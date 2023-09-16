European EVs Rely On China’s Low Manufacturing Costs

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 20 hours 90.77 +0.61 +0.68%
Graph up Brent Crude 19 hours 93.93 +0.23 +0.25%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 96.35 +0.26 +0.27%
Graph down Natural Gas 20 hours 2.644 -0.064 -2.36%
Graph down Gasoline 20 hours 2.708 -0.035 -1.26%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 90.79 -0.28 -0.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 90.79 -0.28 -0.31%
Chart Bonny Light 17 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 95.70 +1.61 +1.71%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 90.92 +0.61 +0.68%
Chart Gasoline 20 hours 2.708 -0.035 -1.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 17 days 86.98 +0.96 +1.12%
Graph up Murban 17 days 88.59 +0.53 +0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 17 days 86.16 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 655 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 17 days 86.52 +1.38 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 17 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 17 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 17 days 89.79 +1.38 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 95.70 +1.61 +1.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 109 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 day 71.71 +1.99 +2.85%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 1 day 92.31 +1.64 +1.81%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 1 day 90.56 +1.64 +1.84%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 day 86.61 +1.69 +1.99%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 day 84.66 +1.64 +1.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 84.66 +1.64 +1.98%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 85.16 +1.64 +1.96%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 93.76 +1.14 +1.23%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 84.66 +1.64 +1.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 90.79 -0.28 -0.31%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 86.64 +1.64 +1.93%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 80.39 +1.64 +2.08%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 94.74 +1.35 +1.45%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 86.04 +1.64 +1.94%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 86.64 +1.64 +1.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 86.64 +1.64 +1.93%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 86.75 +1.75 +2.06%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 80.50 +1.50 +1.90%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 93.72 +0.68 +0.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 22 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days Shout out to the US EPA for sheer craziness
  • 3 days Canada’s Carbon Capture Ambitions Have Hit A Roadblock

Breaking News:

Russia Mulls Ban On Oil Product Exports To Stabilize Prices

Cost-Effective Chromium: The Next Big Thing In Green Energy?

Cost-Effective Chromium: The Next Big Thing In Green Energy?

University of Basel researchers have…

Oil Prices Continue To Climb Toward $100

Oil Prices Continue To Climb Toward $100

Oil prices are set to…

U.S. Discovers Lithium Deposit Bigger Than Bolivia’s Salt Flats

U.S. Discovers Lithium Deposit Bigger Than Bolivia’s Salt Flats

Reports have now emerged that…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

European EVs Rely On China’s Low Manufacturing Costs

By ZeroHedge - Sep 16, 2023, 10:00 AM CDT
  • Renault's affordable EV, Dacia Spring, is made in China's Hubei province and marketed as Europe's cheapest electric vehicle.
  • EU Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, criticized China for flooding global markets with low-cost, subsidized EVs, claiming it distorts the market.
  • China responds, suggesting the EU's concerns stem from the growing market influence of Chinese EV companies and fears that European manufacturers can't compete.
Join Our Community
Tesla China

The EU needs to realize that when it points one investigatory finger at Chinese EV subsidies, three more point back at it.

Among the ironies behind the EU launching an investigation into Chinese EV subsidies is the fact that Europe’s own automakers also take advantage of China's low cost manufacturing base for vehicles.

Renault, for instance, markets its Dacia Spring as Europe's most affordable EV, according to Bloomberg, yet the vehicle is manufactured in China's Hubei province. It is priced at €20,800 ($22,300) in France, the report says. 

Meanwhile Chinese company BYD is pushing its most affordable vehicle in Europe at a price of €38,000. Bloomberg lists several other models that price cheaper in China than in Europe here

But that didn't stop Commission President Ursula von der Leyen from saying earlier this week that: “Global markets are now flooded with cheaper Chinese electric cars, and their price is kept artificially low by huge state subsidies."

She claimed: “This is distorting our market, and as we do not accept this distortion from the inside in our market, we do not accept this from the outside.”

But, as Bloomberg notes: "Models from Chinese-owned brands including MG, Polestar and Nio sell for much more in key European markets than back home."

Recall earlier this week we wrote that the EU had launched an investigation into Chinese subsidies for electric vehicles. 

Speaking to parliament recently, von der Leyen said: “Their price is kept artificially low by huge state subsidies. This is distorting our market. And as we do not accept this distortion from the inside in our market, we do not accept this from the outside.”

China fired back in state mouthpiece The Global Times, which published a rebuttal late on Wednesday, claiming that the EU's probe would likely "backfire" and that the EU's economy would suffer as a result. 

The publication said that "...as the EU wields trade protectionist measures to suppress China's EV industry, the European economy may suffer."

The article claims that the EU isn't bothered by the subsidies, but rather "the rapidly growing market influence of Chinese EV companies" and "the concern that homegrown European enterprises may be unable to compete."

ADVERTISEMENT

"Clearly, Europe is afraid," The Global Times wrote. "They are afraid of competition from China, so they want to seek trade protectionism as a protective umbrella for European auto makers who are slowly transitioning toward electrification."

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Drilling Activity Ticks Up As Oil Prices Rise
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

An Apparently Unstoppable Oil Price Rally

An Apparently Unstoppable Oil Price Rally
Saudi Oil Production Cuts To Deepen Rift With U.S.

Saudi Oil Production Cuts To Deepen Rift With U.S.
New Sanctions Heighten Tensions Between Turkey And The U.S.

New Sanctions Heighten Tensions Between Turkey And The U.S.
Orsted Threatens To Abandon U.S. Offshore Wind Projects

Orsted Threatens To Abandon U.S. Offshore Wind Projects
U.S. Discovers Lithium Deposit Bigger Than Bolivia’s Salt Flats

U.S. Discovers Lithium Deposit Bigger Than Bolivia’s Salt Flats

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com