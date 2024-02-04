Energy Sector Set for 30% Earnings Rout

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 2 days 72.28 -1.54 -2.09%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 days 77.33 -1.37 -1.74%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 77.62 -1.38 -1.75%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 days 2.079 +0.029 +1.41%
Graph down Gasoline 2 days 2.148 -0.047 -2.16%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 76.76 -2.12 -2.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 76.76 -2.12 -2.69%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 78.93 -3.94 -4.75%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.46 -2.53 -3.05%
Chart Mars US 93 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.148 -0.047 -2.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 77.83 -1.25 -1.58%
Graph down Murban 3 days 79.44 -1.03 -1.28%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 78.05 +0.09 +0.12%
Graph down Basra Light 797 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 83.02 -0.13 -0.16%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 78.93 -3.94 -4.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 78.93 -3.94 -4.75%
Chart Girassol 3 days 79.46 -4.07 -4.87%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.46 -2.53 -3.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 250 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 55.72 -2.03 -3.52%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 75.97 -2.03 -2.60%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 74.22 -2.03 -2.66%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 65.32 -2.03 -3.01%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 59.72 -2.03 -3.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 59.72 -2.03 -3.29%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 63.82 -2.03 -3.08%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 66.82 -2.03 -2.95%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 60.32 -2.03 -3.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 76.76 -2.12 -2.69%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 70.30 -2.03 -2.81%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 64.05 -2.03 -3.07%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 81.52 -1.83 -2.20%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 68.70 -1.93 -2.73%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 70.30 -2.03 -2.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 70.30 -2.03 -2.81%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 70.25 -2.00 -2.77%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 64.00 -2.00 -3.03%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 77.17 -2.03 -2.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 4 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 8 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

U.S. Charges Iranian Oil Trafficking Network Over Sanctions Evasion

Futuristic Glass Technology Paves Way for Energy-Efficient Buildings

Futuristic Glass Technology Paves Way for Energy-Efficient Buildings

EPFL physicists, in collaboration with…

Organic Cathode Batteries: A Leap Forward in Eco-Friendly Energy Storage

Organic Cathode Batteries: A Leap Forward in Eco-Friendly Energy Storage

MIT researchers have developed a…

GM Auto Dealers Call for More Hybrids As EV Market Stumbles

GM Auto Dealers Call for More Hybrids As EV Market Stumbles

General Motors' auto dealers are…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Energy Sector Set for 30% Earnings Rout

By Alex Kimani - Feb 04, 2024, 2:00 PM CST
  • Lower oil and gas prices have been the biggest contributor to the year-over-year decrease in earnings for the energy sector.
  • Overall, the energy sector is expected to report -31.4% earnings decline for the fourth quarter, the worst among the market’s 11 sectors.
  • ExxonMobil beat Wall St. expectations on earnings per share, but missed on revenue.
Join Our Community
Stocks

We are still in the early innings of the earnings season with only a third of S&P 500 having reported Q4 2023 results. Overall, the blended earnings decline for the entire S&P 500 for Q4 2023 is clocking in at -1.4%; however, that number does not paint an accurate picture of the actual state of the market. According to FactSet data, six of the seven companies in the “Magnificent 7” namely Nvidia Inc. (NASDAQ:NVDA), Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) have done most of the heavy lifting for the S&P 500. The six companies have reported combined earnings growth of 53.7%; the remaining 494 companies in the index are expected to report a blended earnings decline of -10.5%. EV maker Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is the sole exception among the Magnificent 7 after reporting a huge Q4 2023 earnings decline to the tune of -40%.

The energy sector has been the focus of the market this week with U.S. oil and gas giants Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) returning their fourth quarter scorecards on Friday. Exxon Mobil reported Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.48, $0.27 better than the Wall Street consensus but Q4 2023 revenue of $84.34B (-11.6% Y/Y) missed by $4.48B. Fourth quarter GAAP earnings clocked in at $7.63B, a big Y/Y drop from $12.75B reported for Q4 2022. Capital and exploration expenditures for the full year came in at $26.3 billion, slightly above the top end of the guidance range due to accelerated activities in the Permian and Guyana assets as well as the company’s new lithium business. For the full year, Exxon delivered industry-leading earnings of $36.0 billion, generated $55.4 billion of cash flow and distributed $32.4 billion to shareholders. Full-year, net production was 3.7M boe/day, in line with the previous year; Permian and Guyana combined production grew 18% compared with 2022. Related: Iraq Wants to Ditch the U.S. Dollar in Oil Trade

Chevron’s report followed a similar trajectory to its bigger peer. Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.45 beat by $0.23 but revenue of $47.18B (-16.5% Y/Y) missed by $6.02B. Fourth quarter GAAP earnings clocked in at $2.26B, a big drop from $6.53B reported for Q4 2022. For the full-year, earnings came in at $21.37B, good for a 40%bY/Y drop. Cash returned to shareholders totaled over $26 billion for the year, 18% Y/Y higher, and annual worldwide net oil-equivalent production increased to over 3.1 million boe, led by 14%  growth in the United States. Chevron added ~980 million barrels of net oil-equivalent proved reserves in 2023. Meanwhile, full-year capex was up 32% Y/Y primarily due to higher investments in the United States.

Energy Sector Lags The Market, Again

Overall, the energy sector is expected to report -31.4% earnings decline for the fourth quarter, the worst among the market’s 11 sectors. At the sub-industry level, three of the sector’s five sub-industries are reporting earnings contraction: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing (-63%), Integrated Oil & Gas (-34%), and Oil & Gas Exploration & Production (-20%). On the other hand, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services (23%) and Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation (4%) are reporting positive earnings growth.

Lower oil and gas prices have been the biggest contributor to the year-over-year decrease in earnings for the energy sector. The average price of oil (WTI) in Q4 2023 ($78.53) was 5% below the average price for oil in Q4 2022 ($82.64). Looking ahead, Wall Street is predicting inconsistent earnings growth for the sector. For Q1 2024 and Q3 2024, analysts have forecast earnings declines of -24.0% and -7.4%, respectively. However, analysts are calling for earnings growth of 7.4% and 5.3% for Q2 2024 and Q4 2024, respectively.

The US energy market enters 2024 on unstable footing after commodity pricing for both oil and gas fell significantly in 2023. The focus of public E&Ps on moderate production growth and shareholder returns is likely to continue in a low commodity price environment, especially if the cost of oilfield services continues to feel inflationary pressure. Despite recent cold weather, the outlook for US gas pricing remains bearish with limited upside for Henry Hub pricing until new structural LNG demand materializes at year-end. Oil pricing is projected to be similarly weak with OPEC production cuts struggling to offset sluggish global demand growth. Geopolitical tensions present upside risk for oil pricing in the short term, although companies with large international production exposure could face additional difficulties if conflicts in the Middle East and South America expand,” FactSet’s Connor McLean has said.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Does the IEA Need an Overhaul to Tackle Today's Energy Challenges?

Next Post

Supply and Demand Shocks Still Rocking Energy Markets
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Refiners Should Brace for Trans Mountain Pipeline Launch

U.S. Refiners Should Brace for Trans Mountain Pipeline Launch
U.S. Crude Oil Could Be Ripe for A Short Squeeze

U.S. Crude Oil Could Be Ripe for A Short Squeeze
US Oil, Gas Drillers Take Their Foot Off The Gas

US Oil, Gas Drillers Take Their Foot Off The Gas
The Logistics Play Set to Transform the Permian Basin

The Logistics Play Set to Transform the Permian Basin
Robust Non-OPEC Oil Supply Might Cap Oil Prices

Robust Non-OPEC Oil Supply Might Cap Oil Prices

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com