  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Premium Content

Energy Remains Top Priority In China's $1 Trillion Belt And Road Initiative

By ZeroHedge - Oct 18, 2023, 1:00 PM CDT
  • The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) forum gathers representatives from 130 countries for diplomatic discussions.
  • BRI has created over $1 trillion worth of investment and construction projects globally in its ten-year history.
  • Energy and transport sectors have been prominent areas of BRI investment, while 'health' and 'utilities' sectors exhibit significant growth in recent years.
Belt and Road

In hosting its third Belt and Road Initiative Forum on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, China is welcoming representatives from around 130 countries for a diplomatic event focused on Xi Jinping's now ten-year-old signature policy.

While coming in for criticism related to the "accentuated debt distress" it has put some countries under, Statista's Martin Armstrong notes that the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has created $1.01 trillion worth of investment and construction projects in 148 countries around the world.

You will find more infographics at Statista

Figures from the Green Finance & Development Center show that BRI investment in 2021 (and all previous years) was centered largely on the energy sector, which received a total of $22.3 billion.

Transport closely followed as a key focus in 2021, with $16.4 billion. The sectors with the largest annual growth though were 'health' (246 percent) and 'utilities' (192 percent).

By Zerohedge.com

Previous Post

Iran Calls For Oil Embargo On Israel As Middle East Tensions Flare Up

Next Post

India Looks To Green Hydrogen For Steelmaking As Coking Coal Costs Rise
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

