale Industry Desperately Needs To Drill



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com