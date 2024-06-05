European Battery Manufacturer Pauses Development As EV Demand Cools

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 74.00 +0.75 +1.02%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 78.26 +0.74 +0.95%
Graph up Murban Crude 16 mins 78.36 +0.30 +0.38%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.730 +0.144 +5.57%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.355 +0.005 +0.23%
Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 76.54 -0.95 -1.23%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 78.17 -3.13 -3.85%
Chart Mars US 215 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.355 +0.005 +0.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 77.61 -4.13 -5.05%
Graph down Murban 1 day 77.90 -4.11 -5.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 76.48 -0.51 -0.66%
Graph down Basra Light 918 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 75.95 -1.01 -1.31%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 76.54 -0.95 -1.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 76.54 -0.95 -1.23%
Chart Girassol 1 day 78.46 -1.11 -1.39%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 78.17 -3.13 -3.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 371 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 60.05 -0.97 -1.59%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 75.40 -0.97 -1.27%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 73.65 -0.97 -1.30%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 69.75 -0.97 -1.37%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 66.45 -0.97 -1.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 66.45 -0.97 -1.44%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 69.50 -0.97 -1.38%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 76.45 -0.97 -1.25%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 66.85 -0.97 -1.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 69.73 -0.97 -1.37%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 63.48 -0.97 -1.51%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 day 80.07 -1.14 -1.40%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 67.88 -0.97 -1.41%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 69.73 -0.97 -1.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 69.73 -0.97 -1.37%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 69.75 -1.00 -1.41%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 63.50 -1.00 -1.55%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 78.79 -3.26 -3.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 10 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 18 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days For those of you who are full of __it.
  • 8 days The U.S. Is Determined to Revolutionize Its Microchip Industry

Breaking News:

Vietnam’s Coal Demand and Emissions Hit Record Highs

Can London Become a Global Leader in Sustainable Finance?

Can London Become a Global Leader in Sustainable Finance?

The City of London's expertise…

Is It Time to Sell This Top Performing Energy Stock?

Is It Time to Sell This Top Performing Energy Stock?

There is one solar stock…

Rising Star Octopus Energy Signs Energy Storage Deal

Rising Star Octopus Energy Signs Energy Storage Deal

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

European Battery Manufacturer Pauses Development As EV Demand Cools

By ZeroHedge - Jun 05, 2024, 12:00 PM CDT
EVs

Troubling news for the electric vehicle market emerged from Europe on Tuesday. The first was the collapse of Porsche Taycan prices, and second, a battery plant owned by Stellantis and Mercedes-Benz halted development. All of this signifies sliding EV demand across the EU. 

Let's begin with a new Bloomberg Intelligence report titled "Taycan's 33% Value Drop Makes Even Tesla Owners Cringe," highlighting that the high-end luxury EV market is experiencing "significant declines in value as demand decreases." 

The report, citing Experian data, found Porsche Taycan values in the first quarter sank 33% compared to the same period one year ago. This was an even more significant drop than the Tesla Model Y's 28%. 

Sliding EV demand has also forced European auto battery manufacturer ACC, co-owned by Stellantis, Mercedes, and TotalEnergies, "to pause development of a site in Germany's Kaiserslautern," according to Bloomberg, citing local media outlet Rheinpfalz newspaper. 

"Europe's drivers aren't ready in large numbers to exchange their old car for a new electric one," ACC's General Secretary Mathieu Hubert told Rheinpfalz. 

Hubert pointed out that before more investments are completed, "We need to be sure what battery cell technology the market requires." 

Across the Atlantic, Tesla recently reported an 8.5% drop in year-over-year vehicle sales in the first quarter. Sales growth across the EV space has slowed, and Tesla is locked in a price war with manufacturers worldwide. 

Following Tesla's earnings release in April, Deepwater Asset Management analyst Gene Munster wrote on X, "The excitement around EVs has cooled, which further dampens sales." 

A combination of higher interest rates, lack of robust positive real wage growth, and consumer slowdown amid stagflationary threats is weighing on demand for vehicles, especially EVs. 

ADVERTISEMENT

By Zerohedge.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Rising Star Octopus Energy Signs Energy Storage Deal
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

World's Largest Nuclear Plant Remains Idle Despite Energy Crisis

World's Largest Nuclear Plant Remains Idle Despite Energy Crisis
Oil Prices Shed Over 3% As Market Digests OPEC+ Move

Oil Prices Shed Over 3% As Market Digests OPEC+ Move
Is a Tipping Point Approaching for America's Most Prolific Oil Basin?

Is a Tipping Point Approaching for America's Most Prolific Oil Basin?
Oil Prices Fall as Bearish Sentiment Builds

Oil Prices Fall as Bearish Sentiment Builds
U.S. Gasoline Prices Continue to Drop

U.S. Gasoline Prices Continue to Drop

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com