Europe Set To Reach Natural Gas Storage Target Ahead Of Schedule

Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 69.18 -0.38 -0.55%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 73.64 -0.39 -0.53%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 75.32 -0.46 -0.61%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.679 +0.011 +0.41%
Graph down Gasoline 24 mins 2.598 -0.005 -0.21%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 70.28 -0.83 -1.17%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 70.28 -0.83 -1.17%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 73.75 +0.31 +0.42%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 74.14 -3.10 -4.01%
Chart Mars US 10 hours 70.56 +1.56 +2.26%
Chart Gasoline 24 mins 2.598 -0.005 -0.21%

Graph down Marine 1 day 73.25 -1.28 -1.72%
Graph down Murban 1 day 74.93 -1.09 -1.43%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 73.27 +0.62 +0.85%
Graph down Basra Light 576 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 74.20 +0.43 +0.58%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 73.75 +0.31 +0.42%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 73.75 +0.31 +0.42%
Chart Girassol 1 day 76.12 +0.43 +0.57%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 74.14 -3.10 -4.01%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 29 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 hour 48.31 +1.86 +4.00%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 1 hour 71.71 +1.86 +2.66%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 1 hour 69.96 +1.86 +2.73%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 hour 67.11 +1.86 +2.85%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 hour 63.81 +1.86 +3.00%
Chart Peace Sour 1 hour 63.81 +1.86 +3.00%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 hour 65.11 +1.86 +2.94%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 74.06 +1.86 +2.58%
Chart Central Alberta 1 hour 63.41 +1.86 +3.02%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 70.28 -0.83 -1.17%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 64.00 -1.75 -2.66%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 57.75 -1.75 -2.94%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 75.57 -2.85 -3.63%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 61.93 -1.46 -2.30%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 64.18 -1.46 -2.22%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 64.18 -1.46 -2.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 64.00 -1.75 -2.66%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 58.00 -1.50 -2.52%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 72.15 -3.80 -5.00%

Exxon Expands Lithium Plans With New Arkansas Deal

Demand Concerns Keep Oil Prices Under Pressure

Fuel From Thin Air: A Technological Feat Or Economic Folly?

Creating fuel from air is…

Central Bank Rate Hikes Force Oil Prices Lower

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Europe Set To Reach Natural Gas Storage Target Ahead Of Schedule

By Irina Slav - Jun 29, 2023, 2:28 AM CDT
  • The European Union is on track to fill up its natural gas storage ahead of winter this year, despite additions having slowed down.
  • Natural gas storage levels at the beginning of June were 48% higher than the ten-year average for that time of year.
  • The European Union aims to have storage levels at 90% by November 1, and while prices are rising – demand remains subdued.
natural gas

The European Union is on track to fill up its natural gas storage facilities ahead of schedule, Rystad Energy has forecast.

“Considering historical demand, and assuming different supply scenarios, storage facilities could even be full ahead of winter this year, resulting in gas flows having to be diverted elsewhere,” senior analyst Lu Ming Pang said, as quoted by The National.

The EU began filling its gas storage earlier this year but lately the additions have slowed down, Reuters’ John Kemp reported earlier this month, as low prices stimulate higher demand from industrial consumers.

Kemp noted that the levels of gas in storage at the beginning of June were 48% higher than the ten-year average for that time of the year, after storage levels reached two-thirds of capacity in late May.

There was more gas in storage to begin with, however, due to last year’s mild winter and significantly lower gas demand because of excessive prices.

According to Rystad Energy, as of June 25, European gas storage was 76% full, compared to 56% a year earlier. The European Union targets a 90% fill level by November 1.

Prices, meanwhile, have been on the rise for most of this month, mostly because of production outages in Norway due to field maintenance. So far this month, gas prices in the EU have added 38%, The National noted.

This week, benchmark prices rose further, hitting $3575 per megawatt-hour as weather forecasts suggest that most of northwest Europe, the biggest consumers of gas, will see a hotter-than-usual start to the summer, to continue at least until the middle of July.

Overall demand for gas in Europe, however, remains subdued compared to the five-year average as economies slow down and industries haven’t switched to gas despite the much lower prices compared to the records seen last summer.

“The heat wave will increase electricity consumption this week, but Europe’s power demand remains subdued in 2023, despite lower prices,” BloombergNEF analysts wrote in a note earlier this week.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

